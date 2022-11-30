Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Welcome Baby Boy: Photo
Brittany Mahomes is now a boy mom! The wife of Patrick Mahomes, 27, gave birth on Monday, November 28, and the duo took to Instagram to share the happy news via a joint announcement. “Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III,” they captioned a pic of the baby from the waist down, wearing a cozy pair of brown and white newborn PJs. “11/28/22 7lbs 8oz.” They finished the post with a simple white heart. Baby “Bronze” was positioned sweetly on a fuzzy brown blanket imprinted with “Mahomes” in the pattern. Baby boy Patrick joins big sister Sterling, who is just 20 months old.
Patrick Mahomes Shares His Favorite Thanksgiving Sides and if Brittany Got the Food She Was Craving
Find out what Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes' favorite Thanksgiving sides are and if his pregnant wife, Brittany, ever got the food she was tweeting about.
KAKE TV
Mahomes family welcomes second child
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - Baby Mahomes two is here. Patrick Mahomes announced to the world the birth of his and Brittany's second child, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, in a tweet Monday. Brittany gave birth to the Mahomes' first child, Sterling Skye, on Feb. 20, 2021.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
ETOnline.com
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Meets Newborn Baby Brother Bronze in Sweet Pic
The sweetest siblings! Patrick and Brittany Mahomes welcomed their son, Patrick "Bronze," earlier this week, and on Thursday, Brittany shared the precious moment where the couple's 1-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, met her new brother. "Truly been the best big sissy," Brittany captioned a photo of little Sterling cradling her younger...
Andy Reid Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Son's Name
On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child into the world. The star quarterback of the Chiefs shared a photo on Twitter. The happy couple's son is named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed on Wednesday that he's a big fan...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
KMBC.com
Kansas City-area woman bitten after cat she picked up turned out to be a bobcat kitten
LIBERTY, Mo. — Here kitty kitty kitty...or not. Police in one part of the Kansas City metro area have a lesson for residents: Don't pick up strange animals. Liberty, Missouri Police said a woman in the northern part of Liberty needed help after spotting an animal last week and picking it up.
Chiefs-Bengals prediction: How Cincinnati — in one way — has closed the gap on KC
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-Bengals game playing out.
Bill Belichick Reveals Why He Waived White Flag In Patriots-Bills
FOXBORO, Mass. — If you turned off the TV before the final two minutes of Thursday night’s game between the Patriots and the Bills to get a head start on sleep, good on you. You made the right call. Honestly, you would’ve been justified in turning the game off at halftime.
Patrick Mahomes says he told the Chiefs to trade up for him, leapfrogging the Saints
Sean Payton has gotten a lot of attention for sharing his story about that one time he almost drafted Patrick Mahomes, having flown out to Lubbock, Texas to put Mahomes through a private workout at the Texas Tech campus. He famously returned to the New Orleans Saints team facility under cover of darkness with intentions of picking Mahomes at No. 11 overall.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ciara Dances For Russell Wilson On His Birthday
Russell Wilson turned 34 years old this week. Ciara and Russell Wilson have been married for a while now. The two have children together and they recently moved to Denver. However, this move to Denver has come with some professional consequences for Russ, who isn’t playing very well. Regardless, Ciara is just happy to be along for the ride.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Drew Brees’ ‘struck by lightning’ publicity stunt video sparks fury online: ‘Awful attempt at marketing’
Fans have been sent into a frenzy over a video that purported to show legendary NFL quarterback Drew Brees getting struck by lightning while filming a commercial - which turned out to be a marketing stunt.The former New Orleans Saints quarterback tweeted on Monday that he was “excited to be flying to a top-secret location” later in the week where he would be filming a promo for PointsBet, a sports betting app that markets itself in the US as being the “ultimate sportsbook for all things NFL”.Mr Brees had apparently been filming the commercial for the sports betting company in...
Patrick Mahomes reveals how he cheated on Andy Reid’s pre-draft test
Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best draft pick Andy Reid has ever made, but apparently Matt Nagy deserves some serious credit for helping to bring the Kansas City Chiefs head coach and his star quarterback together. Mahomes was a guest recently on the “New Heights” podcast with Jason and Travis...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes says nickname for his son came from his brother, Jackson
The Chiefs quarterback talked about the birth of his son and the boy’s unique nickname.
Yardbarker
Andy Reid sends message to Chiefs DB Justin Reid about trash talk
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is sending a message to defensive back Justin Reid about how the organization does things. The veteran defensive back attracted some attention this week with his comments about defending Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins ahead of their matchup Sunday. The remarks offered some potential bulletin board material for the Bengals, and coach Reid is not exactly thrilled about it.
Patrick Mahomes Details How He Got Drafted by Chiefs
Kansas City landing Mahomes was the final step of a wild pre-draft and draft night process.
Bengals WR calls out Chiefs’ Justin Reid after locker room comments
Chiefs S Justin Reid is very confident heading into a matchup with the Bengals in Week 13 and Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase is calling him out.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Announce Birth of Second Child, Twitter Sounds Off
Right now is an exciting time for Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. It has nothing to do with what’s happening on... The post Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Announce Birth of Second Child, Twitter Sounds Off appeared first on Outsider.
