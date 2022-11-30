Read full article on original website
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
kezi.com
Gun store owners prepare as Measure 114 faces multiple legal challenges
EUGENE, Ore. -- A hearing was held for the first of three lawsuits filed against Measure 114 Friday morning. A judge heard hours of testimony in relation to a preliminary injunction aimed at delaying the measure's start date. The judge did not rule on that motion Friday, but a decision...
eugeneweekly.com
What Does Ward 7 Want?
Daniel Isaacson, one of the applicants to be the interim Eugene city councilor for Ward 7, started his run by spending three weekends knocking on doors and talking to constituents in the River Road neighborhood in which he lives. Their responses, Isaacson says, will inform the issues he would prioritize...
kqennewsradio.com
JAN DOE JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police are dealing with a case of an unidentified woman, a “Jane Doe”, who has been jailed for alleged disorderly conduct. Wednesday just before 2:15 p.m. officers responded to the area of Southeast Cass Avenue and Southeast Rose Street after a caller said a disorderly woman was “yelling at nothing” and throwing items. When officers tried to contact the female, she ran away screaming and was trying to open doors of businesses and residences on Southeast Rose Street. The woman also allegedly stole a sleeping bag from in front of a business on Southeast Rose, but the owner did not want to pursue charges.
eugeneweekly.com
Not Just Books
Growing up in Fairfield, California, during the 1990s meant visiting the library on Fridays for Will O’Hearn. His earliest memory: repeatedly going with his mother, an avid reader. “Whenever I asked for anything at the library, my mom said, ‘Yes,’ because it was free,” says O’Hearn, who is now Eugene Public Library services director.
kezi.com
Man arrested after allegedly fighting with police, K-9
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who allegedly attempted to break into a vehicle is in jail after fighting with police officers and a police dog on Thursday, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers responded to a report of a man trying to break into a car on...
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation Douglas Co., Dec. 1
The Oregon State Police is asking for public assistance with a death investigation that occurred on November 30, 2021. OSP is hoping with the 1st anniversary of this incident that someone will come forward with new information. On November 30, 2021, at approximately 1:00 P.M., Larry Mell was traveling westbound in his red 2003 Dodge Ram truck on Hwy 38 near Putnam Valley Rd, just west of Drain, Oregon, when he was shot. Mr. Mell later died as a result of his injuries. The Oregon State Police’s preliminary investigation suggests this incident appears to be accidental. Mr. Mell was 72 at the time of his death. He had 8 children, several grandchildren, and a great-grandchild. Mr. Mell’s family described him as a Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War. Mr. Mell loved fishing and crabbing and is greatly missed. Mr. Mell’s family said he was a strong survivor who had overcome heart surgery, a brain injury, and cancer. The Oregon State Police along with Mr. Mell’s family is requesting if anyone was shooting or who knows of someone who was shooting in the area of Hwy 38 and Putnam Valley Rd on November 30, 2021, call us. Help provide some closure to this family who is desperately seeking answers to what happened. If you think you might have some information on this incident, we urge you to call the Oregon State Police at 800-442-2068 or *OSP from your mobile phone. Reference case # SP21-335049.
kqennewsradio.com
OSP SEEKING ASSISTANCE WITH A DEATH INVESTIGATION
The Oregon State Police is seeking assistance from the public in a death investigation that began on November 30th of 2021. A release said with the 1st anniversary of this incident, detectives are hopeful that someone will come forward with new information. Last year on November 30th at approximately 1:00...
klcc.org
ODOT official says Oregon drivers need to adapt quickly to early and intense winter conditions
Winter conditions have taken some drivers off guard, already. A transportation official is sharing motorist basics to avoid icy accidents. Thursday night, police and emergency personnel from Eugene and Springfield responded to a multi-car pileup on Franklin Boulevard, under I-5. Authorities noted that snowmelt during the day refroze after sunset, creating black ice.
kezi.com
California drug trafficker arrested in Douglas County sentenced to federal prison
EUGENE, Ore. – A California man that authorities say has multiple prior felony drug trafficking convictions over more than two decades was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after being arrested in Douglas County with more than 1,700 grams of methamphetamine. According to court documents, investigators from the...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY ROBBERY AT RETAIL STORE
A Roseburg man was jailed for an alleged robbery at a retail store on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 4:00 p.m. 27-year old Cameron Sullivan allegedly attempted to steal two batteries valued at $400 from Coastal Farm and Ranch in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard.
