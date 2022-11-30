Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Naruto Cosplay Resurrects Sasuke's Shippuden Look
Naruto has seen the former anti-hero, Sasuke Uchiha, come a long way over the course of the series, originally dedicating himself only to revenge but eventually coming to the realization that his true purpose was to protect his fellow ninjas in the Hidden Leaf Village. Along with his changes in personality, so to did the Sharingan-wielder change his overall look, with one cosplayer deciding to take us back to the time when he was learning from none other than Orochimaru and was willing to do anything to get revenge against his brother.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Genderbends Zoro's Wano Fit
When the Straw Hat Pirates entered Wano Country, the One Piece stars found themselves taking on new attire in an effort to blend in before they could come face to face with Kaido and his Beast Pirates to free the denizens of this isolated nation. While some of the Straw Hats received serious glow-ups in the build-up to the final battle, perhaps none saw more changes than Zoro, who was given the sword of Wano to attempt to free the country and one cosplayer has given him a fresh look.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Hollows Out Ichigo
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc has seen the return of the Soul Society, so it should come as no surprise to see that Ichigo Kurosaki also returned with the anime revival. While the substitute Soul Reaper has been doing his best against the new villains known as the Wandenreich, he still has a long way to go it would seem before defeating their all-powerful leader known as Yhwach and one cosplayer has used cosplay to bring us back to one of Kurosaki's scariest looks in the Shonen series to date.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Creator Addresses the Anime's Timeline
Dragon Ball has been around for decades at this point, and honestly? It is a challenge just to keep the story's timeline straight. Over the years, so much has happened, and its many sequels have blurred the story's chronology. Of course, there is one person keeping track of the timeline, and that happens to be creator Akira Toriyama. So obviously, fans tuned in recently when the artist addressed the timeline in a rare new statement.
ComicBook
Blue Lock is Teasing a Shonen Jump Announcement
Blue Lock has been a major contender for one of the biggest new anime to arrive this year, and with the anime's creator having a hand in designing the uniforms of Japan's World Cup team. With the first season of the anime already releasing a handful of episodes, it seems that the series is preparing to release a major announcement thanks to Weekly Shonen Jump. This sports anime sets up dire stakes for those players involved in the "Blue Lock program", which adds an interesting wrinkle to the series.
The First Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Trailer Roars Into Action
The "Transformers" movie franchise has been an odd one, as far as perceived quality goes. While the franchise has been wildly successful financially, grossing $4.8 billion worldwide (via The Numbers), critics have not been kind to "Transformers" movies overall (though even that assessment has been variable). 2017's "Transformers: The Last Knight" garnered a series-low 15% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and marked the final film in the franchise to be directed by Michael Bay (for now, anyway). Then something unusual happened when the spin-off film "Bumblebee" was released to stellar reviews and modest box office success.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix coming under fire from ‘Wednesday’ fans over alleged queerbaiting
Netflix’s new series Wednesday shows every sign of becoming a new hit for the streaming provider. The show, a spooky mystery/horror/comedy based on The Addams Family produced and directed by gothic grandmaster Tim Burton is garnering favorable reviews from audiences and critics alike and huge kudos for its titular lead performance by Jenna Ortega. But some have noticed that despite taking place in a school for “outcasts” and marginalized folk there don’t seem to be many …or any, LGBTQ characters. Which is causing many to cry “queerbaiting!”
ComicBook
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Shares First-Look at Optimus Primal, Cheetor, and More
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts has just released a new trailer and with it, fans of the Cybertronians are given the first look at some returning Autobots along with familiar faces that first made landfall in Generation One and Beast Wars. With plenty of Transformers appearing in the new video for the movie that arrives next year, we tried to compile all the new characters that arrive in the crossover film that will bring the Maximals in to the live-action universe.
ComicBook
New Batman Game Leaked
A brand new Batman game has leaked online. Batman is one of the most iconic and popular superheroes out there, which has in turn made him a prime subject for video games. While the character has moved mountains for the superhero genre in film, he has also been responsible for a key turning point in video game adaptations. The Batman Arkham series was essential in helping superhero games feel more premium and not just cheap, yearly releases that often tied in with a new film. The Spider-Man games began to suffer over time as a result of this, but Batman managed to break this mold and create something that stood above all of the other games it was releasing against. Despite the conclusion of that series in 2015, Batman has still been around thanks to ensemble games like LEGO, MultiVersus, and Injustice, but it's been a minute since he had a proper solo game.
