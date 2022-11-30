The City of Superior has important reminders for homeowners this winter in regard to garbage and recycling can placement for the weekly collection process. Truth be told, you might not give much thought to where you place your garbage and recycling bins, but it does make a big difference for pickup. In order to make sure that the cans get dumped every week, they need to be accessible to the truck; this is especially true during the winter months.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO