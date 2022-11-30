GV football preps for rematch against Ferris State

For the fourth time in the last year, Grand Valley and Ferris State football will face off against one another. This Saturday, their game will be in the DII super regional with a trip to the final four on the line.

The Lakers already have one win against FSU this season. It was a 22-21 victory, where they scored 11 points in the 4th quarter to earn the win.

"When you're down by 11 points late in the fourth quarter there, just says a lot about the heart and a lot about what this team has been through as a collective unit. Just coming together in that moment, that's what has brought us together this whole year, and we've had a few of those moments already," said senior linebacker Abe Swanson.

GVSU had a first round bye in the playoffs and then hosted Northwest Missouri State last weekend. They also trailed going into the 4th quarter and scored one final touchdown to win the game.

"I think I just took away that we need to trust each other. Offense trusts the defense, trust the guy next to you. Everyone needs to be locked in on their job and you can trust that everyone else is doing their job, then we'll be just fine as a team," said Kentwood native Gabe Brown.

"You're not going to win the national championship unless you beat teams like Ferris State. Or if you beat teams like Northwest. I think that with that mindset and just going out there and doing our job is what it's going to take," said Cade Peterson, a junior quarterback.