kezi.com
Crash that closed River Road between Junction City and Eugene fatal, deputies say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A stretch of River Road between Junction City and Eugene was closed Wednesday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash that the driver did not survive, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the LCSO, they responded to a reported crash between Bishop Lane and Lone Pine...
kqennewsradio.com
FLORENCE LOGGING FIRM NAMED OPERATOR OF THE YEAR FOR SOUTHWEST OREGON
A Florence logging firm has been named Operator of the year for Southwest Oregon by one of three regional advisory committees of the Oregon Board of Forestry. They selected R and R Logging, which is owned by Bobby King. A release from the Oregon Department of Forestry said the award...
nbc16.com
Arrest made in fatal crash on Highway 58
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — In a news release from Oregon State Police (OSP), an on-going investigation into the November 20, 2022 fatal crash on Highway 58 has resulted in the arrest of Amber Gonzalez-Riddle. On Thursday, December 1, OSP Troopers arrested Gonzalez-Riddle and lodged her in the Lane County...
Emerald Media
Breaking: Students evacuated from multiple halls due to chemical spill
Eugene police and the Eugene Springfield Fire Department evacuated people in Pacific, Columbia and Lawrence Hall at the University of Oregon for a chemical spill Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., according to police. Onyx Bridge was also evacuated. Students said they were in class when an alarm rang and they were...
oregontoday.net
Coos Bay Woman in Fatal Crash, Lane Co., Nov. 30
On November 27, 2022 just before 9:30pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Coburg Rd. near the McKenzie View intersection. Preliminary investigation reveals that a black 2002 Ford F150 had been traveling southbound on Coburg Rd. when it crossed into the oncoming northbound lane and struck a silver 2000 Mazda Protegé sedan. The driver of the Mazda, 53-year-old Cerina Anne McPherson of Coos Bay, died as a result of the crash. A passenger in the Mazda was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the F150 fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival. Law enforcement personnel flooded the area and located him approximately three hours after the crash. He was identified as 27-year-old Marco Itehua-Sanchez of Eugene. This case remains under active investigation and alcohol use is being considered as a factor. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Oregon State Police, Eugene Police Department, and Springfield Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident, Eugene, Dec. 2
Deputies responded to a crash in the 91800blk of River Rd. on 11/30/22 at approximately 1:30pm. Investigation reveals that a red Jeep SUV was traveling northbound on River Rd. when it drove off of the roadway and struck two trees. The driver of the SUV did not survive the crash. No other vehicles were involved. The involved driver’s identity is being withheld at this time.
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Nov. 30
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 28, 8:09 a.m., 1800 block No. 6th St., “unlawful entry into MV.”. According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 28, 8:40 a.m., 1000 block Newmark Ave., 48-year old Joseph Edward Fullerton charged with Criminal Trespass II, “Fullerton cited in lieu of custody.”
kcfmradio.com
Rig Too Fast for Conditions; Property Sale; Logger Recognized; Busy Weekend Ahead for FEC
The Tractor trailer rig that shut down traffic on Highway 101 yesterday morning was apparently going too fast for conditions according to Captain Kyle Kennedy with the Oregon State Police. The empty chip truck driven by Andrew Jacob Vader was traveling southbound near milepost 197 just before the Siltcoos bridge in a driving rain and failed to negotiate the curve in the road and crashed into the guardrail on the west side of Highway 101. No other vehicles were in volved in the accident. Vader was warned for driving too fast for conditions and his actions were reported to the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles. Western Lane Fire and EMS also responded. Traffic was delayed in the area for about 2 hours.
'The Holy Rollers': One of Oregon’s first cults
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. A man named Edmund Creffield started one of the first known cults in Oregon history in the early 1900s. The Brides of Christ was widely regarded as a cult in town, but dozens of women — many of them wealthy — abandoned their families to join it. Some even brought their children with them.
kcfmradio.com
Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits
The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