ComicBook
Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Conjures One of Yugi's Favorite Monsters
The Yu-Gi-Oh franchise is running at a steady clip these days even after the passing of the series' original creator, and one magical cosplay is ready to duel with the Dark Magician Girl! Original franchise creator Kazuki Takahashi has left a huge legacy behind as not only has the original run of the series become one of the most popular action franchises of all time, but each of its sequels and spin-offs that have launched in the years since have gone on to find their own relative success among anime and manga fans. That's before even factoring in the trading card game.
ComicBook
PS3 and Xbox 360 Classic Being Made Free
A classic from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era will soon be free. A ton of great series got their start during this generation, which many believe is one of the best console generations to date. One fairly notable series that got its start during this time was Saints Row, which was originally exclusive to Xbox 360 but eventually went multi-platform. The golden era for the crime series was undeniably the first two games, but the third and fourth games have their fans. While the recent 2022 reboot may have spoiled the series for many, the fact is it was a staple of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation. And one of these games is being made free.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives OG Yamcha a Feminine Makeover
Yamcha cannot transform into a Super Saiyan or use the power of Ultra Instinct, but the former bandit has found a diehard fan base for himself in the Dragon Ball community. While Yamcha has mostly stuck to his orange gi when entering a fight over the course of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, one cosplayer has decided to revisit his days from the original series where he sported a look that was far more in-line with his bandit ways.
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Releases New Art of Ash Ketchum And His Championship Team
Pokemon Journeys made history by finally seeing Ash Ketchum achieve his dream of becoming the Pokemon World Champion, defeating Leon during the Masters 8 Tournament in one of the biggest battles of the anime adaptation to date. With an executive working on the series confirming that Ash will remain the protagonist of the television series moving forward, new art has arrived to celebrate the hero's biggest victory to date, along with the Pokemon that helped him to reach this long-awaited pinnacle.
epicstream.com
Jujutsu Kaisen Director Unveils New Project Bullet/Bullet Anime for Disney+
Jujutsu Kaisen director Sunghoo Park is heading a new anime project entitled Project Bullet/Bullet. This comes along with the recent announcement of Disney and Kodansha’s expanded partnership. This new anime was announced yesterday and is produced jointly by Park’s studio E&H Production as well as studio GAGA. Jujutsu...
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Shares Nana Shimura Art To Celebrate Her Anime Comeback
My Hero Academia's latest episode saw the battlefield switch from the physical realm to the mental one, as a conflict featuring both All For One and One For All brought back some familiar faces to the anime adaptation. With Shigaraki being joined by his mentor, All For One, Deku luckily got some serious back-up not just from the first wielder of One For All, but also from none other than Shigaraki's grandmother, Nana Shimura. Now, the creator of the Shonen series, Kohei Horikoshi, has released a new sketch to honor Nana's return.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Preview Hints at Dabi's Big War Moment
The Paranormal Liberation War shifted from the physical world to the mental one in the latest episode of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation, seeing All For One and One For All facing off in a unique way. While this episode also featured Ochaco and Toga facing off in a twisted confrontation outside the main battlefield, the preview for next week's episode might be the most discussed aspect. My Hero Academia's sixth season is preparing for Dabi's big war moment which is a pivotal moment of the War Arc.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's Steelbook's Art is Stunning
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero didn't just become one of the biggest anime movies of the year by bringing back the Red Ribbon Army, it also saw Gohan and Piccolo receiving some major glow-ups as a result of the wild battles that were featured in the film. Following its theatrical run, the latest Shonen film is only a few days away from releasing its physical home video release and has an absolutely stunning cover to its steelbook when the movie hits home.
ComicBook
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Drops Our Hero Into a Killer Cliffhanger
Mob Psycho 100 has officially kicked off the final arc of the third season, and the newest episode has started things off on a terrible path with a bloody cliffhanger for Shigeo Kageyama! The third season of the anime will be rounding out the final events of ONE's original manga series, and as fans have seen over the course of its episodes thus far, there have been some major goodbyes as a result. In a season full of them, Mob himself has been dealing with the fact that he's becoming a full-fledged adult while those closest to him have been drifting away.
hypebeast.com
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Teaser Reveals Optimus Primal and the 'Beast Wars' Characters
Paramount Pictures on Thursday dropped off the official teaser trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, providing a first look at the film inspired by the ’90s Beast Wars cartoon. Directed by Steven Caple Jr., the forthcoming seventh installment in the Transformers franchise will mark the first effort without...
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Details Ash Ketchum And Goh's Face-To-Face
Pokemon Journeys has done what many anime fans thought impossible in giving Ash Ketchum the world championship title as the anime protagonist was able to defeat Leon during the Masters 8 Tournament. With recent episodes focusing on Goh achieving his goal of once again coming face to face with Mew, a preview is hinting at a reunion that will see Ash and Goh reunite, but might mark the beginning of the end when it comes to their travels with one another.
