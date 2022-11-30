ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Joseph Post

MWSU men's and women's basketball pull off thrilling wins at Pitt State Thursday

The Missouri Western women's basketball team took down Pittsburg State in an overtime battle 80-74 to open MIAA play on Thursday night at John Lance Arena in Pittsburg, KS. Connie Clarke led the Griffons with 21 points and 11 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season. Brionna Budgetts added 17 points, including the game-tying three-pointer with 12 seconds left in regulation.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

East Buchanan prepares to defend state football title

Ahead of Saturday's matchup in Columbia with Adrian, the Bulldogs aren't feeling any pressure about repeating as state champions. Senior Riley Parker says the team doesn't feel the pressure, because they believe in themselves. "You know, we really didn't think about what everybody else's expectations are," Parker tells KFEQ/St. Joseph...
GOWER, MO
kshb.com

KU at Mizzou men’s basketball game (unsurprisingly) sells out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mizzou men’s basketball announced Thursday that the Hy-Vee Hoops Border Showdown against former conference rival Kansas has sold out. For the first time since March 5, 2011, the Tigers will host the Jayhawks on Dec. 10 at Mizzou Arena. MU and KU played 268...
LAWRENCE, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville board selects new superintendent

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Board of Education announced the choice of Dr. Mark Maus to serve as the next superintendent of the Smithville School District, starting on July 1, 2023. Maus, who attended Smithville School District for his K-12 education graduating in 1996, will replace Denise Harwood, who has...
SMITHVILLE, MO
kttn.com

School district in Missouri appears to be on track to become largest in state possibly moving to four-day school week

(Missourinet) – A Missouri school district appears to be on track to become the largest in the state that could soon move to a four-day school week. The Independence School Board is expected to vote later this month on a proposal to switch to a four-day school week for its more than 14,000 students. If the plan goes through, the district would be the largest in Missouri to adopt the shortened week. About 27 percent of Missouri public school districts already hold classes four days a week instead of the traditional five days.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man injured after rollover crash

DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 3a.m. Friday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Aveo driven by Tyler S. Muessig, 19, Winston, was eastbound on MO 6 two miles east of Weatherby. The car traveled off the south...
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Blue Springs, MO

Blue Springs is a city in Jackson County, Missouri. Unlike Kansas, Blue Springs provides its visitors with more laid-back vibes, perfect for those yearning for quality rest and recreation. Since it's 20 miles away from Kansas City, Blue Springs is an ideal weekend getaway destination, especially with friends or family.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen hospitalized after SUV overturns

CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Friday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Chevy Suburban driven by a 17-year-old Gallatin boy was northbound on Winchester Road just south of Kerr Drive five miles southeast of Cameron. The driver...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed

Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise

The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70

Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune)
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

Lafayette County crash seriously injures three

LAFAYETTE COUNTY – An accident in Lafayette County seriously injured three people Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident on Highway FF at Highway 0 occurred as a vehicle driven by Kenneth Osborn, 82, of Marshall, entered the path of another vehicle driven by Jason Kniffen, 71, of Odessa. Kniffen's vehicle struck the driver's side of Osborn's.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

