ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Argentina, Australia advance to World Cup last 16 as France upset

By Chandan KHANNA, Terry DALEY, Glyn KIRK
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m0qxy_0jRoMZy600
Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates putting his team into the lead against Poland /AFP

Lionel Messi's Argentina booked their place in the last 16 of the World Cup on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Poland as Australia reached the knockout rounds for just the second time in their history.

Two-time former champions Argentina advanced after goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez sealed victory over Poland in Group C while Australia sent sorry Denmark crashing out with a 1-0 victory in Group D.

Argentina -- who suffered a stunning defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening game -- ensured they qualified for the second round as group winners in a game in which captain Messi missed the 31st penalty of his career.

"We went out there thinking we had to win," said Messi, who added that missing his spot-kick had galvanised his teammates.

"I'm angry at missing that penalty but the team came out stronger after my mistake," he said. "We knew that once the first goal went in it would change the game."

Messi said Argentina, who will meet Australia in the next round, could not take progress to the quarter-finals for granted.

"The game against Australia will be difficult -- anyone can beat anyone," he added. "It's very even. We have to prepare for the game in the best way, as always."

The final round of games in Group C got under way with all four teams -- Argentina, Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia -- in the hunt for the last 16.

Despite losing to Argentina, Poland squeaked into second place, edging out Mexico -- 2-1 winners over Saudi Arabia -- on goal difference.

For long periods of a nail-biting evening it looked as if Poland's tally of fewer yellow cards would secure their place in the last 16.

But a goal in the fifth minute of injury time by Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari against Mexico gave Poland a slender one-goal advantage on goal difference -- and a place in the second round.

Saudi Arabia's defeat sealed a disappointing exit for the Asian minnows, who had electrified the opening days of the tournament with their shock opening win over Argentina.

Poland will take on Group D winners France in their last 16 match.

- 'A lot of belief' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JhosV_0jRoMZy600
Australia's forward Mathew Leckie celebrates the goal that fired his team into the World Cup last 16 /AFP

Australia reached the knockouts for the first time since the 2006 World Cup thanks to Mathew Leckie's superb 60th-minute goal dispatched Denmark.

A second-string France side -- already virtually assured of top spot -- suffered a 1-0 loss to Tunisia.

Australia coach Graham Arnold said he was "just so proud of the effort by the boys".

"It was a short turnaround but their effort was incredible. A lot of belief, a lot of hard work," he added.

"These boys came in with a great mindset. Weâve been working on this for four, four-and-a-half years about the belief, the energy and the focus. I could see in their eyes they were ready tonight."

After two wins out two, France were already assured of a place in the knockout round at kickoff so coach Didier Deschamps made nine changes to his starting line-up to play Tunisia, leaving stars including Kylian Mbappe among the substitutes.

Tunisia stunned the holders when captain Wahbi Khazri stretched to poke the ball past French goalkeeper Steve Mandanda in the 58th minute at the Education City Stadium.

Deschamps responded by sending on five substitutes, including Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

Tunisia stood firm but Griezmann finally had the ball in the net eight minutes into added-on time, driving in a shot through a crowd of defenders.

But just when France thought they had salvaged a point, New Zealand referee Matthew Conger was called over to the VAR monitor and ruled the goal out for offside.

The north Africans' supporters counted down the final seconds to a famous victory over France that eased the pain of elimination.

"They still had top-class players out there but we were superb and I think the result is down to us," Tunisia goalscorer Khazri said.

"Unfortunately in football it is better not to have to rely on others for results, but we can go out with our heads held high."

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Guilty of fraud, Argentina's Kirchner banned from seeking office

An Argentine court on Tuesday sentenced Vice President Cristina Kirchner to six years in jail for corruption, banning the country's best-known politician from seeking public office after a trial she dismissed as a political witch hunt. As vice president, Kirchner is head of the country's Senate and enjoys immunity as a lawmaker, something she would lose if she does not run again.
AFP

Argentina's Kirchner: powerful, divisive, and tainted by fraud

During two decades at the core of Argentine politics, Cristina Kirchner has drawn adoration and hatred in equal measure, and even a fraud conviction is unlikely to push her out of the corridors of power anytime soon. Cristina became vice-president to her former chief of staff Alberto Fernandez in 2019, however the two have engaged in a bitter and public power struggle with Kirchner often criticizing his decisions.
AFP

Pele watches Brazil World Cup match from hospital

With fans worldwide on edge over his health, ailing 82-year-old football legend Pele said Monday he was cheering for the Brazilian national team from hospital as they stormed to a spot in the World Cup quarter-finals. "I know that many of the national team made similar promises and are also looking for their first World Cup.
AFP

