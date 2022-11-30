Read full article on original website
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Released
Earlier this year, Marvel fans who attended SDCC got the first glimpse at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but the footage wasn't shared with the public. After months of waiting, the trailer is finally here. Today, the Marvel Studios panel at CCXP featured the long-awaited trailer for the highly-anticipated threequel. You can check out the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, which features the first look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, in the player above.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Reveals New Season 2 Cast Members and Replaces Actor
A new season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings with it all-new adventures and exciting additions to the impressive ensemble of the series, with Prime Video revealing new cast members heading to Middle-earth for Season 2. The new cast members include Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen 'Zates' Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson. Additionally, the role of Orc leader Adar will be played by Sam Hazeldine in Season 2, who was previously played by Joseph Mawle. Stay tuned for details on the development of Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Guardians of the Galaxy Fans Are Loving Baby Rocket, But Have One Big Worry About Vol. 3
Marvel Studios and James Gunn have dropped the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, and naturally fans are sounding off about the first look at the long-awaited threequel. James Gunn has teased all along that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be a much more decisive mix of good comedic fun and some of the heaviest dramatic weight we've ever seen in the franchise, as the Guardians Trilogy comes to its end.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Casts Revenge Actor
The first season of Andor came to an end last month, but there's plenty more Star Wars content to look forward to while fans wait for the second season. It was announced yesterday that the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian is finally debuting in March, and Ahsoka is also expected to premiere next year. There are also some exciting shows that are currently in production, including Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte. The Acolyte began production in the UK in October and it hails from showrunner Leslye Headland, who is the co-creator of Russian Doll. The new series is set to star Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and feature Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), and Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll). New cast members continue to be announced, including The Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss and now Revenge's Margarita Levieva.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal Teases More Surprises in "Epic" Season 3
Star Wars fans got some good news during the Lucasfilm CCXP panel when it was announced Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian will debut on March 1, 2023. Mando and Grogu will travel on all-new adventures after reuniting in The Book of Boba Fett. March may seem like a long time from now, but with the tease of a trip to Mandalore and more guest stars, there's a lot to look forward to in The Mandalorian. Of course, star Pedro Pascal knows what's planned for The Mandalorian's third season, which he described as "Epic."
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
'Rattled & Red-Faced': Prince Harry Upset With His & Meghan Markle's Slip In Status After Being Shunned By Hollywood's Elite
Panicked Prince Harry's dream move to America with wife Meghan Markle has become a real-life nightmare — because he went from being the toast of England to the bottom of the Hollywood social circuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Harry was so excited to move to California and assume he'd be...
David Archuleta Had A Brilliant Response To The Haters Who Walked Out Of His Show For Mentioning He's Queer
"If a few dozen people walk out, but there are others staying who need to know they’re not alone in this journey. It’s worth it to me."
Sister Act 3: Whoopi Goldberg Teases Roadblocks for Sequel in New Update
Things seem to be moving forward pretty well on Sister Act 3, with a script completed and a potential cast lined up, but during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night, franchise star Whoopi Goldberg was slow to get too excited, noting that there are still a number of people who have to see and approve of the script before the movie's green light is real. She also joked that the people who have to see it are "a whole lot of adults" who could "get in the way." Still, she seems confident it will happen sooner or later, and has hopes that it will be good.
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Shares First-Look at Optimus Primal, Cheetor, and More
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts has just released a new trailer and with it, fans of the Cybertronians are given the first look at some returning Autobots along with familiar faces that first made landfall in Generation One and Beast Wars. With plenty of Transformers appearing in the new video for the movie that arrives next year, we tried to compile all the new characters that arrive in the crossover film that will bring the Maximals in to the live-action universe.
First Indiana Jones 5 Footage Debuts
After much anticipation from fans and an even longer wait between movies, Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm have released some of the first footage from Indiana Jones 5. To kickstart the Disney panel at CCXP a sizzle reel of ootage from upcoming films was released including two shots of Harrison Ford's return to his iconic character. Scheduled for release on June 30, 2023, the fifth film in the series will mark the first time that Ford has put on the fedora and picked up the whip in fifteen years. Check out the footage for Indiana Jones 5 below.
