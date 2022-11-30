ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Comments / 138

Fiona
3d ago

good thing we are already 25 Million in deficit and 1000's of people coming into California a day while us Americans and Locals suffer water drought and penalties/limitations while Newsom funds more buildings for all the people he allows from the border and invites to fund for abortions and gender reassignment all while taking away citizens rights to protect their children.oh and giving illegal /non documented migrants everything a citizen can have but without the documents.

Reply(10)
50
china briben
3d ago

California!!! The highest!!Highest crime, poverty, homelessness, taxes, smog, traffic, potholes, illegals, debt, welfare........Democrats have much to offer.....intrusive government, overtaxation, poverty, high crime, inflation, hormone suppression therapy for your children against your will, overcrowding, authoritarian rule, euthanasia, wealth confiscation, book burning, worship of government, and revisionist history ....oh did I forget???.... gun confiscation? Yeah, we've seen this before.

Reply(42)
51
DJ6457!
3d ago

89 billion surplus from 60 percent per gallon gas tax....yeah, I guess that does add up fast! Do something, stop sitting on it....help the people, besides illegals!

Reply
13
Related
CBS LA

Gov. Gavin Newsom proposes price gouging penalty on oil companies

Gov. Gavin Newsom will call a special session of the state legislatures, hoping to pass a so-called price gouging penalty on oil companies."Compared to Arizona and Texas, it's bad," said collegiate soccer player Orlando Valencia.According to Consumer Watchdog, the five largest oil refineries quadrupled their profits through the first nine months of this year. In 2021, the companies reported $17 billion in profits compared to $67 billion in 2022. Due to these windfall profits, the governor's proposal has garnered support from organizations like Consumer Watchdog. "This is basically saying 'We're going to cap these profits and we're going to return them," said...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

California has the highest personal income tax rate in the nation

With record-high inflation increasing the cost of daily necessities like gas and food, Americans are trying to save money wherever possible. However, there is one expense no one can avoid: taxes. According to Intuit TurboTax, California, with a 13.3% top rate, is considered to have the highest personal income tax...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

California Proposes New Plan to Change Rooftop Solar Incentives

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is proposing a new plan that will change the payments to homes and businesses that install solar panels. The CPUC is proposing to change the financial incentives for certain times of the day. Right now - some homeowners with solar receive up to 30 cents per kilowatt of extra energy. Under the new plan, that would go up to 40 cents per kilowatt of extra energy during night hours, and as low as 5 cents per kilowatt, during the day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Assemblywoman Cervantes looks to uplift all Latinos in California

Assembly member Sabrina Cervantes, D-Riverside, will be the new chair of the California Latino Legislative Caucus. The lawmaker is a trailblazer in the California Legislature. She is the first open LGBTQ female, first Latina millennial, and first Inland Empire lawmaker to chair the caucus. “Ever since I could remember from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
utilitydive.com

SCE mismanaged energy efficiency program, California regulators find, ordering $76M customer rebate

California regulators have ordered Southern California Edison to credit ratepayers a little over $76 million after finding that the company mismanaged its energy efficiency upstream lighting program between 2017 and 2019. The California Public Utilities Commission concluded that the utility “failed to ensure that efficient light bulbs were tracked and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Gov. Newsom convenes special session to address high gas prices

(KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom officially convened a special session of the state legislature in the hopes of passing a price gouging penalty against oil companies. The session will begin on Monday when new members are sworn in at the State Capitol. Governor Newsom points to high profits by oil companies between July and September […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Governor Newsom Administration Sued Over New Oil and Gas Wells Near Los Angeles and Kern Counties Homes, Recent Spills, Center for Biological Diversity Reports

December 2, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif.— The Center for Biological Diversity sued California oil regulators yesterday for approving more than a dozen new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles and Kern counties, some near homes and schools, without conducting a required review intended to protect public health and the environment.
KERN COUNTY, CA
The Hill

Republican flips Northern California congressional seat

Correction: John Duarte is projected to win the race in California’s 13th Congressional District. Republican nominee John Duarte is projected to win the race in California’s 13th Congressional District, beating his Democratic opponent, state Assemblyman Adam Gray. The Associated Press called the race at 10:06 p.m. Friday. Duarte,...
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Shirks Blame for Increasing Homelessness in Golden State

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he was convening “local leaders to discuss their plans to tackle the homelessness crisis and identify new strategies and opportunities to more ambitiously address street encampments across the state.”. What this means is he is preparing to shift the blame of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesungazette.com

Eddie Valero secures second term on board of supervisors

TULARE COUNTY – Eddie Valero was officially reelected as the Tulare County district 4 Board Supervisor after a battle between 5% of votes, against challenger Scott Harness. On Nov. 29, the Tulare County Elections Office posted their final official election results report which concludes ballot counting in Tulare County. Since the first post election night report, Valero has held a 5% lead over challenger Scott Harness. Valero maintained the lead, winning his seat for the second time, receiving 52.5% of the votes where Harness brought in 47.5% of votes. He said he kept his eye on the prize throughout the fight and is full of gratitude for those in the community who wanted to see him serve their area for another term.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

U.S. warns California about water storage conditions as drought continues

Federal water officials are warning Californians about the ongoing water conditions heading into the new year. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, a federal agency overseeing water resource management in 17 states, announced that California cities and industrial contractors who get water from Central Valley Project should prepare for “extremely limited water supply conditions in 2023.” […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesungazette.com

Oxitec’s mosquitoes are getting “friendly” with California

VISALIA – Biotech company Oxitec is buzzing around Visalia, with the hopes of releasing their genetically engineered mosquitoes in Tulare County. Oxitec has one more hurdle to jump over in order to release their “friendly” Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in Tulare County, and that’s to gain the approval of the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR). Though their attempts to release their GE mosquitoes in California have been met with both supportive and hesitant reactions from different state agencies and environmental groups, Oxitec’s Dr. Kevin Gorman said the technology has been researched and reviewed with “much scrutiny,” despite claims that the mosquitoes are ineffective or hazardous.
TULARE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy