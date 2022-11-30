ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WPFO

Gov. Mills plans to unveil heating assistance plan early next week

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- A plan to provide heating assistance to low-income, and possibly middle-income, Mainers could be unveiled early next week. The governor indicated the proposal might be finalized this week but says negotiations are still ongoing with legislative leaders. This week, Governor Janet Mills was expected to release a...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Gov. Mills announces new climate investments

WATERVILLE, Maine (WGME) -- Gov. Janet Mills will announce new climate investments to protect Maine communities and to create good-paying clean energy jobs on Thursday. Gov. Mills will make the announcement during a meeting of the Maine Climate Council, on the second anniversary of Maine Won’t Wait, the state’s climate action plan.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Walgreens agrees to pay $68,000 fine for violating Maine laws

PORTLAND (WGME) – The state's biggest pharmacy chain, Walgreens, has agreed to pay more than $68,000 in fines for violating state laws regarding staffing and operating hours, according to documents obtained by CBS13. The documents show the Maine Board of Pharmacy has fined Walgreens 15 times already this year.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Thousands without power as strong winds whip through Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A powerful storm brought strong winds through Maine Wednesday evening. Central Maine Power is reporting thousands of customers without power. In Portland, trees were down, power was out and transformers blew sparks Wednesday night. Plenty of Mainers are still without power. Neighbors heard a loud bang late...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Mainers gather in Portland for candlelight vigil on World AIDS Day

PORTLAND (WGME) – Thursday is the 34th annual World AIDS Day, a global movement to recognize the virus and join the fight against the serious and deadly epidemic. A candlelight vigil in Portland was organized by the Frannie Peabody Center, which is the state's largest and oldest HIV/AIDS service organization.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine lobstermen, lawmakers visit Washington, DC to advocate for industry

PORTLAND (WGME) – With Maine lobstermen saying their livelihoods are at stake, local leaders are meeting with federal leaders in Washington, D.C. Maine House Republicans, including Representative Billy Bob Faulkingham, who is also a lobsterman, met with Senator Susan Collins Tuesday. They talked about what Maine's congressional delegation, state...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Expect a cool and blustery Thursday in Maine, snow showers possible

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Blustery winds continue for Thursday with the chance of afternoon snow squalls and snow showers. Calmer Friday, before another wet and windy storm moves in on Saturday. Thursday will bring the chance for afternoon snow showers and snow squalls. Still very windy Thursday, gusts up to 40mph expected...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine LGBTQ+ couples hopeful after Respect for Marriage Act passes Senate

PORTLAND (WGME) – A historic vote to protect same-sex and interracial marriages could happen in the House as soon as next week. This comes after the Respect for Marriage Act passed the Senate Tuesday night with 12 Republicans, including Maine Senator Susan Collins, voting for it. Justin Chenette and...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

'Very rare' white bald eagle filmed in Oklahoma

Take a look at this! Authorities with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared video this week of a rare white bald eagle. Officials say the eagle was spotted by Justin Briley, who shared the footage with the ODWC. “While there isn’t any way to confirm that this is the...
OKLAHOMA STATE

