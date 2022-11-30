ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archer City, TX

Archer City, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Albany High School basketball team will have a game with Archer City High School on November 29, 2022, 17:45:00.

Albany High School
Archer City High School
November 29, 2022
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

San Anselmo, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The San Domenico High School basketball team will have a game with Archie Williams High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SAN ANSELMO, CA
KTEN.com

Once again, Gunter beats Holliday in UIL playoffs

FRISCO, Texas (KTEN) - If Gunter vs. Holliday was a heavyweight bout, once again the defending champions held their belt. For the fifth time in six seasons Gunter sent Holliday home in the UIL playoffs, this time with a 31-7 win over the Eagles at the Ford Center. Both teams...
GUNTER, TX
Texoma's Homepage

KFDX to air WFHS playoff football game

The Wichita Falls Coyotes face the Decatur Eagles in the Regional Final round of the Texas high school football playoffs. KFDX is broadcasting the game live on TV Friday night at 7 p.m. Fans can also stream the game on the NFHS Network, a subscription-based service. Friday night’s NBC primetime programming will be recorded and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

MSU Texas confirms student-athlete’s death

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KAUZ) - A Midwestern State University student-athlete has died while away at home in Waxahachie. The MSU Texas athletic department confirmed the student was Jayden Moore, a sophomore wide receiver on the football team. According to the football roster, Moore was studying Kinesiology. An email sent out to...
WAXAHACHIE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Kiowa Casino to host Cash for Toys Drive

Devol, Oklahoma (KFDX/KJTL) — Kiowa Casino will host its annual Cash for Toys Drive beginning Monday, Dec. 05 through Friday, Dec 09. According to the release, participants are asked to give $10 or more cash for Freeplay rewards. All proceeds will go to child advocacy groups. From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., during the promotion, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
92.9 NIN

Going to Denton to Support the Wichita Falls Coyotes on Friday? Check Out This Burger Place While You’re There

We have a BIG high school football game on Friday and if you're planning on making the trip and want some food. I recommend this place. Congratulations to Wichita Falls Coyotes on advancing into another round in the playoffs. Their next game is Friday night in Denton at CH Collin Stadium against the Decatur Eagles. As someone who is a Dallas Cowboys fan, I have no respect for ANY team that calls themselves the Eagles (Sorry Holiday).
DENTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Texarkana Man Killed In Crash

Last Tuesday, A crash on US 287 in Clay County, Oklahoma, near Bellevue, killed Terrance Bradley, 47, of Texarkana, and passenger Geneinde Taylor-Edwards of Grand Prairie. Bradley was driving a Honda Civic, attempted to make a U-turn, and failed to yield the right of way for a Peterbilt 18-wheeler. The 18-wheeler was a car hauler and complicated the crash scene when it lost cars.
CLAY COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Part of Anchor Road closed to thru traffic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Part of Anchor Road between Barnett Road and Turtle Creek Road is closed to thru traffic until further notice, according to the City of Wichita Falls. City officials said the road is part of their 2022 drainage maintenance repairs project, which requires repairs to be...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Arrest made in Wichita Falls’ 18th homicide of 2022

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department announced on Friday, December 2, 2022, the arrest of a 23-year-old man in connection to the city’s eighteenth homicide of the year. According to a press release from Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD’s Public Information Officer, officers responded to the North Texas State Hospital on […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Graham Leader

YCSO pursuit ends in Archer County

A Wichita Falls woman was arrested late Tuesday in Archer County following a vehicle pursuit that began in Young County.Samantha Fowler, 17, was arrested on charges of evading arrest in a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two, under 4 grams, and possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces.At 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, a Young County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a white 2015 Mercedes Benz commit a traffic violation at Hwy. 79 and Hwy. 114 in Olney and attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a press release from YCSO.“The deputy activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle for the violation. The vehicle turned off its headlights and accelerated to speeds over 130 MPH,” the YCSO release stated. “The deputy pursued the vehicle north on SH 79 for approximately 5 miles.”For the full story, see the Saturday, Dec. 3 edition of The Graham Leader.
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Does My Wichita Falls Neighborhood Have the Best Christmas Lights Display?

One house in my neighborhood goes ALL out with a display and I want to see if you can beat it. So we have a contest going on right now called 'Light Up The Falls', where you can win some money just by showing off your Christmas lights. You have until December 16th to submit those photos on our app. Now my coworkers were asking, do you know anybody that goes all out like Clark Griswald with the lights?
WICHITA FALLS, TX
fox7austin.com

AMBER Alert issued for 7-year-old Wise County girl

PARADISE, Texas - A number of local law enforcement departments are taking part in a search for a 7-year-old girl who was reported missing on Wednesday night. An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for Athena Strand, even though the sheriff doesn’t have evidence to indicate that she was abducted.
WISE COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

One taken to hospital after Jefferson Co. wreck

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers closed a portion of Highway 70 near Waurika on Thursday after a crash. The wreck happened about six miles east of Waurika on Highway 70 after a large truck veered off the roadway, crashed through approximately 100 feet of guardrail, hit the concrete bridge and toppled over the side onto its roof.
WAURIKA, OK
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD warns community of scam

The Wichita Falls Police Department is warning residents of a scam. On November 29, 2022, the WFPD posted to its Facebook page that someone was calling residents asking to raise money on behalf of the police department for the Shamrock's Foundation Day of Giving.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls Police seek help finding missing man

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — WFPD is asking for your help locating a man that walked away from Advanced Rehab Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.According to a Facebook post from the police department, Terry Howard, 68, AKA Mike, walked away from 4810 Kemp earlier today. He is described as 5’09” and weighing 208 lbs. He suffers from […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy