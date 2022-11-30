Read full article on original website
WPFO
Gov. Mills plans to unveil heating assistance plan early next week
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- A plan to provide heating assistance to low-income, and possibly middle-income, Mainers could be unveiled early next week. The governor indicated the proposal might be finalized this week but says negotiations are still ongoing with legislative leaders. This week, Governor Janet Mills was expected to release a...
WPFO
'We are out of time:' Gov. Mills outlines plan for Maine to fight climate change
WATERVILLE (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills announced a multi-million-dollar investment for climate change projects Thursday. She also says it will promote green energy jobs. New climate investments and creating good paying clean energy jobs are part of Mills’ plan for Maine, which she laid out Thursday. “For many...
WPFO
Maine DHHS awarded $13.8 million federal grant to protect public health
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that it has been awarded a $13.8 million federal grant by the CDC to protect Maine’s public health over the next five years. DHHS says these funds will allow Maine’s CDC to invest in the long-term...
WPFO
Gov. Mills announces new climate investments
WATERVILLE, Maine (WGME) -- Gov. Janet Mills will announce new climate investments to protect Maine communities and to create good-paying clean energy jobs on Thursday. Gov. Mills will make the announcement during a meeting of the Maine Climate Council, on the second anniversary of Maine Won’t Wait, the state’s climate action plan.
WPFO
Walgreens agrees to pay $68,000 fine for violating Maine laws
PORTLAND (WGME) – The state's biggest pharmacy chain, Walgreens, has agreed to pay more than $68,000 in fines for violating state laws regarding staffing and operating hours, according to documents obtained by CBS13. The documents show the Maine Board of Pharmacy has fined Walgreens 15 times already this year.
WPFO
Report: Home prices expected to rise next year in Greater Portland area
PORTLAND (WGME) – Mainers waiting for prices to drop before they buy a home may have to wait a little longer. Julia Smith lives with two roommates in a Portland apartment complex. With high rent and student loans, she says home ownership isn't even a possibility right now, especially...
WPFO
State lawmakers plan to create new committee to combat Maine's housing crisis
AUGUSTA (WGME) – A group of state lawmakers will focus on finding more housing solutions in Maine next session. The senate president and house speaker say they plan to create a committee dedicated solely toward dealing with Maine’s housing crisis. The last legislature created a commission studying land...
WPFO
Thousands without power as strong winds whip through Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A powerful storm brought strong winds through Maine Wednesday evening. Central Maine Power is reporting thousands of customers without power. In Portland, trees were down, power was out and transformers blew sparks Wednesday night. Plenty of Mainers are still without power. Neighbors heard a loud bang late...
WPFO
More wind and rain headed to Maine Saturday, power outages possible again
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Quiet weather will be with us for our Friday, but it doesn't last into the first half of the weekend. Rain and wind will be returning to Maine on Saturday, and while it isn't looking as impactful as the storm earlier this week, some scattered power outages will be possible.
WPFO
Mainers gather in Portland for candlelight vigil on World AIDS Day
PORTLAND (WGME) – Thursday is the 34th annual World AIDS Day, a global movement to recognize the virus and join the fight against the serious and deadly epidemic. A candlelight vigil in Portland was organized by the Frannie Peabody Center, which is the state's largest and oldest HIV/AIDS service organization.
WPFO
83-year-old New England man accused of knowingly voting twice in 2016 election
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An elderly man is accused of voting twice in the 2016 election, a Class B felony. New Hampshire’s attorney general says 83-year-old Richard Rosen of Belmont, Massachusetts and Holderness, New Hampshire voted absentee in New Hampshire, and then voted in-person in Massachusetts. The AG's office says...
WPFO
Maine lobstermen, lawmakers visit Washington, DC to advocate for industry
PORTLAND (WGME) – With Maine lobstermen saying their livelihoods are at stake, local leaders are meeting with federal leaders in Washington, D.C. Maine House Republicans, including Representative Billy Bob Faulkingham, who is also a lobsterman, met with Senator Susan Collins Tuesday. They talked about what Maine's congressional delegation, state...
WPFO
Expect a cool and blustery Thursday in Maine, snow showers possible
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Blustery winds continue for Thursday with the chance of afternoon snow squalls and snow showers. Calmer Friday, before another wet and windy storm moves in on Saturday. Thursday will bring the chance for afternoon snow showers and snow squalls. Still very windy Thursday, gusts up to 40mph expected...
WPFO
Facebook scam victim: 'They had taken my tax money, my Christmas money for grandchildren'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — A new scam on Facebook has already cost one grandmother in Florida a fortune. Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say an imposter is urging people to apply for a grant and get big bucks. Jane, 73, said she fell victim...
WPFO
Maine LGBTQ+ couples hopeful after Respect for Marriage Act passes Senate
PORTLAND (WGME) – A historic vote to protect same-sex and interracial marriages could happen in the House as soon as next week. This comes after the Respect for Marriage Act passed the Senate Tuesday night with 12 Republicans, including Maine Senator Susan Collins, voting for it. Justin Chenette and...
WPFO
'Very rare' white bald eagle filmed in Oklahoma
Take a look at this! Authorities with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared video this week of a rare white bald eagle. Officials say the eagle was spotted by Justin Briley, who shared the footage with the ODWC. “While there isn’t any way to confirm that this is the...
