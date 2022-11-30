Read full article on original website
Amber Waterman: Her husband pleads innocent to helping her dispose of pregnant victim’s bodyLavinia ThompsonSpringfield, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?Evan CrosbySpringfield, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
LISTEN LIVE: East Buchanan vs. Adrian - Class 1 state football championship
COLUMBIA - The East Buchanan football team looks to become the first Class 1 school to repeat as a state football champion since Valle Catholic in 2015, as the Bulldogs face the Adrian Blackhawks in the 2022 Class 1 state championship at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Kickoff...
MWSU men's and women's basketball pull off thrilling wins at Pitt State Thursday
The Missouri Western women's basketball team took down Pittsburg State in an overtime battle 80-74 to open MIAA play on Thursday night at John Lance Arena in Pittsburg, KS. Connie Clarke led the Griffons with 21 points and 11 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season. Brionna Budgetts added 17 points, including the game-tying three-pointer with 12 seconds left in regulation.
East Buchanan prepares to defend state football title
Ahead of Saturday's matchup in Columbia with Adrian, the Bulldogs aren't feeling any pressure about repeating as state champions. Senior Riley Parker says the team doesn't feel the pressure, because they believe in themselves. "You know, we really didn't think about what everybody else's expectations are," Parker tells KFEQ/St. Joseph...
North Andrew rushes for 452 yards, beats LeBlond for 8-man state title Thursday
COLUMBIA - The North Andrew football team rushed for 452 yards, and the Cardinals (13-0) shut out Bishop LeBlond in the second half to capture a 54-24 win the Missouri 8-man state football championship game at Faurot Field in Columbia Thursday. The victory marks North Andrew's seventh state title in...
kshb.com
KU at Mizzou men’s basketball game (unsurprisingly) sells out
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mizzou men’s basketball announced Thursday that the Hy-Vee Hoops Border Showdown against former conference rival Kansas has sold out. For the first time since March 5, 2011, the Tigers will host the Jayhawks on Dec. 10 at Mizzou Arena. MU and KU played 268...
Unsuccessful northwest Missouri state rep. candidate dies after fall
A Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for state representative in northwest Missouri has died. The family of Lois Pontius announced that she died Wednesday of a head injury suffered in a fall. Pontius, who was from Ridgeway, lost the Missouri Second State Representative District race to Republican Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton...
Get up close and personal with eagles during the 43rd annual Eagle Days
An annual event in at the Loess Bluffs Wildlife Refuge gives everyone a chance to observe the majesty of the nation's bird, the bald eagle. Eagle Days returns this weekend, an event that has run for the past 43 years, running tomorrow and Sunday. Park Ranger Nikki Horne says the...
mycouriertribune.com
Smithville board selects new superintendent
SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Board of Education announced the choice of Dr. Mark Maus to serve as the next superintendent of the Smithville School District, starting on July 1, 2023. Maus, who attended Smithville School District for his K-12 education graduating in 1996, will replace Denise Harwood, who has...
kttn.com
School district in Missouri appears to be on track to become largest in state possibly moving to four-day school week
(Missourinet) – A Missouri school district appears to be on track to become the largest in the state that could soon move to a four-day school week. The Independence School Board is expected to vote later this month on a proposal to switch to a four-day school week for its more than 14,000 students. If the plan goes through, the district would be the largest in Missouri to adopt the shortened week. About 27 percent of Missouri public school districts already hold classes four days a week instead of the traditional five days.
Missouri man injured after rollover crash
DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 3a.m. Friday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Aveo driven by Tyler S. Muessig, 19, Winston, was eastbound on MO 6 two miles east of Weatherby. The car traveled off the south...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Blue Springs, MO
Blue Springs is a city in Jackson County, Missouri. Unlike Kansas, Blue Springs provides its visitors with more laid-back vibes, perfect for those yearning for quality rest and recreation. Since it's 20 miles away from Kansas City, Blue Springs is an ideal weekend getaway destination, especially with friends or family.
Missouri teen hospitalized after SUV overturns
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Friday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Chevy Suburban driven by a 17-year-old Gallatin boy was northbound on Winchester Road just south of Kerr Drive five miles southeast of Cameron. The driver...
The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed
Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
How much snow is falling across Kansas?
KSN's Storm Track 3 team is tracking snowfall totals across Kansas and some of the surrounding areas.
Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise
The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
1 dead in overnight pedestrian crash on Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri
A pedestrian has died early Saturday morning in a crash on Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
It’s Illegal To Throw These Things Away in Missouri & Illinois
When I lived in Illinois and threw out that old ten-pound stereo receiver I broke the law. However, it's perfectly fine if that old stereo receiver wound up in Mount Trashmore behind the Menards here in Sedalia. That's because electronics are banned from landfills in Illinois, but not in Missouri.
mycouriertribune.com
Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70
Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune)
KMZU
Lafayette County crash seriously injures three
LAFAYETTE COUNTY – An accident in Lafayette County seriously injured three people Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident on Highway FF at Highway 0 occurred as a vehicle driven by Kenneth Osborn, 82, of Marshall, entered the path of another vehicle driven by Jason Kniffen, 71, of Odessa. Kniffen's vehicle struck the driver's side of Osborn's.
kjluradio.com
Western Missouri trucker gets probation for stealing semi trailer from Moniteau County manufacturer
An over-the-road trucker accused of stealing a flatbed semi-trailer from Moniteau County is sentenced to probation. Jason Maynard, of Blue Springs, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing and was sentenced today to five years probation and 30 days of shock incarceration. It was during the summer of 2019 when...
