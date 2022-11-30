Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in historyAmarie M.Danville, KY
fox56news.com
A week in a shack: Jessamine Co. man furthers conversation around homelessness
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The holidays are often a time of giving and receiving gifts, of eating and celebrating. For many, unfortunately, each day is a struggle, especially as temperatures continue to drop. One Jessamine County man is sacrificing the many things we consider normal in life to...
fox56news.com
Lexington YMCA collecting food to feed 100 families
The Whitaker Family YMCA in Lexington is collecting food to help feed. Lexington YMCA collecting food to feed 100 families. The Whitaker Family YMCA in Lexington is collecting food to help feed. Transylvania University hosting first ever ‘Makers …. On Friday, students at Transylvania University and local artists alike...
fox56news.com
2 central Kentucky humane societies reducing fees this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two central Kentucky humane societies are taking the opportunity this holiday season to waive or reduce fees in hopes of finding their residents’ forever homes. Woodford Humane Society’s 2022 Adoption Drive. The Woodford Humane Society is waiving adoption fees from Dec. 1-23...
lakercountry.com
Christmas on the Square is tonight
The 6th annual Russell County Celebrates Christmas on the Square in Jamestown takes place tonight from 5 to 8 p.m. A number of food and other pop-up vendors will be part of the event and Jamestown Mayor Regena Hinton said she anticipates a fun filled night suitable for the entire family…
WKYT 27
Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
fox56news.com
Transylvania University hosting first ever ‘Makers Market’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Friday, students at Transylvania University and local artists alike will have the chance to show off their work in the school’s first ‘Makers Market’. The event serves as an opportunity for free exposure and the ability to sell some of...
fox56news.com
ONE Lexington poetry contest to fight violence with words
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Addressing the issue of gun violence is never an easy subject, but it can be even harder with kids. About 40 eighth graders at Crawford Middle School were part of ONE Lexington’s “We Are One” poetry contest, a creative opportunity for them to share their experiences with gun violence and inspire the community to act through their words.
fox56news.com
How Lexington’s AVOL plans to end HIV by 2030
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Thursday is World AIDS Day, and one Lexington agency is taking a pause to honor the last 41 years of fighting one of the deadliest viruses on the planet and looks toward a future where it is no longer a threat. According to AIDS...
fox56news.com
Santa Claus is in Lexington: Better not pout
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The drop in COVID-19 cases is good news for kids who want to visit Santa in Lexington this year. Three years after the pandemic began. He’s finally able to meet families in person again. You better watch out and you better not pout...
fox56news.com
Southern Lights Experience returned some childhood
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Southern Lights Experience at the Kentucky Horse Park gave some children their childhood back. They were treated to the full Southern Lights Experience. The families are served by an organization called A Kid Again which provides adventures for children with life-threatening illnesses. it was a chance for families to forget about the stress of their challenges at least for one night.
fox56news.com
"Inflatables House" has electrified crowds for 20 years
The house on Lexington's Toronto Road is hidden by the crowd of inflatables that fill the yard each Christmas season. “Inflatables House” has electrified crowds for 20 …. The house on Lexington's Toronto Road is hidden by the crowd of inflatables that fill the yard each Christmas season. Dec....
hamburgjournal.com
Holiday Events Calendar Around Hamburg in Lexington, KY for 2022
Studio Players presents “Scrooge In Rouge: An English Music Hall Christmas Carol,” continuing through Sunday Dec 4. Lexington Ballet performs the Nutcracker at the EKU Center for the Arts through Sunday Dec 4. Lafayette High School Choir and Orchestra, cookies, hot chocolate, lights and more will be part...
Lexington’s ‘Inflatables House’ has electrified crowds for two decades
In the light of day, the yard at 200 Toronto Road looks like it was hit by a tornado, with plastic and fabric, stakes and wires scattered all about. But with the press of just a few buttons, homeowner Johnny Richie makes that yard come to life.
fox56news.com
War uniform found in Lexington storage unit leads to a manhunt and a story
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – For Kelvin Gabbard and Jackie King, buying abandoned storage units at auctions is pretty common. After winning a large unit at Versailles Road Storage in Lexington, they weren’t sure what they would find, but they never thought it would be a historical item that would lead them on a manhunt.
WKYT 27
Lexington hosting Christmas parade on Saturday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is hosting its Christmas parade on Saturday. The parade route will start at Midland Avenue and end at Mill Street. There will be live music and family activities, along with an appearance from Santa Claus. The parade kicks off Saturday at 11:00 a.m. There will...
WKYT 27
Changes coming to downtown Lexington parking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Whether you’re in Lexington to go to work, catch a game at Rupp or enjoy a night out, get ready to pay a little more for parking. If you’re a customer of Lex Park, you likely received a letter from them recently. It’s to let you know that on the first of the new year, a sales tax will be applied to all of their parking services throughout the city.
wymt.com
Lexington man gets loan from pawn shop to pay for medication
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With rising costs and inflation, people in Lexington are struggling during this time of the year, and some people are even turning to pawn shops for help. For some people on a fixed income or those who just don’t have the means, food, gas and medical...
berea.edu
Berea Professor Named One of Four Recipients of the 2022-2024 Restorative Justice Research Community Fellows
Rochelle Arms Almengor, an assistant professor of Peace and Social Justice Studies at Berea College, has been named one of four recipients of the 2022-2024 Restorative Justice Research Community (RJRC) Fellowship. As part of the RJRC, Arms Almengor will serve as a thought leader to help shape the development of...
wymt.com
Hyden-Leslie Tourism created to put Leslie County on the map
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the last several years, there has been a boom in local tourism across the mountains, and one Eastern Kentucky county is planning to take part in this development. 22-year-old Derek Baker and his friends, Andrew Morgan and Kameron Turner, knew they wanted to help grow...
fox56news.com
Funeral held for former Ky. governor John Y. Brown Jr.
Kentucky has said its final farewell to Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. A private service was held Wednesday at the State Capitol as loved ones remembered the moments that made Brown’s life one well lived. Funeral held for former Ky. governor John Y. Brown …. Kentucky has said its...
