MLB
Top two '22 picks Holliday or Jones -- who ya got?
The Winter Meetings start Sunday in San Diego and before the Hot Stove heats up, let's delve into your prospect questions ... Jackson Holliday vs Druw Jones? Who would you take to rebuild your team? -- @logan_clark_1 (Instagram) I have gone back and forth on this answer several times since...
Dodgers News: Pitching Prospects Have Tommy John Surgery
Injuries impact the two Dodger prospects and their eligibility in the Rule 5 draft.
MLB
With chance at Hall, Mattingly merits the call
The 16 members of the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee will meet this Sunday in San Diego to consider the Hall of Fame candidacies of players, some of them legendary players, who were not elected when they were on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballots. The candidates this year,...
MLB
Mariners acquire Wong from Brewers for Winker, Toro
SEATTLE -- The Mariners have landed their much-coveted second baseman and filled a left-handed need in their lineup, acquiring Kolten Wong from the Brewers on Friday in exchange for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. TRADE DETAILS. Mariners receive: 2B Kolten Wong. Brewers receive: LF/DH Jesse Winker, INF Abraham...
MLB
3 free-agent hitters likely helped by new shift rules
We don't know exactly how the new shift rules that will be implemented in MLB in 2023 will affect the game, but we can still try to identify hitters with a profile that makes them more likely to benefit from a shift ban. Some of those hitters are free agents...
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
MLB
Here are tradeable prospects for each team
The Winter Meetings start Sunday in San Diego, and the trade rumors already have started to swirl. They'll continue to do so even after clubs leave town on Wednesday, because the month of December usually is good for a few significant deals. Contenders want veterans to bolster their chances, while...
MLB
Who could the Cubs target for first base?
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Cubs looked like a logical landing spot for free agent José Abreu this offseason, given their need for offense, the hole at first base, his familiarity with and history in Chicago and the balance between adding to a position that has a prospect coming soon in Matt Mervis. Then, Abreu signed with the Astros.
MLB
Could Mets re-sign ace at Winter Meetings?
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Mets have done their homework, and so has Jacob deGrom. They’ve spoken to deGrom and his representatives. They’ve logged onto Zoom calls with rival aces. deGrom, in turn, has explored the idea of life in another market.
MLB
Cards head to Meetings in need of a catcher
ST. LOUIS -- In the market for an everyday catcher for the first time in more than two decades, the Cardinals are eager to get to the Winter Meetings and evaluate their free-agent and trade options at that all-important position. Pressed into finding a catcher following the retirement of the...
MLB
A look back at Braves' Winter Meetings past
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As we prepare for next week’s Winter Meetings in San Diego, let’s look at some of the most memorable experiences I’ve had at this event:
MLB
3 free-agent targets that make sense for Crew
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy's Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Welcome back to the Winter Meetings after two years away. MLB.com and the rest of the baseball world will gather next week for the...
MLB
Dodgers finalize 1-year deal with Shelby Miller
The Dodgers announced a one-year, $1.5 million Major League deal with reliever Shelby Miller on Friday. An All-Star in 2015 with the Braves, the 32-year-old Miller was traded to the D-backs following that season -- and he's struggled with consistency in the seven seasons since. He put up a 6.15 ERA over 20 starts in his debut season in Arizona in '16, then was limited to just four starts the following year before Tommy John surgery sidelined him for more than a year.
MLB
This team’s offseason path is one to admire
Admit it: There was a little part of you -- maybe a big part of you -- that thought the Phillies, with all the money they had been spending on free agents the past few years (and especially last offseason), were fooling themselves. After the Jimmy Rollins/Chase Utley/Ryan Howard-era club...
MLB
End-of-year deals: Here are the Padres' top 5 December trades
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Winter Meetings arrive in San Diego next week, and if history is any indication, it should be a busy month for the Padres.
MLB
With few needs, Braves keep options open for Winter Meetings
ATLANTA -- Dansby Swanson might need to wait a little longer to learn where he might play next year. But his name will be mentioned quite frequently as the baseball world attempts to get a better feel for the Braves’ plans during this year’s Winter Meetings, which open Sunday in San Diego.
Diamondbacks and RHP Miguel Castro reach $3.5M 1-year deal
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks signed hard-throwing reliever Miguel Castro to a $3.5 million, one-year contract that could be worth $9.5 million over two seasons. Castro, who turns 28 this month, has already spent eight years in the big leagues, most recently with the New York Yankees. He was 5-0 with a 4.03 ERA in 34 appearances last season. The 6-foot-7 right-hander has averaged more than a strikeout per inning over the past three seasons. The bullpen was a weak spot for Arizona this year and general manager Mike Hazen said upgrading that area — particularly with power arms — was a priority. Castro has a $3.5 million salary for next season, and the deal announced Friday includes a $5 million option for 2024 that would become guaranteed if he has 60 appearances as a pitcher next season and passes an end-of-season physical.
MLB
Where might deGrom land? Here are 9 potential spots
With the Winter Meetings set to begin Sunday in San Diego, we're taking a close look at some of the most prominent players eligible for free agency. 2022 stats: 5-4, 3.08 ERA, 11 starts, 64 1/3 innings, 102 strikeouts, 8 walks, 0.75 WHIP, 126 ERA+. deGrom made it known last...
MLB
With Eflin said to be gone, Phils' rotation plans adjust
PHILADELPHIA -- Zach Eflin stood next to his good friend Aaron Nola in a quiet Phillies clubhouse at Minute Maid Park on Nov. 5. The Phillies had just lost the World Series to the Astros, and the two longtime teammates tried to sum up the club’s unexpected run to a National League pennant.
MLB
Farmer garners MVP, Good Guy Award at Redsfest
CINCINNATI -- Infielder Kyle Farmer is no longer a member of the Reds after being traded to the Twins two weeks ago, but he left the club with some parting gifts. During Redsfest on Friday, Farmer was named the winner of two awards based on voting from the Cincinnati chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America: the Ernie Lombardi Award as Cincinnati's Most Valuable Player in 2022 and the Joe Nuxhall Good Guy Award.
