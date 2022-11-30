ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, WA

Leavenworth, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Leavenworth.

The Sultan High School basketball team will have a game with Cascade High School on November 29, 2022, 17:45:00.

Sultan High School
Cascade High School
November 29, 2022
17:45:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Sultan High School basketball team will have a game with Cascade High School on November 29, 2022, 19:15:00.

Sultan High School
Cascade High School
November 29, 2022
19:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

