It seems that one WWE SmackDown Superstar is on their way back to the ring soon according to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The report states that Aliyah, who has been out of action since September, has been cleared to return. Aliyah's last appearance on WWE TV was during the September 12th episode of Monday Night Raw, where she and Raquel Rodriguez would lose the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. It was revealed later that she suffered an elevated first rib and an AC sprain, but she seems to be 100% and ready to go, so hopefully, we'll see her reemerge on SmackDown sooner than later.

21 HOURS AGO