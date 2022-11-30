PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks signed hard-throwing reliever Miguel Castro to a $3.5 million, one-year contract that could be worth $9.5 million over two seasons. Castro, who turns 28 this month, has already spent eight years in the big leagues, most recently with the New York Yankees. He was 5-0 with a 4.03 ERA in 34 appearances last season. The 6-foot-7 right-hander has averaged more than a strikeout per inning over the past three seasons. The bullpen was a weak spot for Arizona this year and general manager Mike Hazen said upgrading that area — particularly with power arms — was a priority. Castro has a $3.5 million salary for next season, and the deal announced Friday includes a $5 million option for 2024 that would become guaranteed if he has 60 appearances as a pitcher next season and passes an end-of-season physical.

