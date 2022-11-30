Read full article on original website
Places In Duluth + Superior To Get A Good Margarita
Is there anything better than sipping on an ice-cold margarita on a hot summer day? There is something so refreshing about it and thankfully for those in the Twin Ports, there are a bunch of options when it comes to sipping on the tasty drink. Sure, you can probably get...
northernnewsnow.com
Avid ‘sportsman’ orchestrates incredible Island Lake deer rescue
DULUTH, MN -- Brett Capra was sitting at his home on Pike Lake, just outside Duluth, Wednesday afternoon when he saw a concerning photo show up on his Facebook feed. A person living on nearby Island Lake had recently posted a photo of a doe and her fawn, exhausted and stranded on the ice outside their home.
WDIO-TV
Duluth woman competing to be “The Greatest Baker”
Carol Marsh has a baked good in her oven pretty much every day. “Gosh, I started baking when I was little with my mom. She taught me all the basics,” Marsh said. “I think I made my first pie when I was 8 years old.”. Since then, she’s...
northernnewsnow.com
PREVIEW: What you can expect at the 2022 Duluth’s Winter Village
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Winter Village is spending its second year at the DECC, with more than 40 local businesses featured this year. The Winter Village is set for Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. From...
WDIO-TV
Parking tickets could be more abundant with winter conditions
Parking tickets could potentially increase this winter due to many Duluth residents leaving their vehicles on snow emergency routes. Not only will cars be ticketed, they could also be towed and impounded due to blocking these routes for snowplows. Leaving your vehicle on a snow emergency route or the wrong...
City Of Duluth Announces Annual Seasonal Skyline Parkway Closure
It's that time of year. As winter encroaches on the area, a variety of roads that are better used in the warmer weather months start to close. Skyline Parkway is one of those roadways - at least portions of it. The City of Duluth has announced their plans to close...
Don’t Get In A Wreck This Minnesota Winter, You Might Wait Months For Repair
Winter in Minnesota is also peak auto body repair season. Our lovely winters bring snow and ice to the roadways, which leads to more accidents. We've also got a new problem this year. I bet you can guess it. Yep, supply chain issues. They seem to be everywhere, and sometimes...
MIX 108 Says Goodbye To A Duluth Legend
After fifteen-plus years of radio in Duluth, one legend passes the mic to another one. November 30th marked the end of an era for a man who always wanted to be on the radio. From being a random jukebox singing as loud as he could, to always hitting the punchline at the right time.
WDIO-TV
Duluth woman decorates White House for the holidays
The White House’s holiday decorations are an American tradition, and this year, a Duluth woman got to build them and put them up. Kynze Lundeen just returned from more than a week in Washington, D.C. “Monday morning, you wake up at like 4 o’clock in the morning, you head...
FOX 21 Online
Shelter In Hibbing Temporarily Cuts Adoption Fees, Hopes To Rehome More Animals
HIBBING, Minn. — Range Regional Animal Rescue is a temporary home for displaced cats and dogs. But right now, the shelter is nearly full, and 35 animals are in need of forever homes. “We can have a bunch of animals here, but that doesn’t mean they’re each going to...
Can We Remove The Bike Lane In Lincoln Park For Winter?
I'm not trying to bash bike lanes. I know it's the new earth-friendly thing to do, have more people bike for a greener environment. It keeps bicyclists safer in their own lanes. I understand all of that. But Lincoln Park's bike lane is a bit too much, especially in the winter.
Watch For ‘Rehoming’ Pet Scams Going Around In Minnesota & Wisconsin
Scammers generally use their emotions to get your money. They usually prey on desperate people, like when someone thinks they find a great deal on an apartment. Then you send your security deposit to only find that the place wasn't even for rent. It happens ALL THE TIME in Duluth. They may also prey on kind-hearted animal lovers.
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
Superior Offers Winter Garbage + Recycling Can Placement Tips
The City of Superior has important reminders for homeowners this winter in regard to garbage and recycling can placement for the weekly collection process. Truth be told, you might not give much thought to where you place your garbage and recycling bins, but it does make a big difference for pickup. In order to make sure that the cans get dumped every week, they need to be accessible to the truck; this is especially true during the winter months.
northernnewsnow.com
Historic youth hockey tournament returns to 6 Duluth arenas
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A historic hockey tournament returned to Duluth Friday. Since 1977, the Spirit of Duluth Hockey Tournament has welcomed teams from across North America to play. This year they are hosting youngsters from Minnesota, North Dakota, Alaska, and Canada who are going head-to-head at six...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police Department Swears In Nine New Officers
DULUTH, Minn.–The Duluth Police Force is the third largest in the state of Minnesota. On Friday afternoon the police force welcomed eight new officers who had completed their training with the Duluth department’s own academy. Four of the new officers are women and four are men. One of...
Santa’s Home For The Holidays Event Begins This Week In Cloquet
The holiday season has arrived and there are plenty of fun things to do in the Northland to get families in the holiday spirit, including a fun series of events this week in Cloquet. Santa's Home for the Holidays features free and low-cost family-friendly events that officially begin on Thursday,...
Hospitals respond to Minnesota nurses strike announcement
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota hospitals say they have plans in place to continue patient care as thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities, Duluth and Two Harbors prepare to go on strike for a second time this year. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted to...
City Of Duluth Funds Regional Child Care Workforce Solutions Pilot Project
Access to child care - especially quality, affordable child care - is a national problem that only got magnified with the events of the last few years. However locally, our region offers unique challenges to the problem that compound the issue. That's why local leaders have been looking for ways...
WDIO-TV
In Otter News: Sledding with the wolves
In this week’s In Otter News, we join the staff at the Lake Superior Zoo for a fun experiment. They decided to see if they could get their grey wolves to go sledding. We’ll explain: It’s an enrichment activity, an important part of a zoo animal’s life. It’s the same as how humans try to do something something different every once in a while. Many times during these activities, they’ll try to create a natural behavior. Sledding, however, is not one of them. It’s just for fun.
