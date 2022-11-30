Read full article on original website
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: Relationship between Mayor Cantrell and City Council reaches new low
This week’s drama that pitted Mayor LaToya Cantrell against City Council President Helena Moreno and the majority of council members is just another example of the deep rift between the two branches of city government. Don’t expect it to heal anytime soon. The council was quick to call...
NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos: Will ‘dark money’ sway Public Service Commission race?
The Dec. 10 runoff for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission (PSC) reflects an interesting new trend in American politics: attempts by national progressives to sway — critics would say “buy” — local elections by pumping truckloads of “dark money” into contests that never before generated outside interest.
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council approves $2.2 million Wisner funding requests
The New Orleans City Council on Thursday approved giving $2.2 million from the Wisner Trust to a half dozen nonprofit and quasi-public organizations, amid a court dispute with Mayor LaToya Cantrell over control of the fund. Cantrell had already committed the spending, before Judge Kern Reese ruled in September that...
fox8live.com
New Orleans council votes unanimously to reinstate HANO board member Cantrell terminated
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office said Wednesday it will respect the decision of New Orleans City Council to reinstate a member of the board of the Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO) after Cantrell removed her following complaints from other HANO board members. Sharon Jasper, a...
NOLA.com
City Council reinstates New Orleans housing commissioner Mayor LaToya Cantrell tried to remove
The New Orleans City Council on Tuesday reinstated a commissioner of the city’s housing authority, finding that Mayor LaToya Cantrell did not follow the proper process for removing her. In a 5-0 vote, council members placed Sharon Jasper back on the board of commissioners of the Housing Authority of...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Council allocates $9 million to pay unpaid judgments following FOX 8 investigations
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council has decided to allocate $9 million to repay victims who have sued the city and won but haven’t been paid. The city owes more than $36 million to hundreds of claimants. Some of the judgments date back decades. For years, the city hasn’t allocated enough money to pay those claims.
NOLA.com
Kenner buying 55 more license plate readers for 'investigatory purposes'
Kenner is buying 55 more license plate readers for $294,250, to help police track vehicles traveling through the city. Police Chief Keith Conley said the cameras will be used only for “investigatory purposes,” not for enforcing traffic laws or determining whether a driver has liability insurance. The City...
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish School Board wants its money back from the Dryades YMCA
A year after declining to renew the charter for James A. Singleton School, the Orleans Parish School Board has filed a lawsuit against the school’s operator, the Dryades YMCA, seeking the return of excess money that the school system gave Singleton and a payment of debt that the YMCA allegedly owed the school.
Cantrell spokesman discusses recall, HANO board member's reinstatement
HANO, the recall effort, and the reported federal investigation into purchases made by Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s style consultant were among the topics discussed during a press briefing held by Mayor Cantrell’s communications director.
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council would ax free NOPD health care but fund bonuses under plan
A $12 million plan to cover health insurance premiums for New Orleans police officers would be redirected towards policing alternatives and other programs, while a portion of one-time funds would go towards blight reduction under a budget package the New Orleans City Council is set to debate on Thursday. If...
Councilmember Morrell repeats call to replace NOPD Chief Ferguson
New Orleans City Council Vice President J.P. Morrell on Thursday repeated his desire to see NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson replaced.
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office deputies will see pay bumped by more than $2 per hour
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson has bumped deputies’ salaries, bringing their hourly pay to $18. The agency announced the pay increase on Thursday, mere hours before the New Orleans City Council was set to adopt the city government's 2023 budget. The pay increase — which amounts to an extra...
NOLA.com
Letters: St. Tammany writer is wrong about critical race theory
I respond to the author of a recent letter who supported St. Tammany Parish banning critical race theory. The letter writer makes erroneous claims about critical race theory. I am increasingly frustrated by people professing to know what CRT is when they did not go to law school or graduate school, which is where CRT is taught.
NOLA.com
Emmanuel Macron walks the French Quarter, gets down to business in New Orleans visit
Emmanuel Macron became the first French president to visit New Orleans in almost a half century on Friday, and while his one-day whirlwind tour saw him get down to serious business, he also strolled his way through the French Quarter as crowds gathered and street musicians played. At one point,...
fox8live.com
Council member says the city needs a new police chief in the midst of next year’s budget approval process
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “We need a new Chief, period. We need a new Chief,” says New Orleans City Council Vice-President JP Morrell. Councilman Morrell didn’t hold back his feelings about NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. “You can repair the hull of the Titanic over and over, but...
wrkf.org
What Louisiana needs to know about 3 constitutional amendments on Dec. 10 runoff ballot
In New Orleans, all eyes are on the Public Service Commission runoff on Dec. 10, but in many parts of the state, three proposed constitutional amendments will be the only thing on Louisiana voters’ ballots. If passed, the amendments would clarify who can vote in state and local elections and would give the state Senate the opportunity to weigh in on the governor’s appointment to certain state oversight panels.
Cory Ivey handed 10-year sentence for murder of Metairie man
A Jefferson Parish judge found Corey Ivey guilty of killing his ex-wife fiancé.
an17.com
Former Amite Police Chief, City Councilman, and additional do-conspirator sentenced in vote buying conspiracy
A former police chief in Amite City, Louisiana and a former Amite City councilmember were each sentenced yesterday to one year in prison for violating federal election laws as part of a conspiracy to pay, or offer to pay, voters for voting in a federal election. In addition to the...
NOLA.com
Live coverage: French President Emmanuel Macron visits New Orleans
French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in New Orleans, marking the first visit by a French leader in almost 50 years. See our live coverage and his full schedule below. (Can't see it? Click here.) Why is Macron in New Orleans?. Macron hopes to highlight historic ties and develop plans...
NOLA.com
Chris Christie's niece kicked off New Orleans plane, injured 6 deputies, officials say
After getting forced off an airplane, for asking passengers who appeared to her to be Latino whether they were drug mules, a niece of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie bit, kicked and spit on Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies trying to detain her on Thanksgiving Day at Louis Armstrong International Airport, authorities said.
