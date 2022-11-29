Read full article on original website
GV Wire
Clovis Children’s Electric Christmas Parade Kicks off Holiday Festivities
Throughout December, parades, Christmas shows, and lights take over downtowns, pubs, and street corners and bring holiday cheer to communities across the Central Valley. On Saturday, Clovis returns the Children’s Electric Christmas Parade for its 34th year hosted by the Old Town Kiwanis Club. The parade features floats with...
Dozens of drones to put on "Holi-Drone Christmas Show" in Clovis
A special show will soon light up the night with dancing drones. The "Holi-Drone Christmas Show" is in the Valley for the first time.
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
Christmas parades in Fresno, Clovis canceled due to weather
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The weekend rain forecast for the Central Valley has forced the cancellation of both the Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade and Clovis’ Children’s Electric Christmas Parade. Both parades were scheduled to take place on Saturday – but both have been called off due to the forecast weather. In a post on Facebook, […]
Spooky Footage of Walking Pants Spurred the Legend of the Fresno Nightcrawler
In 2007, a family in Fresno, California, heard their dogs barking night after night and decided to install a security camera outside, to capture images of the possible human or animal intruder that was spooking the dogs.
Prescribed burns to begin in Madera, Mariposa Counties
NORTH FORK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews in the North Valley will begin taking advantage of the cooler temperatures and increased atmospheric moisture to proactively get a start on preventing next fire season’s fires now. The Bass Lake Ranger District of the Sierra National Forest says starting in early December residents will begin seeing prescribed […]
KMPH.com
The Grinch strikes again in Chowchilla, police say
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Chowchilla Police Department is continuing their holiday fun. The Grinch has struck again in Chowchilla, according to police. Officers were called out to Ed Ray Park Thursday night for noise complaints. When officers arrived, they say they found a person playing around at the...
westsideconnect.com
Grant helps feed those most in need across the Westside
A grant from Legacy Health Foundation will help feed the hundreds of local senior citizens who are struggling to make ends meet. A recent survey undertaken by Legacy Health Endowment and the EMC Health Foundation found that 56% of senior citizens across Stanislaus and Merced counties said they were living paycheck to paycheck. Moreover, 26% have had to choose between purchasing gasoline and food, gasoline and medicine, or other healthcare services.
GV Wire
Rain, Followed by More Rain for Valley. (Yes, It’s December.)
If you haven’t already unearthed your galoshes from your closet, now would be a good time. The National Weather Service is predicting that more intense rain will fall from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday night, on top of the more-gentle rain that started falling earlier today. Meteorologist Andy...
sierranewsonline.com
December Begins With A Winter Storm
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Yosemite National Park and the surrounding communities. The watch begins Thursday, December 1st, 2022 at 1:00 am and concludes on Friday at 4:00 pm. Two weather systems are expected to affect much of the West Coast bringing significant rain and snow to our area.
mercedcountytimes.com
City considers park growth, partnership to build homes
The post-election Merced City Council meeting on Monday night was a feel-good affair with leaders approving a variety of state grants to support Police Department public safety services, equipment and vehicles; along with a partnership to develop four to five single-family homes for “very-low income families” on city-owned vacant lots, and an application to pursue funding for a new park playground.
sierranewsonline.com
School Closures And Delays 12.2.2022
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–The following is a list of school closures and delays that we are aware of. Please check with your child’s school if you don’t see it listed here. We will update this article when more information is available. Mariposa County. Out of an abundance of caution,...
KCRA.com
'My son is my hero': Oakdale teen lifts truck enough to free trapped father beneath
OAKDALE, Calif. — An Oakdale family is praising their teenage son for helping free his father earlier this month after being trapped underneath the truck they were working on. Matthew Wilkinson said despite getting home late on what should have been a normal Monday night, he couldn’t put off...
Freeze warning brings challenges for the Central Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for much of the Central Valley as temperatures are expected to drop Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Geer Road in Turlock Area
Officials in the Turlock area reported a fatality following a recent hit-and-run pedestrian accident. The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. along the 1200 block of Geer Road, according to officials. Details on the Hit-and-Run Accident Fatality in the Turlock Area. The Turlock Police Department noted that reports came in...
mercedcountytimes.com
County Fire awarded grant for extrication equipment
The Merced County Fire Department received a $91,262 grant this month to purchase new extrication equipment. Known as the “jaws of life,” first responders use these specialized tools to safely rescue crash victims trapped inside a vehicle. In 2021, Merced County Fire responded to 3,105 crashes in which...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Columbia, CA
Founded in 1850 as a boomtown because of the gold rush, Columbia in Tuolumne County, California, became the "Gem of the Southern Mines.”. Columbia will take you back to the scent, sight, and sounds of the 19th-century mining town. You’ll find merchants clad in 1850s clothes; there’s also a blacksmith...
1 Person Died in A Motor Vehicle Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
The Police Department reported a pedestrian crash in Fresno on Thursday morning. The accident happened near Parkway Drive and Belmont Avenue, west of Highway 99. According to Fresno Police Officials, a pedestrian was struck by a utility truck in central west Fresno.
Honest Cooking
Merced: The Gateway to Yosemite is More Than Just a Gateway
Central Valley’s Merced has long been known as “The Gateway to Yosemite” but here’s why it is now a travel destination in its own right. Most know Merced as the “Gateway to Yosemite” where many make a quick pit stop before continuing on to the national park. But now, you may want to pause in the little city for more than just a bathroom break. Instead, consider booking a weekend at Merced’s recently renovated art deco hotel and where Merced’s first fine-dining restaurant resides. Or, look forward to excellent wine tastings located in a beautiful farm, showcasing live music and wood-fired pizzas. Merced is also home to a distillery, where you’ll discover sweet potato distilled spirits. And so much more.
