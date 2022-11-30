ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

USA Eliminated From 2022 World Cup After 3-1 Loss to Netherlands

The United States are headed home. After giving the Netherlands 90 minutes of pure fight, the U.S. fell 3-1 to the Oranje in their round of 16 matchup and have been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The starting formations for both sides did not change from their three...
The Independent

Lionel Messi relieved as Argentina advance past Australia at World Cup

Lionel Messi was left relieved after helping Argentina past Australia and into the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022.Messi scored the first goal at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, his first in the knockout stages at a ninth attempt, before Julian Alvarez added a second in the second-half.Craig Goodwin's late deflected strike ensured they would need it but dogged defending and a stoppage-time Emiliano Martinez save saw them through to the last eight."It was a tough game, a tough day," Messi said afterwards. "We had very little time to rest. We were tired. It was a very physical game. “We're...
NBC Connecticut

Winners, Losers From USA's Round of 16 World Cup Defeat vs. Netherlands

The United States' journey in the 2022 FIFA World Cup has come to a disappointing end. After losing to the Netherlands 3-1 in an entertaining round of 16 battle on Saturday, the U.S. will be wondering what went wrong in a game that could've been won. Memphis Depay's opening goal...
NBC Connecticut

Portugal Strikes Early in Group H Finale Vs. South Korea

Portugal is ready to move on. Despite already clinching a spot in the knockout round, Cristiano Ronaldo's squad isn't taking it easy in their final game of group play against South Korea. Portugal scored in the fifth minute of its last Group H match to take an early 1-0. The...
NBC Connecticut

Portugal, South Korea Tied at Half With Group H Standings Still Undecided

Through the first halves of the final two Group H games, there's still plenty to be decided. Portugal has advanced, that much we know. But the second spot is a complete question mark. South Korea is still alive after equalizing their match against Portugal in the 27th minute. Kim Young-Gwon...
NBC Connecticut

Netherlands Fighting Flu Outbreak Before Match Vs. USMNT

The United States hopes Christian Pulisic can play significant minutes in the round of 16 after suffering a pelvic injury earlier this week. The Netherlands, on the other hand, faces a different type of deterrent before Saturday's match. Several players are battling flu symptoms, Dutch manager Louis van Gaal revealed on Friday.
NBC Connecticut

Argentina Own Goal Gives Australia Life, Still Leads 2-1

Right as the light was beginning to dim on Australia’s 2022 World Cup run, the Socceroos turned up the heat. In the 77th minute, Australia’s Craig Goodwin scored and brought the yellow shirts back to life. The goal actually counted as an own goal against Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez.

Comments / 0

Community Policy