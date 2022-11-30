ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
lastwordonsports.com

USMNT vs Netherlands Prediction and Betting Odds: A chance to shock the world for December 3

Well, they did it. This young group of budding stars for the US Men’s National Team made it out of Group B in second place with 5 points. Ahead of Wales and Iran, but behind England, the USMNT went unbeaten in group play, with ties against the Welsh and the English. It came down to the final day of the group, the US needing just one result to get through. A win. Christian Pulisic put his body on the line in the 38th minute to give the yanks the game winning goal.
CBS Sports

World Cup 2022: Scenarios, bracket, standings, points tiebreakers as Uruguay eliminated on South Korea win

We're reaching the business end of the World Cup group stage with only two groups left on the docket for Friday. So far, France, Australia, Portugal, England, Senegal, United States, Netherlands, Argentina, Poland, Morocco, Croatia, Japan, South Korea, Spain, and Brazil have booked their passage to the round of 16. Only one spot left to claim on Friday as we wrap up the group stage of the World Cup.
Yardbarker

Watch: Uruguay players went after referees following World Cup loss

Uruguay were eliminated from the 2022 World Cup on Friday in heartbreaking fashion, and the behavior of some players after the match is sure to be closely reviewed by FIFA. Uruguay failed to advance beyond the group stage despite beating Ghana 2-0. South Korea scored a goal in stoppage time to defeat Portugal, which resulted in Portugal winning Group H and South Korea advancing as the runner-up. Uruguay and South Korea both finished with 4 points and a goal differential of 0, but South Korea advanced based on total goals scored. Had Uruguay netted another goal against Ghana, they would have held the tiebreaker and finished as the runner-up in Group H.
fightnights.com

Dmitry Bivol slams Canelo Alvarez for latest excuse

Dmitry Bivol has had enough. The unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion has kept it together despite Canelo Alvarez’s multiple justifications for his loss in their title tilt in May. Russia’s Bivol defeated Mexico’s Alvarez by unanimous decision to defend his world title for the fourth time. He made a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

World Cup 2022 briefing: Portugal and Ghana are out to settle a score

While everyone relives the lurid outrage of Luis Suárez’s handball against Ghana, the ghost of a different World Cup controversy haunts the other fixture in Group H. South Korea have met Portugal only once before: at the 2002 World Cup, which they co-hosted with Japan. While most expect Fernando Santos’s team to triumph and top the group, the one previous meeting between the two sides ended with the opposite outcome.
lastwordonsports.com

USA Netherlands Takeaways: Mistakes, Fine Margins, and More

Just like that, it’s all over. The United States Men’s National Team is out of the World Cup. Four days after a climactic win against Iran to finish second in Group B, they were outclassed by the Netherlands 3-1. What went wrong for the USA, why, and what does it mean? Let’s take a look with some USA Netherlands takeaways.
The Spun

Look: The Round Of 16 At The World Cup Is Set

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup was one for the history books. The host nation was toothless, blue bloods were stunned and there were upsets and golazos galore. But of the 32 teams that participated, only 16 are moving on. With the Group G and Group H...
Deadline

Director Paz Encina Talks Trauma Of Separation From Loved Ones & Climate Crisis In ‘Eami’ – Contenders International

Eami means “forest” in Ayoreo. It also means “‘”world.” When director Paz Encina traveled to the land of the indigenous Ayoreo-Totobiegosode people, she found that they do not make a distinction between these things: The trees, the animals and the plants that have surrounded them for centuries are all they know and now they live in an area – the Chaco plain – that is experiencing the fastest deforestation on the planet. When Encina immersed herself in the tribe’s mythology and listened to heartbreaking stories of their people being chased of their land, she craved her latest dreamy, magical-realist film Eami,...
architecturaldigest.com

Inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record-Breaking Real Estate Portfolio

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of soccer’s all-time greatest players. He is the game’s highest scorer on record and has been a super athlete from the beginning, when an 18-year-old Ronaldo became “the most expensive teenager in British football history” after Manchester United paid roughly $15 million for his transfer to the team. Currently a free agent, he was reportedly offered a $207 million-per-year deal by Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr FC.
NASDAQ

Mexico seeking deal on its GMO corn ban with U.S.

MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he is seeking a deal with Washington after the United States threatened legal action over Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn in 2024. After meeting with Mexican officials on Monday, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Brazil suffer shocking defeat as South Korea score a dramatic winner in day thirteen of the World Cup

Day 13 of the Qatar World Cup saw drama in groups G and H, as teams battled to secure a place in the knockout.Luis Suarez was seen crying as Uruguay crashed out of the group stage at the expense of Hwang Hee-Chan and South Korea, who broke South American hearts with a 91st minute goal.Elsewhere, Brazil suffered a shocking defeat to Cameroon, with a stoppage-time header by Vincent Aboubakar, although it wasn’t enough for the Indomitable Lions to qualify.Switzerland qualified for the Last 16 after powering past Serbia 3-2.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fifa World Cup: Round up of day nine’s action as group stages come to closeDrone footage captures devastation wrecked by deadly landslide in BrazilWhat have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
lastwordonsports.com

World Cup Emerging Players: USA Captain Tyler Adams

Tyler Adams is officially Captain America. The 24-year-old holding midfielder has put himself on the map in 2022. He’s the engine in the midfield of Leeds United in the Premier League. Now he’s in Qatar with the United States showing the world what USMNT fans have known for years: He’s a remarkable young athlete and human being.
NEW YORK STATE
lastwordonsports.com

New England Revolution Snap up Sacramento Republic Youngster Santiago Suarez

Matt Turner and Tajon Buchanan are currently flying the New England Revolution flag over in Qatar. There is plenty going on back home too, including a new arrival. Here is all you need to know about Sacramento Republic youngster Santiago Suarez!. Sacramento Republic Youngster on the Move. All About Santiago...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy