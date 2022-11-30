ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Pedestrian hit by truck in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A pedestrian was sent to the hospital Thursday after he was hit by a truck in Southwest Memphis. Police say the crash happened at the intersection of South Third Street and West Shelby Drive before 6 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the responsible driver […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Six cars broken into at Parkway Village school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday, at around 9 a.m., officers responded to a theft from motor vehicle call at Wooddale Middle School. Six victims told officials that their vehicle’s windows were damaged. The school’s principal shared the surveillance footage of the incident with the reporting officer. The footage showed a small black sedan, with chrome […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mullen Automotive shows off new electric vehicle model

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Mullen Automotive is scheduled to start producing commercial electric vehicles next year in Tunica County, Mississippi, bringing hundreds of jobs to the region. The company will be producing the vehicles at a newly acquired property in Indiana and produce electric commercial cargo vehicles at its facility in Tunica County, formerly home to Green […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
Yahoo!

FedEx employee dead after 'two-vehicle accident' at World Hub in Memphis

A 48-year-old male FedEx employee died Wednesday after a "two-vehicle accident" at the FedEx World Hub, according to Memphis Police Department and airport officials. Memphis International Airport Public Information Officer Glen Thomas said the Memphis Airport Police Department responded around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday to the Memphis hub where officers were informed two people were transported by paramedics to local hospitals.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Carjackings and car thefts: How to protect yourself and your vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), two 14-year-olds and a 16-year-old were arrested late Thursday night. Police said these teenagers lead them on a car chase in a stolen vehicle that they carjacked earlier that day. The victim told police he was sitting in his...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

FedEx employee killed at hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FedEx employee was accidentally killed Wednesday afternoon while on the clock. Memphis police identified the worker as a 48-year-old man. FedEx confirmed the tragedy took place on company property and released the following statement:. The Memphis International Airport (MEM) confirmed that MAPD responded to a...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis St. Jude Marathon weather forecast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Runners from across the country and across the world are coming to Memphis this weekend for the annual St. Jude Marathon. Rain showers will be possible in the Memphis area late Friday night, and a few showers will continue into early Saturday morning. Any rain will...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms

This story has been updated to reflect new information provided by officials Thursday afternoon. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. A representative with the Memphis International Airport confirmed that there was a two-vehicle accident at the FedEx Hub. Two people were taken to the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Traffic clear after fatal morning crash on I-40 westbound near Whitten

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic on I-40 Westbound at Whitten is clear after a fatal morning accident involving a car that ran off the road. One person was killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. One male was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition. Memphis Police...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fatal wreck shuts down I-240 at Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead Friday morning after a five-vehicle crash on I-240 at Poplar. Police said the wreck happened at 12:30 a.m. Eastbound lanes of I-240 were closed at Poplar, but all lanes were back open by 5:30. The male victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police did not identify him […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shots fired on Interstate 240 in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired on Interstate 240 near the Quince Road overpass Thursday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said no one was struck, however, a driver hit a guardrail causing a minor cut. TDOT cameras show the westbound entry ramp is closed and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Inspectors sounded the alarm on Peppertree walkways months before collapse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG Investigators recently uncovered records revealing that both the owners of the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven and federal housing regulators knew that walkways, and therefore residents, were at risk long before they collapsed. November marked one year since the taxpayer funded complex was declared a public nuisance because of crime. That nuisance […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WALA-TV FOX10

Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A FedEx employee has died at a facility in Tennessee this week. WMC reported the employee died while working at a facility in Memphis on Wednesday afternoon. FedEx confirmed the death of one of its team members and released the following statement:. “We can confirm...
MEMPHIS, TN

