Local businesses, neighbors weigh in on Grant Road issues
Local businesses and neighbors say the crime in the area has increased and the quality of the road has decreased.
Porch pirates strike Tucson homes during holiday season
Online shopping is a popular way to buy gifts. Here's how you can keep your deliveries safe this holiday season.
City of Tucson seeks family of roadside memorial at 25th and Beverly
The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) is looking for the family who maintains the memorial dedicated to Kevin near east 25th Street near South Beverly Avenue.
Where to see holiday lights in Tucson this December 2022 ✨✨
Twinkling lights, saguaros wearing Santa hats, full parking lots near the Winterhaven neighborhood — it must be the holiday season in Tucson. 💖. Here are all the places to see the sparkling lights this year, from tree lighting ceremonies to monthlong holiday experiences. LightsUp! A Festival of Illumination. Stroll...
Top 10 most stolen vehicles in Arizona, and Tucson zip codes where thieves are striking most
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Vehicle thefts in the U.S. are the highest they’ve been in nearly 15 years according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. We investigate the top 10 most stolen vehicles in Arizona, and which zip codes in Tucson are hot spots for hot wheels.
Friday to stay dry before weekend changes
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are seeing partly cloudy skies and warmer than average conditions on Thursday, with occasionally gusty winds especially south of Tucson. Tonight lows will reach the 40s across most of Pima County and dip into the 30s across Cochise County. On Friday, we'll again see...
Cortaro Plaza Sells for $16.2 Million in Two Transactions
TUCSON, ARIZONA, December 2, 2022 – The Basha’s store at 8360 North Thornydale in Tucson, at the southeast corner of Cortaro and Thornydale, sold to an affiliate of Dallas-based, Lincoln Property Company, FSLRO 8360 N Thornydale Tucson, LLC for $7.95 million ($155 PSF). This transaction closed November 14, 2022.
Battery-making startup could employ up to 1,000 workers in Tucson
A Utah-based lithium battery startup plans to invest more than $1 billion to build a “gigafactory” complex south of Tucson International Airport, projected to eventually employ 1,000 workers, under a proposed lease-purchase agreement with Pima County. The county Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on the proposed...
Where to see 'snow' in Tucson this December
'Enchanted Snowfall' is now happening every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Dec. 23 at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr. starting at 6 p.m.
Tucson Rent Report: December 2022 Median Rent Falls 0.6% from last month
TUCSON, ARIZONA, December 1, 2022 -- Currently, the overall median rent in the city of Tucson stands at $1,246, after falling 0.6% last month. Prices remain up 6.8% year-over-year. Tucson Rental Stats. Tucson rents are down 0.6% month-over-month and up 6.8% year-over-year. The median rent in Tucson fell by 0.6%...
New Public Safety Center aims to combat 911 dispatcher shortage
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The need for 911 dispatchers persists. Staffing shortages have long been an issue, but a new center is hoping to change that. Friday, the City of Tucson opened a new Public Safety Communications Center for 911 dispatchers. The goal is to reduce wait times and call transfers.
Lithium battery gigafactory could be coming to Tucson
A new lithium battery gigafactory could be coming to Tucson, along with hundreds of jobs, if the Pima County Board of Supervisors gives the plan the green light.
Eegee's shuts down Grant and Alvernon location
Eegee's announced it has closed a location at Grant and Alvernon. The store, at 3806 E. Grant Road, shut down Tuesday.
This Stunning Destination in Arizona is Rated Among The Best Places to Visit for a Cheap Weekend Getaway
Photo byPhoto by Christoph von Gellhorn on Unsplash. Holidays spent with family is great, but sometimes, it can become a little too much. In those situations, what's better than a weekend getaway?
Tucson's first ever Disability Pride Day set for Saturday
Changing the stigma of disabilities and turning them to abilities was an idea that sparked Council Member Cunningham ever since he met his Outreach Partner, who is visually impaired.
The Buzz: Working to Lower Homelessness in Southern Arizona
Your browser does not support the audio element. While an exact number of unhoused people in southern arizona is hard to establish, many will say the population is growing. Issues such as increased housing costs and substance abuse are commonly blamed as the cause, and many residents routinely complain of encounters with unhoused people that range from less-than-pleasant to dangerous and warranting intervention by law enforcement.
Tucson Public Housing-Section 8 waitlist to open in January 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson begin pre-application for families and individuals seeking public housing, and Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8. The pre-application period will open on Jan. 3 and continue through Jan. 24. All applications received in this...
These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report
Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
Locals Flee Verizon for AT&T
What’s the reason for the spotty reception Verizon customers are experiencing in the Patagonia area? Is it interference from new towers across the border? Is the tower on Red Mountain being overwhelmed by a bigger tower built by AT&T? Are we now getting our signal from Sonoita? Sierra Vista? Or are we just in a “less-than-optimal” service area?
Pizza Restaurant From California Has Opened in Tucson
A new pizza restaurant has just opened in Tucson.Photo byBrett Jordan/UnsplashonUnsplash. Tucson locals now have a new pizza joint to check out, as a prominent, family-size pizza restaurant that has been making waves in California in recent years before testing the waters in metro Phoenix has now opened its very first location right here in the Old Pueblo.
