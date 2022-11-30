ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

northernnewsnow.com

Avid ‘sportsman’ orchestrates incredible Island Lake deer rescue

DULUTH, MN -- Brett Capra was sitting at his home on Pike Lake, just outside Duluth, Wednesday afternoon when he saw a concerning photo show up on his Facebook feed. A person living on nearby Island Lake had recently posted a photo of a doe and her fawn, exhausted and stranded on the ice outside their home.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth woman competing to be “The Greatest Baker”

Carol Marsh has a baked good in her oven pretty much every day. “Gosh, I started baking when I was little with my mom. She taught me all the basics,” Marsh said. “I think I made my first pie when I was 8 years old.”. Since then, she’s...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

PREVIEW: What you can expect at the 2022 Duluth’s Winter Village

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Winter Village is spending its second year at the DECC, with more than 40 local businesses featured this year. The Winter Village is set for Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. From...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Parking tickets could be more abundant with winter conditions

Parking tickets could potentially increase this winter due to many Duluth residents leaving their vehicles on snow emergency routes. Not only will cars be ticketed, they could also be towed and impounded due to blocking these routes for snowplows. Leaving your vehicle on a snow emergency route or the wrong...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

MIX 108 Says Goodbye To A Duluth Legend

After fifteen-plus years of radio in Duluth, one legend passes the mic to another one. November 30th marked the end of an era for a man who always wanted to be on the radio. From being a random jukebox singing as loud as he could, to always hitting the punchline at the right time.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth woman decorates White House for the holidays

The White House’s holiday decorations are an American tradition, and this year, a Duluth woman got to build them and put them up. Kynze Lundeen just returned from more than a week in Washington, D.C. “Monday morning, you wake up at like 4 o’clock in the morning, you head...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Can We Remove The Bike Lane In Lincoln Park For Winter?

I'm not trying to bash bike lanes. I know it's the new earth-friendly thing to do, have more people bike for a greener environment. It keeps bicyclists safer in their own lanes. I understand all of that. But Lincoln Park's bike lane is a bit too much, especially in the winter.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Superior Offers Winter Garbage + Recycling Can Placement Tips

The City of Superior has important reminders for homeowners this winter in regard to garbage and recycling can placement for the weekly collection process. Truth be told, you might not give much thought to where you place your garbage and recycling bins, but it does make a big difference for pickup. In order to make sure that the cans get dumped every week, they need to be accessible to the truck; this is especially true during the winter months.
SUPERIOR, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Historic youth hockey tournament returns to 6 Duluth arenas

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A historic hockey tournament returned to Duluth Friday. Since 1977, the Spirit of Duluth Hockey Tournament has welcomed teams from across North America to play. This year they are hosting youngsters from Minnesota, North Dakota, Alaska, and Canada who are going head-to-head at six...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Police Department Swears In Nine New Officers

DULUTH, Minn.–The Duluth Police Force is the third largest in the state of Minnesota. On Friday afternoon the police force welcomed eight new officers who had completed their training with the Duluth department’s own academy. Four of the new officers are women and four are men. One of...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

In Otter News: Sledding with the wolves

In this week’s In Otter News, we join the staff at the Lake Superior Zoo for a fun experiment. They decided to see if they could get their grey wolves to go sledding. We’ll explain: It’s an enrichment activity, an important part of a zoo animal’s life. It’s the same as how humans try to do something something different every once in a while. Many times during these activities, they’ll try to create a natural behavior. Sledding, however, is not one of them. It’s just for fun.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

