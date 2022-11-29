ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

GV Wire

Clovis Children’s Electric Christmas Parade Kicks off Holiday Festivities

Throughout December, parades, Christmas shows, and lights take over downtowns, pubs, and street corners and bring holiday cheer to communities across the Central Valley. On Saturday, Clovis returns the Children’s Electric Christmas Parade for its 34th year hosted by the Old Town Kiwanis Club. The parade features floats with...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Christmas parades in Fresno, Clovis canceled due to weather

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The weekend rain forecast for the Central Valley has forced the cancellation of both the Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade and Clovis’ Children’s Electric Christmas Parade. Both parades were scheduled to take place on Saturday – but both have been called off due to the forecast weather. In a post on Facebook, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Prescribed burns to begin in Madera, Mariposa Counties

NORTH FORK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews in the North Valley will begin taking advantage of the cooler temperatures and increased atmospheric moisture to proactively get a start on preventing next fire season’s fires now. The Bass Lake Ranger District of the Sierra National Forest says starting in early December residents will begin seeing prescribed […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

The Grinch strikes again in Chowchilla, police say

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Chowchilla Police Department is continuing their holiday fun. The Grinch has struck again in Chowchilla, according to police. Officers were called out to Ed Ray Park Thursday night for noise complaints. When officers arrived, they say they found a person playing around at the...
CHOWCHILLA, CA
westsideconnect.com

Grant helps feed those most in need across the Westside

A grant from Legacy Health Foundation will help feed the hundreds of local senior citizens who are struggling to make ends meet. A recent survey undertaken by Legacy Health Endowment and the EMC Health Foundation found that 56% of senior citizens across Stanislaus and Merced counties said they were living paycheck to paycheck. Moreover, 26% have had to choose between purchasing gasoline and food, gasoline and medicine, or other healthcare services.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Rain, Followed by More Rain for Valley. (Yes, It’s December.)

If you haven’t already unearthed your galoshes from your closet, now would be a good time. The National Weather Service is predicting that more intense rain will fall from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday night, on top of the more-gentle rain that started falling earlier today. Meteorologist Andy...
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

December Begins With A Winter Storm

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Yosemite National Park and the surrounding communities. The watch begins Thursday, December 1st, 2022 at 1:00 am and concludes on Friday at 4:00 pm. Two weather systems are expected to affect much of the West Coast bringing significant rain and snow to our area.
OAKHURST, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

City considers park growth, partnership to build homes

The post-election Merced City Council meeting on Monday night was a feel-good affair with leaders approving a variety of state grants to support Police Department public safety services, equipment and vehicles; along with a partnership to develop four to five single-family homes for “very-low income families” on city-owned vacant lots, and an application to pursue funding for a new park playground.
MERCED, CA
sierranewsonline.com

School Closures And Delays 12.2.2022

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–The following is a list of school closures and delays that we are aware of. Please check with your child’s school if you don’t see it listed here. We will update this article when more information is available. Mariposa County. Out of an abundance of caution,...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Geer Road in Turlock Area

Officials in the Turlock area reported a fatality following a recent hit-and-run pedestrian accident. The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. along the 1200 block of Geer Road, according to officials. Details on the Hit-and-Run Accident Fatality in the Turlock Area. The Turlock Police Department noted that reports came in...
mercedcountytimes.com

County Fire awarded grant for extrication equipment

The Merced County Fire Department received a $91,262 grant this month to purchase new extrication equipment. Known as the “jaws of life,” first responders use these specialized tools to safely rescue crash victims trapped inside a vehicle. In 2021, Merced County Fire responded to 3,105 crashes in which...
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Columbia, CA

Founded in 1850 as a boomtown because of the gold rush, Columbia in Tuolumne County, California, became the "Gem of the Southern Mines.”. Columbia will take you back to the scent, sight, and sounds of the 19th-century mining town. You’ll find merchants clad in 1850s clothes; there’s also a blacksmith...
COLUMBIA, CA
Honest Cooking

Merced: The Gateway to Yosemite is More Than Just a Gateway

Central Valley’s Merced has long been known as “The Gateway to Yosemite” but here’s why it is now a travel destination in its own right. Most know Merced as the “Gateway to Yosemite” where many make a quick pit stop before continuing on to the national park. But now, you may want to pause in the little city for more than just a bathroom break. Instead, consider booking a weekend at Merced’s recently renovated art deco hotel and where Merced’s first fine-dining restaurant resides. Or, look forward to excellent wine tastings located in a beautiful farm, showcasing live music and wood-fired pizzas. Merced is also home to a distillery, where you’ll discover sweet potato distilled spirits. And so much more.
MERCED, CA