Macron tackles French immigration 'anxieties' with new law

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a second attempt at increasing expulsions of illegal immigrants under fierce pressure from his far-right opponents. In her third bid for the presidency this year, she proposed changing the constitution via a referendum to set strict immigration targets and ensure French people get priority over foreigners for all state services. 
AFP

Soul-searching in Senegal after woman MP hit in parliament

Senegal is asking some tough questions about the state of its democracy, reputedly one of the strongest in Africa, after opposition lawmakers physically attacked a woman MP in parliament. For the first time since Senegal gained independence from France in 1960, the president's party lost its overall majority in parliament.
Reuters

Motor racing-Azerbaijan to be first of six F1 sprint races in 2023

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's Baku City circuit will host the first of Formula One's six sprint races next season, the sport said on Wednesday. The others will be held in Austria, at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps, Qatar, Austin's Circuit of the Americas and Brazil's Interlagos.
AFP

Germany busts far-right cell plotting to 'overthrow state'

German police staged nationwide raids on Wednesday and arrested 25 people suspected of belonging to a far-right "terror cell" plotting to overthrow the government and attack parliament. A Russian woman named only as Vitalia B., who was among those arrested on Wednesday, is suspected of having facilitated those contacts, prosecutors added.
AFP

EU and the Western Balkans look to strengthen ties

European Union and Western Balkans leaders showed willingness to strengthen ties on Tuesday, although integration of the volatile region remains a distant project. "I hope that as soon as possible there will be an effective integration of the Western Balkans.
AFP

UK's Labour vows to abolish House of Lords

Britain's opposition Labour party vowed on Monday to scrap the unelected and "indefensible" House of Lords as part of a constitutional revamp to redistribute economic growth after Brexit. "I think the House of Lords is indefensible.
AFP

Chinese flags flutter in Saudi capital ahead of Xi visit

The Saudi capital was bedecked with Chinese flags ahead of President Xi Jinping's visit on Wednesday that is likely to focus on energy ties but also follows months of tensions with the United States. - Tensions with Washington - The OPEC+ production cuts approved in October represented the latest blow to the longtime partnership between Saudi Arabia and the United States, which said they amounted to "aligning with Russia" on the war in Ukraine. 
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

UN biodiversity talks open, billed as 'last chance' for nature

High-stakes UN biodiversity talks open in Montreal Wednesday, in what is being billed as the "last best chance" to save the planet's species and ecosystems from irreversible human destruction. Delegates from across the world gathered for the December 7-19 meeting to try to hammer out a new deal for nature: a 10-year framework aimed at saving the planet's forests, oceans and species before it's too late. 
ALASKA STATE
AFP

Vietnam's VinFast files for US IPO as it targets global market

Vietnam's homegrown carmaker VinFast, which plans to sell the first ever Vietnamese car in the United States, said Wednesday it has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the country. The pivot to the United States is a bold move by chairman Vuong, who started out selling dried noodles in the former Soviet Union before amassing his $5 billion fortune in a range of sectors including real estate, tourism and education.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

After year of climate disasters, world off-track to curb warming

Catastrophic floods, crop-wilting droughts and record heatwaves this year have shown that climate change warnings are increasingly becoming reality and this is "just the beginning", experts say, as international efforts to cut planet-heating emissions founder. Record heatwaves damaged crops from China to Europe, while drought has brought millions to the point of starvation in the Horn of Africa.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Mozambique ex-president's son, ex-spy bosses jailed for 12 years for graft

A Mozambican court on Wednesday sentenced two ex-spy bosses and the son of a former president to 12 years each for their part in a corruption scandal in which the government sought to conceal huge debts, triggering financial havoc. Former president Guebuza, who had been in office when the loans were contracted, testified at the trial, but was not seen in court on Wednesday.  
AFP

Ukraine races to restore power grid after Russia strikes

Ukraine worked to restore power on Tuesday after Russia's latest wave of missile strikes caused power disruptions across the country, right as winter frost builds and temperatures plunge. "Our repairmen will be working on the energy system restoration."
AFP

Pele health 'improving progressively': hospital

Pele's health is "improving progressively," his doctors said Tuesday, a week after the 82-year-old Brazilian football legend was hospitalized amid ongoing treatment for colon cancer. Pele was hospitalized last Tuesday in Sao Paulo for what doctors called a "reevaluation" of his chemotherapy treatments, which he has been undergoing since having surgery in September 2021 to remove a colon tumor.
AFP

US, Australia invite Japan to step up troop rotations

The United States and Australia said Tuesday they would welcome Japanese troops into three-way rotations, vowing a united front in the face of China's rapid military advances. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the allies would seek Japanese participation in joint operations in Australia, where the United States has been rotating Marines since 2011 through Darwin, the strategic northern city struck by imperial Japan in World War II. Austin said the United States and Australia agreed to increase rotations of bomber task forces, fighter jets and the US Army and Navy.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

AFP

98K+
Followers
36K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy