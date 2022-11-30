Sources: Staten Island shooting victim, 53, was father of reputed Gorilla Stone Mafia gang leader

Read full article on original website
good for them, good riddance to all of them bandits. the streets has become a little more safer for their communities.
Pointing to reduced sentences of 2 killers, Staten Island mob graveyard defendant asks for early release
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Despite two previous attempts for a compassionate release that were shot down by a federal judge — including one earlier this year — a former mobster who committed two heinous murders more than 30 years ago is trying his luck again with a new petition.
60-year-old man punched in face, knocked out in unprovoked attack in Manhattan
NEW YORK – A 60-year-old man was knocked out after being attacked unprovoked by an unknown suspect in New York City’s financial district. The attack happened in front of 16 William Street in lower Manhattan earlier this month. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect. According to police, the suspect approached the 60-year-old man and punched him in the face. The man fell to the ground, temporarily losing consciousness. He was treated for head trauma and was in stable condition. His attacker, a black male in his 20s, fled the scene. The post 60-year-old man punched in face, knocked out in unprovoked attack in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
In request to judge, reputed Staten Island gang leader asks to attend slain dad’s funeral
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man reputed to be a gang leader by authorities — who is charged in a pair of murder cases on the borough’s North Shore — sought the mercy of a federal judge this week in the wake of his father’s murder.
NYPD: Shooting death of Bronx teenager may be gang-related
NEW YORK -- Police now believe the shooting death of a Bronx teenager may have been gang-related.The shooting happened Wednesday in the Fordham Heights section.READ MORE: 14-year-old Prince Shabazz shot and killed in the Bronx, police searching for 2 suspects caught on videoSurveillance video shows two suspects before they ambushed two brothers.Fourteen-year-old Prince Shabazz was killed, but police believe his older brother, who survived, was affiliated with a gang.Police say the attack happened in a violent rival gang's territory and the two were targeted.
Man wanted for slashing victim during dispute in front of Bronx deli
A 37-year-old man was slashed in the torso during a dispute in front of a Bronx deli last month, authorities said.
Man, 36, stashed assault rifles under bed on Staten Island, NYPD says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 36-year-old man from New Jersey stockpiled assault rifles and ammunition under a bed in West Brighton. Michael Yodice of Violet Circle in Howell was arrested after police recovered the weapons when they responded to a domestic dispute around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday at a home owned by a woman known to him in the vicinity of Davis and Morrison avenues, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Dad, 53, was on Staten Island for court hearing of son, a reputed gang leader, when he was gunned down
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Like his father before him, John (Tragedy) Pena Jr. is no stranger to violence. When he was a toddler, his dad was shot on the streets of New Brighton, after reportedly telling a friend that someone was after him.
Woman burned by chemical substance during argument in Brooklyn subway station
The victim is in the hospital being treated for the burns on her face. Police could not immediately identify the chemical liquid thrown at her.
15-year-old groped on NYC bus ride to school
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a groping incident aboard a New York City MTA bus on Thursday. According to detectives, an unknown black male approached a 15-year-old girl and grabbed her buttocks. Police said the incident happened at around 7:50 am as she rode the bus en route to school on the BX19 bus near Tremont and University Avenue. Detectives with the 46th Precinct are asking the public to assist in identifying the unknown male suspect. The man exited the bus before the police responded. Police are offering a reward of up to The post 15-year-old groped on NYC bus ride to school appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman burned by substance thrown in her face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) – A woman suffered chemical burns to her face early Friday morning when someone threw an unknown liquid at her as she exited a Brooklyn subway station, police said. The attack happened at the Winthrop Street station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens around 1:10 a.m., according to the NYPD. The 21-year-old victim suffered […]
Woman burned in face in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack
An unidentified attacker threw caustic liquid on a hospital worker’s face in a Brooklyn subway station Friday, police said. The assailant, also a woman, said nothing as she tossed the substance into the 21-year-old victim’s face at 1 a.m. as the worker exited the Winthrop St. station, a few blocks from her job at Kings County Hospital, cops said. The victim had just gotten off a No. 2 train ...
120th Precinct commander Tania Kinsella named executive officer of Patrol Services Bureau, among 17 other NYPD appointments
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD announced several new key appointments within police leadership on Friday — one involving a commanding officer on Staten Island. Inspector Tania Kinsella, currently the commander of the 120th Precinct, was named executive officer of Patrol Services Bureau by Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell.
Prosecutor: Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash in Old Bridge
The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office says that 32-year-old Marvin Tyler, of Sayreville, is now in custody.
Metuchen police charge two Jersey City men in alleged attempts to steal ATVs Thanksgiving night
METUCHEN – Police were able to apprehend two 22-year-old Jersey City men after a short foot chase for allegedly attempting to steal all-terrain vehicles, or ATVS, from a local business Thanksgiving night, according to the Metuchen Police Department. One other man has not yet been identified and is still...
Man who repeatedly punched Bronx T-Mobile employee, stole $600 sought by NYPD
Police are searching for a suspect who punched a Bronx T-Mobile store employee multiple times during a robbery last month, authorities said.
NYC nurse Tracy McCarter, who says she killed husband in self defense, has murder case dropped
A Manhattan judge Friday dropped a second degree murder charge against a nurse who stabbed her husband to death in what she claims was self-defense — blasting District Attorney Alvin Bragg for refusing to allow the case to move forward. New York Supreme Court Justice Diane Kiesel said she didn’t toss Tracy McCarter’s indictment on its merits — but rather because Bragg reversed course last month and declined to prosecute her. “The Court finds no compelling reason to dismiss the indictment, but for the District Attorney’s unwillingness to proceed,” she wrote in the decision. “It is not in the interest of justice for...
Tiny Twins Arrested After Armed Robbery Spree In Maryland
A pair of teenage siblings were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Brooklyn, authorities say. The brother and sister, both 16-years-old, were connected to the crime, with the brother being arrested on Thursday, Dec. 1, with the assistance of School Resource Officers after being identified in connection to the robbery of a citizen on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The sister was arrested several hours before, around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, after reportedly additionally robbing a business, according to Anne Arundel County police.
1 in critical condition for smoke inhalation after fire in Brooklyn apartment building: Officials
The resident was taken to a local hospital in critical condition to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx Man
BRONX - Police arrested a second teenager in connection with the bizarre fatal shooting of a man in the Bronx that was caught on tape. The victim was shot and then run over by his attackers as they drove away from the shooting.
54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City
NEW YORK – A 54-year-old man working at a Family Dollar Store at 130 Burnside Avenue in the Bronx was assaulted by a shoplifter last week. Detectives with the New York City’s 46th Precinct on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect, a black male wearing dark clothing and a New York Yankees hat. Please said that on October 19th, at around 3:10 p.m., the suspect entered the Family Dollar Store, and was I actually caught trying to shoplift items from the business. The 54-year-old employee attempted to stop the man from leaving without paying for the merchandise. The suspect The post 54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
