Alert Day for late week winter storm
A large scale storm system is still on track for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Thursday night into Friday. Details continue to emerge and they continue to pinpoint our area being the focal point for taking the brunt of snowfall with this one. Exact amounts and where are still in...
Flurries for Tuesday
It’s not a good chance for snow at all. There’s a lot of dry air to overcome. Clouds will be in play, and they’ll be dropping a few flakes. I just don’t expect many, if any at all, to punch through to the ground. That dry air between the flakes and the ground will serve to sublime them before getting that chance. Should it happen, NE Iowa will have the best chance from late morning into the afternoon.
Tracking Thursday night – Snow potential
There’s a considerable amount of disagreement in the going data for Thursday night into Friday. But a larger storm system is expected to cut through the middle of the country. Southern Minnesota and northern Iowa appears to be riding the northern extent of this storms potential. The disagreement mainly...
A quiet, but cool day
A few morning clouds push through, mainly over SE Minnesota on Wednesday morning. A passing band of snow to our north will be the cause. It will stay out of our area. A cold front will have pushed through overnight. You’ll feel the effects. Temperatures will be split a bit too. From the mid 20s to mid 30s across our area. After the few clouds early, sunshine should rule.
MnDOT’s annual ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest returns
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced that back by popular demand, the ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest has returned for its third year. The MnDOT is encouraging Minnesotans to submit their most witty, unique, or winter-themed snowplow name ideas on the agency’s website, HERE. The contest is open through Dec. 16.
Dodging A Little Snow & Ice Monday
It’s not going to be much of an event, but enough where the roads will continue to get slick across northern Iowa. Watch out especially along the Highway 18 corridor towards I-90. This will be the area more prone to icing Monday, as the moisture moves from west to due east throughout the day. Icing will stay under a tenth of an inch, with snowfall totals remaining under an inch for everyone.
Driver backs over pedestrian, injuries unknown
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police confirmed that a 71-year-old woman was transported to St. Marys Hospital Monday afternoon after being hit by a car in the 1900 block of 2nd Street SW. Officers received the call at about 3:53 p.m. Dec. 5, Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester...
Stewartville woman caused small explosion while smoking with oxygen cannula running
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday to a medical call in the 700 block of S Main Street, Stewartville, where a 55-year-old woman reportedly caused a small explosion while trying to smoke. According to the OCSO, sheriff’s deputies learned that the woman had...
Iowa law contradicts DNC decision regarding first primary state caucus
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa democrats are stuck between state laws and the Democratic National Convention’s new ruling regarding the first primary state caucus. Friday, the DNC chose South Carolina as its new primary caucus state last week, moving away from Iowa after more than 50 years. Now,...
Austin, Bowling Green men face weapon assault charges after Thanksgiving standoff
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man and a Bowling Green, KY man each face a charge of 2nd-degree assault–deadly weapon after an alleged confrontation the day before Thanksgiving. Brian Keith Ketchum, 37, of Austin and Htay Reh, 21, of Bowling Green were arrested at 401 2nd Ave. SW, Austin on Nov. 23 according to court documents.
Stumpy’s restaurant in Rushford to close
(ABC 6 News) – Stumpy’s Restaurant and Bar located in Rushford announced that after 40 years, they will be closing their doors. The announcement was posted on Stumpy’s Facebook page stating that the owner, Judy Christian, is retiring. Pat and Judy Christian have owned Stumpy’s for the last 25 years.
Scrutinized charter school group to apply again in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A contentious charter school operator linked to a conservative Michigan college is taking another swing at opening schools in three Tennessee counties that have previously rejected them, as well as in two new counties. The letters of intent to apply to run charter schools were...
Rochester City Council approves five-year Transit Development Plan
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester City Council had a busy night Monday. One big item on the agenda was the 2023-2027 Transit Development Plan. The council approved the five-year plan after hearing from the public. Many Rochester residents voiced their concerns over there not being a bus route that takes people to the History Center of Olmsted County. This is something some residents have been wanting for years.
Positions open at Rochester Federal Medical Center
(ABC 6 News) – It’s national recruitment day for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and Rochester’s Federal Medical Center is among those institutions looking to fill some important positions. On the first Saturday of every month through the 2023 fiscal year, FMC will be hosting a job...
Possible changes to massage therapy ordinance
(ABC 6 News) – Monday, the Rochester city council was presented with some amendments by the city license examiner that he wants to be made to the city’s massage therapy ordinance. The city license examiner says these changes should be made to the ordinance not because 90 percent...
Hospital systems reach tentative agreements with MNA, avert planned strike
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) announced they have reached tentative agreements with hospital executives for new 3-year contracts for 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports. As a result, the unfair labor practices strike planned for Dec. 11 has been called off as...
RPD releases photos of catalytic converter theft
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police shared surveillance photos of a catalytic converter theft that took place Thursday morning. Officers responded to the 600 block of 6th Avenue SE after a 24-year-old woman reported the theft from her 2006 Toyota Prius. According to surveillance video the woman provided, two...
Finalists announced for 17th Annual Rochester Sports Banquet
(ABC 6 News) – The finalists for the 2022 Rochester Sports Banquet have been named with the winners announced at the 17th annual awards ceremony on Monday, January 16. Ben Leber, former Minnesota Vikings linebacker who spent 10 years in the NFL, playing for the San Diego Chargers (’02-’05), Minnesota Vikings (’06-’10), and St. Louis Rams (2011) will be the guest-speaker at the banquet. Leber currently works in the Minneapolis/St. Paul media market as a radio and television personality.
Iowa State Auditor warns of potential phone scam
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa State Auditor, Rob Sand, is alerting Iowans to a potential phone scam in which the caller identifies themselves as a representative of the Iowa Auditor of State Office (AOS). The office said a concerned citizen notified them on Nov. 30, that they had received...
MN Board of Pharmacy sues 3 edible cannabinoid retailers, claims products violate state law
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy has filed a lawsuit against three cannabinoid retailers and manufacturers, alleging that some of their edibles violate state law. The board has filed a civil lawsuit against Northland Vapor Company Moorhead LLC, Northland Vapor Company Bemidji, LLC, and Wonky Confections,...
