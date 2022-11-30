It’s not a good chance for snow at all. There’s a lot of dry air to overcome. Clouds will be in play, and they’ll be dropping a few flakes. I just don’t expect many, if any at all, to punch through to the ground. That dry air between the flakes and the ground will serve to sublime them before getting that chance. Should it happen, NE Iowa will have the best chance from late morning into the afternoon.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO