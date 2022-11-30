The Best Golf Rangefinders of 2022

Are you new to the game of golf, or do you fancy yourself a seasoned weekend warrior? Either way, the days of searching the fairways for sprinkler heads or colored discs to tell you how far you are from the green are gone for good. Today, technology, as it has in so many ways, has changed how we determine the best club for our next golf shot . No more stepping off distances for greater accuracy. Today, the precision provided by golf rangefinders is exactly what we need to choose the right club and pull off that winning stroke.

There are, however, a great variety of options in golf rangefinders — features, accuracy, size, price, and more. It could be a little overwhelming when doing your research while seeking the right one for you, and with a price tag generally between $200 and $400, it isn’t a decision to take lightly. Here’s our list of the best rangefinders of 2022 to help narrow your search and improve your golf game heading into the new year.

Top 10 rangefinders

Best rangefinders compared

Product Name Cost Slope? Vibration Technology? Precision Pro R1 Smart $319.99 Yes Yes Bushnell Pro XE $549.99 Yes Yes Shot Scope PRO LX+ $349.99 Yes Yes Callaway EZ Scan Laser $299.99 Yes Yes Pinned Golf The Prism $229.99 Yes Yes TecTecTec! KLYR $199.99 Yes Yes GOGOGO SPORT GS24 $99.99 Yes Yes Decathlon Inesis 900 $199 Yes Yes TecTecTec! ULT-S $249.99 Yes Yes Garmin Approach S42 $299.99 No No

Best overall: Precision Pro R1 Smart

PGA-Superstore

PROS CONS Incorporates barometric pressure and slope into each calculation Required manual entry of personal data can be time-consuming MySlope feature considers your personal distances for more individualized feedback Less compact than some competitors GPS location services aid in locating device if it’s lost

At about $320, the Precision Pro R1 Smart rangefinder is well within the budget of most golf rangefinder consumers. Understanding that the technology built in is superb and the benefits on the course virtually necessary, golfers should seek the best when investing in a golf rangefinder to bring their game to the next level.

GPS location services help you find your device if misplaced, and the MySlope feature brings your own distances into play when soliciting feedback from this rangefinder. In addition, the Precision Pro R1 Smart golf rangefinder incorporates barometric pressure and slope into each calculation, providing the most accurate reading every time.

Some manual entry of personal data that can be time-consuming is required, and it’s a bit bulkier than other models. Still, the Precision Pro R1 Smart golf rangefinder is suitable for all levels of play, is generally affordable for most consumers, and offers technological features that some other devices simply don’t have. For those reasons, it is our choice for best golf rangefinder of 2022.

Best rangefinder technology: Bushnell Pro XE

Bushnell

PROS CONS Incorporates slope, temperature, and barometric pressure in each calculation Pricey — outside of some consumers’ budgets Red optical flash and vibration indicate you’re locked in and accurate Heavier than many of its competitors Compatible with Bushnell Golf app

The Bushnell Pro XE is an excellent golf rangefinder that will buoy any golfer’s game with its accurate readings to the flagstick. Considering factors such as slope, temperature, and barometric pressure, the Bushnell Pro XE golf rangefinder takes all the guesswork off the golfer’s shoulders, so they can be confident in the feedback and put the best swing possible on their next shot. The red optical flash and vibration indicator tell you that you’re locked in on your target.

At over $500, the Bushnell Pro XE may exceed the budget of some consumers, but the compatibility with the Bushnell golf app makes the investment easier to swallow. It’s a little heavier than other models but that’s an issue far outweighed by the exemplary benefits and features offered. If you’re willing to go all in on this device, despite the price, our pick for best rangefinder technology won’t disappoint.

Best 3-in-1 technology: Shot Scope PRO LX+

Amazon

PROS CONS 3-in-1 technology includes GPS, laser, and shot tracking Difficulty getting yardage against active backgrounds Preferred shape — ergonomically-sound Extensive battery life

The Shot Scope PRO LX+ is our choice for best 3-in-1 technology, with GPS, laser, and shot tracking capabilities. It really has everything that any golfer would need on the course. It offers an ergonomically sound shape for ease of use and possesses an extensive battery life that is super convenient for users.

With GPS features, the Shot Scope PRO LX+ points out any penalty areas and hazards to avoid and enables you to be confident with every shot, whether you’re laying up or going for the green. You can track your shots and monitor your tendencies and any trends occurring in your golf game, a huge asset toward improving your play.

User feedback indicates some difficulty in deriving accurate yardages against an active background. But despite that issue, the features and $349.99 price tag make this device a viable option for most golf consumers.

Best for accuracy: Callaway EZ Scan Laser

Acadamy

PROS CONS Pin Acquisition Technology quickly locks on to the flag stick Results indicate shorter range than some models Secure magnet enables easy affix to cart in between uses Laser capabilities help guarantee accuracy with every shot

Backed by the Callaway name, the Callaway EZ Scan Laser golf rangefinder is a solid choice for your next golf purchase. At about $300, the price works well with most golfers’ budgets. Pin Acquisition Technology helps golfers quickly lock on to the flagstick target, while those laser capabilities ensure the most accurate feedback every time.

Like some competitors, the Callaway EZ Scan Laser golf rangefinder has a super strong magnetic side that affixes to the golf cart between uses. Just don’t leave it there when packing up after your round!

Some results have indicated that the range is less expansive than some competitors, but for the price and with the accuracy provided, you simply can’t go wrong with the Callaway EZ Scan Laser — regardless of your skill level or number of rounds played each year.

Best value: Pinned Golf The Prism

Curated

PROS CONS Exceptional value Lack of name recognition 6 color options Slope technology, magnet, and pinned lock vibration

At a price of $229.99, the value built into Pinned Golf’s The Prism is second to none and earns our nod as best value in a golf rangefinder for 2022. Offered in a half-dozen colors, there are several bright and fun options from which consumers can choose.

The Prism golf rangefinder has some of the same bells and whistles as its higher-priced competitors. It accounts for slope in its distance calculation, has a convenient magnet to affix the device to a golf cart, and provides comfort in knowing you’re locked in with a vibration that says it’s time to take dead aim.

Pinned Golf’s The Prism doesn’t have the vast name recognition that many consumers seek when spending $200 or $300, but reviews from current users should quell some of that hesitancy.

Best compact handheld: TecTecTec! KLYR

TecTecTec

PROS CONS Incredibly compact for ease of carry, belt clip included Extreme compactness makes it easy to misplace or forget on your cart Slope built into distance calculation Target lock vibration assures you’re locked in and ready to go

The TecTecTec! KLYR golf rangefinder is as compact as you’ll find in such a device. At $199.99, no one can deny the value built into this golf rangefinder. It comes with a belt clip that allows you to affix it to your person and a magnet so you can stick to your golf cart, if preferred.

Slope technology provides yardage calculations that ensure accuracy, and the target lock vibration is proof that the feedback provided is accurate and trustworthy. The TecTecTec! KLYR is our choice for best compact handheld rangefinder and is ideal for golfers of any caliber and budget.

Beware, however: The small size makes it easier than ever to leave your golf rangefinder behind when leaving the golf course. You won’t want to leave this behind — your golf game needs it; we all do!

Best for new golfers: GOGOGO SPORT GS24

GOGOGOSPORT

PROS CONS Great value and easy to use Lacks bells and whistles Dual modes: golf mode and speed mode White exterior easy to get dirty Continuous scan mode Less-than-perfect optics versus competition

New golfers aren’t always sold on their commitment to the game when first starting out, and spending hundreds of dollars on golf accessories makes some of them hesitant and uneasy. With a sale price of $119.99, the GOGOGO SPORT GS24 is a great choice for best rangefinders for new golfers .

It has two modes — golf and speed (used by hunters in the wild) — as well as a continuous range scan that allows users to get continuous distance readings to the flagstick, bunker, penalty area, or landing zone.

It lacks some features (that most beginners won’t even miss) and has demonstrated some flawed optical results when scoping for distance. Further, the white exterior is flashy when new but will be easy to soil in a golf cart, golf bag, or on the course itself.

Best battery life: Decathlon Inesis 900

Walmart

PROS CONS Great value in price Lack of brand recognition and model pronunciation Extreme accuracy with each measurement Very user-friendly

In this age of technology and multiple devices in our daily life, battery life often becomes a valuable asset in our phones, tablets, laptops, and, yes, even in our golf rangefinders. With statistics citing more than 5,000 measurements on a single battery life, the value, accuracy, and convenience built into the Decathlon Inesis 900 rangefinder makes it a wise choice for almost any golfer.

With a $199 price tag, it’s our selection for best battery life in a golf rangefinder. Considering the amenities offered in this device, there’s no need to invest much more money in a golf rangefinder unless you seek the all-in-one features of slope, temperature, barometric pressure, and laser in such a device. If battery life is a hot topic issue with you, be sure to check out the Decathlon Inesis 900 golf rangefinder.

Best for unsteady hands: TecTecTec! ULT-S

TecTecTec

PROS CONS Insta-read technology Front end sliding scope recedes into device when placed in case Target lock with vibration Slope mode

Marketed as having “Unstoppable Rapid Stabilized Measurements,” the TecTecTec! ULT-S golf rangefinder is our pick for best rangefinder for unsteady hands. Shaky hands, wind, or other environmental factors will not hinder you from attaining the most accurate yardage reading every time. With target lock technology, you know when you’re locked in on the flagstick, and insta-read technology provides fast feedback.

The external sliding scope activates the slope mode, which enables you to gain your distance calculation with elevation to the green considered in the output. This external scope, however, does recede into the device whenever placed back in its case. Just keep the device in your cart or pocket during your round, and this won’t be an issue. With a $299.99 price tag, the TecTecTec! ULT-S golf rangefinder is a solid and reliable choice for any golfer, steady-handed or otherwise.

Best GPS golf watch: Garmin Approach S42

Garmin

PROS CONS Long battery life Less ideal for off the course Large color touchscreen Green View displays the actual green shape, so the wearer can gauge destination accurately. Flagstick can be manually moved to coincide with the day’s location.

Backed by the industry-leading Garmin name, the Garmin Approach S42 GPS golf watch is our choice for those golfers who’d prefer the convenience of information on their wrist rather than via a golf rangefinder.

The GPS capabilities of the Garmin Approach S42 smartwatch enable you to gauge your distance to the hole, penalty areas, bunkers, and landing zones. It has a super long battery life — usually good for about three or four rounds of golf — and a large color touchscreen that paints a clear picture of the task in front of you.

Rather than generic circles that represent the greens, this GPS golf watch displays true-to-life green shapes that show golfers what’s truly in store. There’s also AutoShot game tracking technology that provides data on strokes gained per category and tournament leaderboards through the Garmin Golf app. This is a stellar device for golfers and will increase your on-course experience.

How to select the right rangefinder for you

In golf, it’s all about distance . Not necessarily how far you can hit the ball, but how far you need to hit the ball. Knowing your distance to the hole or the landing zone or how far to clear a penalty area is vital information that every golfer needs before every stroke taken.

Golf rangefinders answer the never-ending question of “How far out am I?” We used to rely on red, white, or blue stakes, discs, or plates in the ground to provide that information. But now, we’re not just getting an idea of how far out we are, we’re getting precision like never before.

The rangefinder is our caddy, and as such, it should be accurate, reliable, comfortable, and clear. All golfers can benefit from this technology, whether you’re breaking 70 or dreaming of breaking 100. They range in price, of course, but there’s certainly one out there for you regardless of your budget.

FAQs

What is the most accurate rangefinder?

The Bushnell Pro XE is an excellent golf rangefinder that will buoy any golfer’s game with its accurate readings to the flagstick. It considers slope, temperature, and barometric pressure to ensure it delivers the most accurate information possible. Plus, the red optical flash and vibration indicator ensure the golfer knows when they’ve locked on to the target.

What is the most accurate laser rangefinder?

The Callaway EZ Scan Laser is our top choice for an accurate laser rangefinder. Backed by the Callaway name, this device is a reliable choice for your next golf purchase — or your first one. Pin Acquisition Technology makes locking on the flagstick target quick and easy, and laser capabilities provide accurate feedback each use.

Who makes the best rangefinder?

Bushnell makes the best rangefinders in the industry. Sure, they’re not cheap, but the quality, accuracy, and dependability built into every model are second to none. The Bushnell Pro XE is our favorite Bushnell rangefinder for the average golfer. But if you’re willing to look past price and invest in your golf game, the Bushnell Tour V5 — not featured on this list — is a solid choice.

