Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution
Donald Trump is calling for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again.In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that alleged “massive and widespread fraud and deception” by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.He asked: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”Further, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be...
'I like Hitler': Ye faces backlash after praising Hitler during 'InfoWars' interview
Rapper Kanye West is facing backlash after he told Alex Jones Thursday during an interview on Jones' talk show "InfoWars" that he likes former dictator of Germany Adolf Hitler. During his appearance, West, who now goes by Ye, told Jones that the leader of the Nazi Party, like every human...
