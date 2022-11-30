Lionel Messi was left relieved after helping Argentina past Australia and into the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022.Messi scored the first goal at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, his first in the knockout stages at a ninth attempt, before Julian Alvarez added a second in the second-half.Craig Goodwin's late deflected strike ensured they would need it but dogged defending and a stoppage-time Emiliano Martinez save saw them through to the last eight."It was a tough game, a tough day," Messi said afterwards. "We had very little time to rest. We were tired. It was a very physical game. “We're...

33 MINUTES AGO