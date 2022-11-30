ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Australia’s Albanese wins industrial relations vote, tougher challenges ahead

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s parliament passed legislation on Friday to reform industrial relations laws, boosting the ability of unions to negotiate with multiple employers and scrapping a construction industry watchdog. The law changes in a traditionally polarised area mark a significant win for Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese,...
104.1 WIKY

Australian prosecutors drop parliament rape case

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian prosecutors said on Friday they will drop the high-profile case of a former government adviser accused of sexually assaulting a colleague in parliament, because the trial was severely harming the complainant’s mental health. Based on “compelling evidence” from two independent medical experts, the prosecution...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
104.1 WIKY

Indian state will proceed ‘no matter what’ with protest-hit Adani port-minister

KOZHIKODE, India (Reuters) – India’s Kerala state will proceed “no matter what” with a $900 million port project and is open to deploying federal police if needed to protect it from protesters blocking construction, a government minister told Reuters on Saturday. The local fishing community, led...
104.1 WIKY

Nigeria’s $11 billion London trial will expose corruption, court hears

LONDON (Reuters) – A British lawyer representing Nigeria in a London court case in which $11 billion are at stake said on Friday the trial would reveal corruption “on an industrial scale”, not only of Nigerian officials but also of British lawyers. The case stems from a...
104.1 WIKY

Japan eyes 40-45 trln yen for 5-year defence spending plan -sources

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is set to earmark between 40 trillion and 45 trillion yen ($295 billion-$333 billion) for defence spending over a five-year period starting in the next fiscal year from April, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday. That would mark a jump...
104.1 WIKY

Lebanese cabinet to meet after long hiatus, financial reforms not on agenda

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s caretaker government will hold its first session in more than six months next week but the agenda, seen by Reuters, omits any mention of possible steps towards fulfilling reforms required for an IMF deal to ease the country’s financial crisis. Lebanon, long hobbled...
104.1 WIKY

China’s Xi told EU less lethal Omicron opens way for fewer COVID restrictions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping blamed mass protests in Chinese cities on youth frustrated by years of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said the now dominant Omicron variant of the virus paved the way for fewer restrictions, European Union officials said. The senior EU officials, who asked not...
104.1 WIKY

U.S., EU to address Inflation Reduction Act fears constructively -draft

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The United States and the European Union will seek to tackle EU concerns about a new U.S. green energy subsidy package in a constructive way, officials from both sides are due to say at a meeting next week, a draft joint statement shows. The 27-country bloc...
104.1 WIKY

Brazil treasury official Colnago submits resignation -ministry

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil’s Special Treasury and Budget Secretary Esteves Colnago submitted his resignation, the Economy Ministry said on Friday, a month before the usual turnover of the position at the end of President Jair Bolsonaro’s term. Deputy Special Secretary Julio Alexandre will take over until the end of...
104.1 WIKY

Italy’s Catholic Church reintroduces handshakes during Mass

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s Catholic Church is reintroducing handshakes for the “sign of peace” during Mass as part of a wider relaxation of anti-COVID-19 measures. “It will be possible to restore the usual form of exchanging the sign of peace,” the Italian Bishops’ Conference (CEI) said in a letter to bishops.
104.1 WIKY

French lower house votes to toughen penalties on illegal squatting in homes

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s lower house of parliament on Friday voted to toughen penalties on squatting in a move welcome by homeowner associations and criticised by the left. With 40 votes in favour and 13 against, lawmakers approved a draft bill put forward by lawmakers of President Emmanuel...
104.1 WIKY

Peru Congress backs motion to start impeachment against Castillo

LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s Congress approved on Thursday a motion to start impeachment proceedings against President Pedro Castillo, a move promoted by opposition lawmakers that marks the third formal attempt to oust the leftist leader since he took office last year. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Valentine...
104.1 WIKY

U.S. judge dismisses indictment against Huawei CFO that strained U.S.-China relations

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed an indictment against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co, formally ending a criminal sanctions case that strained U.S.-China relations. Meng, whose father Ren Zhengfei founded Huawei and is the telecommunications company’s chief executive, entered an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy