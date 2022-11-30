ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the ages of the 'The Crown' season 5 cast compared to the characters they're playing

By Eve Crosbie
 7 days ago
The season five cast of Netflix's "The Crown."

  • "The Crown" season five begins in July 1991 and ends six years later in July 1997.
  • Imelda Staunton plays the Queen, Dominic West plays Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki plays Diana.
  • Most of the cast are similar in age to the figures they're playing, but there are a few exceptions.
Season five begins in July 1991 and ends six years later in 1997. During this time, Queen Elizabeth II was between 65 and 71 years old. Imelda Staunton is 66.
Imelda Staunton plays Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown" season five.

Prince Philip was between 71 and 76 years old at the time. His portrayer, Jonathan Pryce, is similar in age at 75 years old.
Jonathan Pryce plays Prince Philip in "The Crown" season five.

The then-Prince Charles is supposed to be in his mid-forties this season, but Dominic West is actually a decade older at 53.
Dominic West plays Prince Charles in "The Crown" season five.

Between 43 and 49

Princess Diana famously died young at the age of 36. In the new season, she's in her early 30s. Elizabeth Debicki is 32.
Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana in "The Crown" season five.

Princess Margaret is supposed to be in her mid-60s during the new episodes, and Lesley Manville is 66 in real life.
Lesley Manville plays Princess Margaret in "The Crown" season five.

Olivia Williams, who portrays Camilla Parker Bowles, is 54 years old. She plays the future Queen Consort between the ages of 44 and 50.
Olivia Williams plays Camilla Parker Bowles in "The Crown" season five.

Marcia Warren, who plays the Queen Mother, is 79 years old, but her character is supposed to be in her mid-90s.
Marcia Warren plays the Queen Mother in "The Crown" season five.

Dominic West's son Senan West plays Prince William at the age of 12 but he's actually a little older at 14.
Senan West plays Prince William in "The Crown" season five.

Khalid Abdalla, 41, appears as Dodi Fayed, Diana's lover who was 42 when he died.
Khalid Abdalla plays Dodi Fayed in "The Crown" season five.

John Major was between 48 and 54 during his time as the UK prime minister. Jonny Lee Miller, the actor who portrays him, is 50.
Jonny Lee Miller plays John Major in "The Crown" season five.

Princess Anne is a few years younger than her brother, making her 41 to 47 in the new episodes. The actor playing her, Claudia Harrison, is 46.
Claudia Harrison plays Princess Anne in "The Crown" season five.

Natascha McElhone, who is 50, plays Penny Knatchbull, who is supposed to be between 38 to 44 in the new season.
Natascha McElhone plays Penny Knatchbull in "The Crown" season five.

Read the original article on Insider

