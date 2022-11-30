Here are the ages of the 'The Crown' season 5 cast compared to the characters they're playing

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The official royal residence at Windsor Castle has unveiled its stunning 2022 Christmas display. This year’s extravagant spread displays mark the first under the new monarch King Charles III following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. His Majesty became King following the late monarch’s death on Sept. 8 aged 96. Windsor Castle, which famously served as the late monarch’s main residence towards the end of her life, opted for a lavish festive display to mark the first Christmas with Charles as King. The castle holds a significant meaning to the British monarchy as the late Queen and...

