Portland, OR

Beverley Bartz
3d ago

In Teddies world shoplifting is considered a skill to be admired and encouraged, he wants all the businesses in Portland to close up in leave. That way they can turn all those buildings into homeless housing, and set up Pot shops, and soup kitchens. Then they can get Biden to give them tax payers dollars to hand out to all the illegals, indigent, and lazy. Welcome to Teddies world. Supported by Kotex.

LMBZ
3d ago

👎 Again no surprise from the Portland area. Just makes more criminals because they know they can get away with pretty much anything.

AM WA
3d ago

People are getting fed up with the crime and lack of accountability. If the DA and Sheriff doesn't want to do their the job I can see a point where citizens will start doing it. It's not going to be a civilize society or pretty with criminal and vigilantes.

Gresham Outlook

8 men arrested in child sex-luring sting in Clackamas County

Milwaukie police lead effort to nab suspects from Portland, Tigard, Gresham, Oregon CityOn Dec. 1, eight men were arrested on felony charges of luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child after Milwaukie police hosted various law-enforcement agencies throughout Clackamas County for a child sex-luring sting. Undercover police investigators used a variety of social networking applications and websites posing as decoy boys and girls under the age of 15. Decoy investigators said they did not engage users of the sites unless they were contacted by those people. Several people learned in those conversations that the...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KGW

Friday night shooting in North Portland wounds two juveniles

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two juveniles were injured in a shooting Friday night in North Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 7:15 p.m. on North Iris Way and Hartman Street in the St. Johns neighborhood. Upon arrival, officers found two...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police investigating after 2 minors shot in N. Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Two juvenile males were injured in a shooting Friday night in north Portland, according to Portland Police Bureau. Officers responded just after 7:15 p.m. to the 10100 block of North Iris Way. At this time details are limited but a spokesperson for PPB says the two juveniles are expected to survive.
KXL

Are Your Kids In Danger From NW Government?

On this First Amendment Friday, consider the crazy dangerous environment adults have chosen for our kids. In Portland last night, two fentanyl overdose calls in 15 minutes Deaths in Oregon up 600% the last two years. In Seattle, police find a naked man, armed with a gun, near an elementary...
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Charges Dismissed Against Oregon Man Accused in SW Washington Cold Case Murder

The murder charges against a Fairview, Ore., man in connection with the 1994 rape and strangulation death of a Vancouver woman were dismissed Wednesday. Richard Eugene Knapp, 60, was charged in Clark County Superior Court with first-degree and second-degree murder, both with sexual motivation. Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jeff McCarty filed...
VANCOUVER, WA
oregontoday.net

Wrong Way Driver I-5, Marion Co., Dec. 2

On November 30, 2022, at approximately 10:20 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers were in a short pursuit of an SUV that was driving recklessly on Interstate 5 southbound at milepost 253 around Jefferson, Oregon. The SUV made an erratic U-turn and began to travel northbound in the southbound lane before intentionally ramming an OSP Patrol car. The driver identified as Garrett W. Hall (50) from Portland was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. He was subsequently arrested and lodged in jail for Reckless Driving, Felony Elude, and the Assault of a Public Safety Officer. The OSP Trooper was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The interstate was closed for over an hour for the investigation and to clear the scene. OSP was assisted at the scene by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department, and Linn County Sheriff’s Office. We are grateful that the Oregon State Police Troopers were in the right place at the right time to intervene for the public’s safety.
MARION COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Motorcyclist dies in Southeast Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash with a driver of a car in Southeast Portland on Thursday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Duke Street. The motorcyclist died at the scene. Police said...
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 26 Fatal, Washington Co., Dec. 1

On Tuesday, November 29th, at approximately 3:15 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle motor vehicle collision on HWY 26, near mile post 54, in Washington County. The initial investigation indicated a 2000 Hyundai Sonata, operated by Dalton Stevens (31), of Timber, was driving eastbound (wrong way) on the westbound side of Hwy 26 near milepost 54. The vehicle missed several other vehicles that were headed eastbound before hitting a Toyota Rav4, operated by Yvette Drolette (53), of Seaside, head on. Dalton Stevens was pronounced deceased on scene and Yvette Drolette was transported by Life Flight to a local hospital. The OSP was assisted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Tualatin Valley Fire Rescue, the Banks Fire Department, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, and the Washington County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Massive N. Portland encampment removed but local business still suffering

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family-owned business in North Portland is left depleted after a year of problems caused by a nearby encampment. The owners of Curt’s RV Storage in North Portland say dozens of people in a nearby encampment at N Columbia Blvd. and City Dump Rd. have been climbing over a cinder block fence and breaking into the offices on site, as well as vandalizing RVs and even stealing tow trucks. This week the city finally cleaned the encampment up, which is on city-owned land, but for the family who runs Curt’s RV Storage, they say it’s a year too late.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

‘Mixed emotions’: Portland preschool faces closure as church repurposes land to house Indigenous families

After 25 years of operating in the Presbyterian Church of Laurelhurst, Portland Tillamook Preschool must find a new location by next summer or face closure. Presbytery of the Cascades, a governing body of more than 90 congregations including the Laurelhurst one, informed the preschool in October that it will terminate its lease a year earlier than scheduled. The school will need to vacate the Northeast Portland church building on Northeast 33rd Avenue south of Sandy Boulevard by the end of June.
PORTLAND, OR
West Linn Tidings

Burglary ring hits three West Linn homes in 10 days

Group believed to be from South America may have also operated in Lake Oswego, unincorporated Clackamas County area.This story has been updated from its original version. Over the past week and a half, a burglary ring police believe to be from South America has hit three houses in West Linn. According to Sergeant Bill Garland, a public information officer for the West Linn Police Department, the group cases upscale homes and steals easily concealable goods like jewelry when no one is home. Residents of one West Linn home recently hit by the ring couldn't immediately identify anything that...
WEST LINN, OR
