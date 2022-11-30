Here are the ages of the 'The Crown' season 5 cast compared to the characters they're playing
By Eve Crosbie
Insider
7 days ago
"The Crown" season five begins in July 1991 and ends six years later in July 1997.
Imelda Staunton plays the Queen, Dominic West plays Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki plays Diana.
Most of the cast are similar in age to the figures they're playing, but there are a few exceptions.
Season five begins in July 1991 and ends six years later in 1997. During this time, Queen Elizabeth II was between 65 and 71 years old. Imelda Staunton is 66. Prince Philip was between 71 and 76 years old at the time. His portrayer, Jonathan Pryce, is similar in age at 75 years old. The then-Prince Charles is supposed to be in his mid-forties this season, but Dominic West is actually a decade older at 53.
Between 43 and 49
Princess Diana famously died young at the age of 36. In the new season, she's in her early 30s. Elizabeth Debicki is 32. Princess Margaret is supposed to be in her mid-60s during the new episodes, and Lesley Manville is 66 in real life. Olivia Williams, who portrays Camilla Parker Bowles, is 54 years old. She plays the future Queen Consort between the ages of 44 and 50. Marcia Warren, who plays the Queen Mother, is 79 years old, but her character is supposed to be in her mid-90s. Dominic West's son Senan West plays Prince William at the age of 12 but he's actually a little older at 14. Khalid Abdalla, 41, appears as Dodi Fayed, Diana's lover who was 42 when he died. John Major was between 48 and 54 during his time as the UK prime minister. Jonny Lee Miller, the actor who portrays him, is 50. Princess Anne is a few years younger than her brother, making her 41 to 47 in the new episodes. The actor playing her, Claudia Harrison, is 46. Natascha McElhone, who is 50, plays Penny Knatchbull, who is supposed to be between 38 to 44 in the new season. Read the original article on Insider
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.
The official royal residence at Windsor Castle has unveiled its stunning 2022 Christmas display.
This year’s extravagant spread displays mark the first under the new monarch King Charles III following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
His Majesty became King following the late monarch’s death on Sept. 8 aged 96.
Windsor Castle, which famously served as the late monarch’s main residence towards the end of her life, opted for a lavish festive display to mark the first Christmas with Charles as King.
The castle holds a significant meaning to the British monarchy as the late Queen and...
Comments / 0