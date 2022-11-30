Leavenworth, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Leavenworth.
The Sultan High School basketball team will have a game with Cascade High School on November 29, 2022, 17:45:00.
Sultan High School
Cascade High School
November 29, 2022
17:45:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The Sultan High School basketball team will have a game with Cascade High School on November 29, 2022, 19:15:00.
Sultan High School
Cascade High School
November 29, 2022
19:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