One Piece Cosplay Genderbends Zoro's Wano Fit
When the Straw Hat Pirates entered Wano Country, the One Piece stars found themselves taking on new attire in an effort to blend in before they could come face to face with Kaido and his Beast Pirates to free the denizens of this isolated nation. While some of the Straw Hats received serious glow-ups in the build-up to the final battle, perhaps none saw more changes than Zoro, who was given the sword of Wano to attempt to free the country and one cosplayer has given him a fresh look.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Released
Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new film in the live-action Transformers feature film series. Set to premiere in theaters next summer, the movie will bring in the fan-favorite characters from the Beast Wars spinoff series for the very first time. The new film will also see the return of classic Transformers characters that would be impossible to exclude like Optimus Prime (voiced again by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Arcee, and Wheeljack. Take a look at the upcoming movie and its first footage in the player below, look for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to premiere on June 9, 2023.
James Gunn Confirms One Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Easter Egg, and It's Not Among Us
Marvel Studios and James Gunn finally gave us our first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 during their CCXP Brazil panel that showcased Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Mandalorian and a bunch of other upcoming Disney releases. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 looks like it'll be the most emotional film in the trilogy, with the teaser trailer hinting at some major events taking place. In the trailer we see the return of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), the first look at Lylla, and we even get our first glimpse at the live-action version of Adam Warlock (Will Poulter). While the teaser gave us a look at the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it didn't do one thing that many fans believed would happen. Fans who have seen the trailer seem to think that the moment where the Guardians wear these multicolored astronaut suits, that the film is referencing the hit game Among Us but it appears that that isn't so.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Return in New Look at Season 3
The Mandalorian and Grogu return in a new look at the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian — and this time, bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) has his helmet on. "You have removed your helmet," said the Armorer (Emily Swallow) in the first trailer released during Disney's D23 Expo in September. "You are a Mandalorian no more." The Children of the Watch may have disavowed Din, but he remains a watchful father to his own child: The Child, Grogu. The clan of two reunited during the events of The Book of Boba Fett, and now they're back when the new season of The Mandalorian is streaming next year on Disney+.
"Emancipation" Director Antoine Fuqua Shared His Conversation With Producers About Releasing The Will Smith Movie After The Oscars Incident
Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua revealed Apple or the producers never had any intention of the movie not coming out.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed By Star Wars
Star Wars has revealed that The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere on March 1, 2023, exclusively on Disney+. The official announcement was made via Twitter today, with the Star Wars official Twitter posting that "The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1 only on @DisneyPlus." Star War fans have been eagerly awaiting the official return date of The Mandalorian, after an exciting first trailer for Season 3 was released, teasing how Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young war Grogu (Baby Yoda) will be on a quest to restore the planet Mandalore – even as rival factions like those led by Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) clash with their mission.
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Gives Fans First Look at Fan Favorites
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to land next year and won't just be bringing back the live-action iteration of Cybertron's finest, but will also introduce the Maximals and Predacons to the silver screen for the first time. With Optimus Primal set to be voiced by Ron Perlman, the leader of the Maximals won't be alone as the new trailer has plenty of fan-favorite Transformers tucked away in the footage who might come as a surprise to those who have been following the live-action adventure.
Wednesday: The Cramps' Goo Goo Muck Gets Chart Bump Thanks to Netflix Series
One of the best scenes in Tim Burton's The Addams Family spinoff series, Wednesday, is the dance scene in episode four, "Woe What A Night". The scene sees Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) take to the dance floor at Nevermore Academy's Rave'n dance and bust out some unique moves to The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck". Now, the early cult-punk classic is getting a boost on the charts thanks to the popularity of the series.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Promo Previews Episode 10
At last, My Hero Academia is back at the top of its game, and it won't be long before season six rolls out a new episode. Last week, the anime put everyone on edge as Bakugo Katsuki delivered his most intense cliffhanger yet. It's about time to figure out how the hero is doing following his sacrifice his Izuku, and luckily, My Hero Academia just dropped a new promo for episode 10 to whet our appetites.
