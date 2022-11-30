ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thisistucson.com

Where to see holiday lights in Tucson this December 2022 ✨✨

Twinkling lights, saguaros wearing Santa hats, full parking lots near the Winterhaven neighborhood — it must be the holiday season in Tucson. 💖. Here are all the places to see the sparkling lights this year, from tree lighting ceremonies to monthlong holiday experiences. LightsUp! A Festival of Illumination. Stroll...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Friday to stay dry before weekend changes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are seeing partly cloudy skies and warmer than average conditions on Thursday, with occasionally gusty winds especially south of Tucson. Tonight lows will reach the 40s across most of Pima County and dip into the 30s across Cochise County. On Friday, we'll again see...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Cortaro Plaza Sells for $16.2 Million in Two Transactions

TUCSON, ARIZONA, December 2, 2022 – The Basha’s store at 8360 North Thornydale in Tucson, at the southeast corner of Cortaro and Thornydale, sold to an affiliate of Dallas-based, Lincoln Property Company, FSLRO 8360 N Thornydale Tucson, LLC for $7.95 million ($155 PSF). This transaction closed November 14, 2022.
TUCSON, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Battery-making startup could employ up to 1,000 workers in Tucson

A Utah-based lithium battery startup plans to invest more than $1 billion to build a “gigafactory” complex south of Tucson International Airport, projected to eventually employ 1,000 workers, under a proposed lease-purchase agreement with Pima County. The county Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on the proposed...
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Tucson Rent Report: December 2022 Median Rent Falls 0.6% from last month

TUCSON, ARIZONA, December 1, 2022 -- Currently, the overall median rent in the city of Tucson stands at $1,246, after falling 0.6% last month. Prices remain up 6.8% year-over-year. Tucson Rental Stats. Tucson rents are down 0.6% month-over-month and up 6.8% year-over-year. The median rent in Tucson fell by 0.6%...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

New Public Safety Center aims to combat 911 dispatcher shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The need for 911 dispatchers persists. Staffing shortages have long been an issue, but a new center is hoping to change that. Friday, the City of Tucson opened a new Public Safety Communications Center for 911 dispatchers. The goal is to reduce wait times and call transfers.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

The Buzz: Working to Lower Homelessness in Southern Arizona

Your browser does not support the audio element. While an exact number of unhoused people in southern arizona is hard to establish, many will say the population is growing. Issues such as increased housing costs and substance abuse are commonly blamed as the cause, and many residents routinely complain of encounters with unhoused people that range from less-than-pleasant to dangerous and warranting intervention by law enforcement.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson Public Housing-Section 8 waitlist to open in January 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson begin pre-application for families and individuals seeking public housing, and Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8. The pre-application period will open on Jan. 3 and continue through Jan. 24. All applications received in this...
TUCSON, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report

Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
SAHUARITA, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

Locals Flee Verizon for AT&T

What’s the reason for the spotty reception Verizon customers are experiencing in the Patagonia area? Is it interference from new towers across the border? Is the tower on Red Mountain being overwhelmed by a bigger tower built by AT&T? Are we now getting our signal from Sonoita? Sierra Vista? Or are we just in a “less-than-optimal” service area?
PATAGONIA, AZ
Greyson F

Pizza Restaurant From California Has Opened in Tucson

A new pizza restaurant has just opened in Tucson.Photo byBrett Jordan/UnsplashonUnsplash. Tucson locals now have a new pizza joint to check out, as a prominent, family-size pizza restaurant that has been making waves in California in recent years before testing the waters in metro Phoenix has now opened its very first location right here in the Old Pueblo.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy