ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

RSV in Montana: Bozeman family recounts time in ICU

By Jackie Coffin
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e703H_0jRoIuAP00

An early season surge of RSV is pushing hospitals around the country to max capacity—a trend that could be heading for Montana.

More than 200 new cases of the virus popped up in Montana last week, numbers doctors say they don't typically see until January.

Dr. Menard Barruga, a pediatric intensivist at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, says Montana's largest city is currently an island when it comes to RSV cases, with numbers significantly less than the region—including in the rest of the state.

"Here in Billings especially, we have not seen the barrage the rest of the country is seeing," Barruga said. "Oddly enough, most of the cases that we've had here in the pediatric ICU have come from Bozeman, so I don't know if they're seeing an increased incidence there."

One such family, who was transported by Life Flight from Bozeman Health to St. Vincent's, is the Baxters.

"The first couple days were really, really hard and scary. It’s like, am I going to lose the most important thing in my life?” said Rich Baxter, father of 20-month-old pediatric ICU patient, Ethan Baxter.

Ethan Baxter was feeling much better Tuesday—the last day of his 10-day stay at St. V's.

"We were hearing about it in the news and that it was supposed to be really, really bad this year," said Jess Baxter, Ethan's mom. "But we never thought it would be so bad."

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, presents cold-like symptoms and can infect people of any age, though it is especially dangerous in infants and young children.

"It happened so quickly," Rich Baxter said. "We took him into daycare and he seemed fine, but then by the [next] morning we could see he was really laboring to breathe."

The Baxters took Ethan into Bozeman Health, where he was admitted right away. Soon after, doctors told the Baxters they would need oxygen assistance and specialty care.

Ten days later, the Baxters were packing their bags to go home, as Ethan is well enough to be released from the hospital. They're leaving with a deep gratitude to everyone in the hospital, from the doctors and nurses who treated Ethan to the cafeteria staff who provided the hospital with a Thanksgiving dinner.

"It's been a very, very tough 10 days but I am beyond thankful to be here," Rich Baxter said. "I'd be surprised if you could find a better crew than the group here."

"It's nice to know Montana has a hospital like this."

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Jackson Outdoorsman Dies From Botulism; Tainted Soup Blamed

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After a long struggle against a nightmarish botulism infection, Hans Russell of Jackson, 56, died Wednesday in a Salt Lake hospital, a family friend has confirmed. With his passing, Wyoming has lost a robust, humorous, talented and adventurous human being, James...
WYOMING STATE
Cat Country 102.9

I Broke This Montana Law… OOPS

Montana drivers are some of the craziest drivers I’ve ever experienced. Just yesterday at 5 am in the dark morning, an Acura SUV thought it would be a great idea to cut me off, then slow way down, and got super aggressive with me. They ended up flipping a U-turn in the middle of Broadwater & Division during a red light, then flew back west on Broadwater. What a psycho.
BILLINGS, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 936 Cases, Three New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,617,993 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,884 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 227,479 doses have been administered and 77,174 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America

Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Is Montana Losing It’s Greatness Over Politics? Here’s The Sequel

I wrote an article earlier this week asking if Montana was losing part of its unique identity over politics. I explained how as a conservative, I really enjoyed the fact that when I first moved to Montana several years ago, everyone kind of just did their own thing and for whatever reason, that seemed to work. Now, I realize that the bigger towns are more progressive than the smaller ones, however, Montana has traditionally been a place where as long as you mind your own business, everyone gets along.
MONTANA STATE
discoveringmontana.com

Montana Serial Killers – The Most Infamous

Montana has a national reputation as one of the safest states to visit. Typically, tourists have to worry more about bear, wolf, and bison safety than they have to worry about violent crime. That said, the state has, on occasion, been plagued by another kind of monster: the serial killer.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Leave These Things Behind Before Moving To Montana

Sure, you could watch a couple episodes of "Yellowstone" and decide to whimsically move to Montana. That's totally your decision and I'm not going to stop you. Carpe diem baby, just don't carpe my DMs. One had better think twice before moving to the Treasure State. There's plenty of room...
MONTANA STATE
bozemanmagazine.com

Bachelors’ Party on Bozeman Creek

That Christmas of 1874, when the bachelors on Bozeman Creek were given the time of their lives, occupies a unique place among the annals of the Gallatin Valley. To begin with, it was the first Christmas celebration that part of the valley [south of Bozeman] had ever had, and in all the years that followed there was never another like it...
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Western Montana schools announcing cancellations, delays

THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - Several schools in western Montana are reporting closures and delays Thursday morning. Superior School District #3 announced a 2-hour delay--elementary will begin at 10:05 a.m. and high school will being at 10:15 a.m. The bus schedule will run two hours later than usual. Thompson Falls Public...
THOMPSON FALLS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy