Publisher of Naval, Aviation magazines sued by LA County DA
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is suing the Chatsworth-based publisher of magazines about naval and aviation history, alleging management continued to sell subscriptions to unwitting customers after the company temporarily ceased publishing in 2020. The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit against Challenge Publications...
Robert Luna sworn in as Sheriff, starts official duties Dec. 5
LOS ANGELES – Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna was sworn in Saturday as Los Angeles County’s next sheriff. “Today I stand before you wearing this brand-new uniform — and now I have a badge to go with it — with an incredible amount of respect, because it’s the same uniform worn by those deputies who patrolled the neighborhood where I grew up,” Luna said, adding that when he played cops and robbers with other children, he always wanted to play the cop.
Woman, 89, killed in South LA hit-and-run
LOS ANGELES – An 89-year-old woman was fatally hit by a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, and authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find the motorist. The woman was struck about 11:10 p.m. Thursday at Central Avenue south of 108th Street and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LA area shooting leaves one dead
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot and killed Wednesday on the border of the unincorporated Florence area and Los Angeles. The shooting occurred around noon in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue, near Slauson Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead at...
County Supervisor looks to expand public comment at board of supervisor meetings
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who will take over as chairwoman of the board on Tuesday, said Friday she will expand opportunities for the public to comment on items being discussed during board meetings. During the pandemic, with the board shifting to remote meetings, the...
Rain in the Forecast for Los Angeles County
LOS ANGELES – Two storms are expected to pass through parts of Los Angeles County, the first arriving Thursday and the second expected on Saturday, according to reports from the National Weather Service. Forecasters say the first storm system will enter Los Angeles County Thursday morning with moderate to...
Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
Compton College to host Nursing Pinning Ceremony Dec. 7
COMPTON, Calif. – Compton College will honor 25 students graduating with an associate of science degrees in nursing at a pinning ceremony on December 7, 2022. The Nursing Pinning Ceremony is scheduled to take place at 6:00 p.m. in the Gymnasium. “Now more than ever, there is a need...
Authorities ID man killed at Mt. San Antonio College
WALNUT, Calif. – A 63-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle and killed at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut in an apparent “intentional act” has been identified, authorities said Friday. The victim died at the scene of his injury, which was reported at about 7:30...
UCLA: Lingering post-COVID impacts similar to symptoms of non-COVID illnesses
LOS ANGELES – People suffering from long COVID-19 experience lingering negative effects on their physical, mental and social well-being in ways similar to symptoms endured by patients who are sick with other illnesses, according to UCLA research published Thursday. The findings, published in the peer-reviewed JAMA Network Open, are...
Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A 66-year-old man last seen in Palmdale was reported missing Saturday. Warren Brown was last seen at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday near Sungate and Grandview drives, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Brown on behalf of the Stockton Police Department. Neither agency has provided a photo of him.
Trevor Noah hosts Black Theater Night for Broadway’s “A Strange Loop”
LOS ANGELES – Trevor Noah, comedian, author, and acclaimed host of The Daily Show, hosted a “Black Theater Night” for the Tony-winning Best Musical A Strange Loop, complete with a hilarious and insightful cast talkback. The event was open to all theater lovers but offered a special invitation to Black theatergoers.
Small plane crashes at Torrance Airport
TORRANCE, Calif. – A single-engine plane has crashed in the area of Torrance Municipal Airport – Zamperini Field. The incident was dispatched shortly after 11 a.m. Aerial images from the scene showed the small plane largely destroyed in a grassy area adjacent to the runway. It was unclear how many people were aboard.
Charges filed in connection with massive seizure of fentanyl pills, powder
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that a man was charged today with three felony counts in connection with a massive drug seizure at a Compton home that included six kilograms of suspected powder fentanyl and more than 250,000 suspected fentanyl pills. “My office has a zero-tolerance...
Sheriff’s deputy charged with on-duty assault in Compton
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with unlawfully using a Taser stun gun on someone who had been detained for shoplifting in Compton two years ago, the District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Hiraudi Lopez-Romero, 29, was charged with one felony count...
Mother arrested on suspicion of abducting her child
WEST HILLS, Calif. – A woman has been arrested for allegedly abducting her 19-month-old daughter in West Hills, and the girl was returned to the custody of her father, police said Thursday. Diana Robles, 31, allegedly abducted Kyra Mangayayam at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 20200 block of...
Anaheim officer-involved shooting leaves officer, man wounded
ANAHEIM, Calif. – An 18-year-old man is hospitalized Saturday after being shot by police in Anaheim, authorities said. Officers from the Anaheim Police Department responded at 10:25 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call at a large house party in the 900 block of South Sherrill Street. Police arrived...
Hawthorne police recover stolen vehicle with baby inside
HAWTHORNE, Calif. – A baby boy that was in a vehicle when it was stolen was recovered Thursday by Hawthorne police. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Superior Grocers at 12630 Hawthorne Blvd., near El Segundo Blvd., according to a desk officer from the Hawthorne Police Department. The...
One killed, two injured in multi-vehicle crash in Covina
COVINA, Calif. – One person suffered fatal injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Covina Saturday, where paramedics rushed two people to a hospital, authorities said. The crash at North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive occurred at about 7:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters and paramedics dispatched...
Motorist dies after crashing into tree
SANTA ANA, Calif. – One person was killed Wednesday evening when the sport utility vehicle they were driving struck a tree next to a freeway in Santa Ana. Officers from the California Highway Patrol’s Santa Ana Office were called at 9:31 p.m. to where the southbound Orange (57) Freeway meets the westbound Riverside (91) Freeway where they found a Chevrolet Blazer had struck a tree after leaving the freeway at a high speed.
