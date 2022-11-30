College football world reacts to Week 14 CFP rankings

The Week 14 College Football Playoff Committee rankings were released Tuesday night, and there were a few movers and shakers in the rankings ahead of selection day on Dec. 4.

Georgia maintained its hold on the top spot, followed by Michigan at No. 2 moving up one spot coming off their thumping of Ohio State . TCU moved up one spot to third in the rankings. Rounding out the playoff teams, USC moved up two spots to fourth.

The Buckeyes checked in fifth, dropping three spots from last week with their loss to the Wolverines . Alabama moved up one spot, from seventh to sixth.

Rounding out the top 10 were Tennessee , Penn State , Clemson , and Kansas State . The Volunteers and Nittany Lions each moved up three spots from last week. K-State moved up two slots.

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit found it odd that Ohio State is fifth, given their poor performance against Michigan, but pointed out there’s really no one that deserves to pass them.

“It’s hard to imagine, after the way Ohio State played last weekend, especially in that second half that they would still be in position,” Herbstreit said. “But there’s really nobody else that can go by them this particular year. So even though they’re frustrated and disappointed with the way they played, they still, I guess mathematically, have a shot if USC goes down Friday night against Utah .”

Naturally, college football fans found plenty of fault with the final CFP poll.

