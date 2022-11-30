In Teddies world shoplifting is considered a skill to be admired and encouraged, he wants all the businesses in Portland to close up in leave. That way they can turn all those buildings into homeless housing, and set up Pot shops, and soup kitchens. Then they can get Biden to give them tax payers dollars to hand out to all the illegals, indigent, and lazy. Welcome to Teddies world. Supported by Kotex.
👎 Again no surprise from the Portland area. Just makes more criminals because they know they can get away with pretty much anything.
People are getting fed up with the crime and lack of accountability. If the DA and Sheriff doesn't want to do their the job I can see a point where citizens will start doing it. It's not going to be a civilize society or pretty with criminal and vigilantes.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland Thorns head coach resigns, Christmas Ships Parade returns for 68th yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: City council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
8 men arrested in child sex-luring sting in Clackamas County
Friday night shooting in North Portland wounds two juveniles
Police investigating after 2 minors shot in N. Portland
Are Your Kids In Danger From NW Government?
Charges Dismissed Against Oregon Man Accused in SW Washington Cold Case Murder
Wrong Way Driver I-5, Marion Co., Dec. 2
Chase of wanted Clark County man leads deputies to storage unit filled with meth, fentanyl
Clark County prosecutors dismiss murder charges in cold case just days before trial
Sheriff: Woman rams Washington Co. patrol car while helping wanted felon flee deputies
Motorcyclist dies in Southeast Portland crash
How Jiffy Lube is working to combat the catalytic converter theft epidemic
Fact-checking the claim that Portland Metro homeless tax was "over-collected"
Central Eastside business owners bend Mayor Wheeler's ear on homelessness, crime
PPB: Motorcycle crash in Lents Neighborhood results in fatality
Portland porch pirate pepper-sprays mail carrier and homeowner after they give chase
Hwy. 26 Fatal, Washington Co., Dec. 1
Massive N. Portland encampment removed but local business still suffering
‘Mixed emotions’: Portland preschool faces closure as church repurposes land to house Indigenous families
Burglary ring hits three West Linn homes in 10 days
Oregon's hospitals are struggling; unsafe staffing to blame, report shows
KGW
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 7