Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in Memphis
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'
Ceiling collapse at Memphis apartment causes headaches for tenant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local resident was abruptly awakened out of her sleep to a disturbing sight. Her ceiling was on the floor. Deborah Jones told FOX13 that she thought a storm whipped through her home on Aug. 23 but it was a ceiling collapse. “It was like a...
MLGW’s Power of Warmth applications closed after receiving more applications than units
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water said they have closed applications for the Power of Warmth program due to receiving more applications than available units. The program was for qualified low-income seniors and disabled residents. MLGW and the Neighborhood Christian Centers Inc. were distributing 100 electric blankets...
Motorists driving through flooded road due to clogged drain
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some drivers had to take a detour on Wednesday morning to avoid floodwaters left behind from Tuesday’s storms. The storm dumped a little more than an inch of rain in Memphis which was enough to flood some roads that couldn’t drain properly, such as Mt. Moriah near Clarke Rd.
Pedestrian hit by truck in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A pedestrian was sent to the hospital Thursday after he was hit by a truck in Southwest Memphis. Police say the crash happened at the intersection of South Third Street and West Shelby Drive before 6 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the responsible driver […]
Six cars broken into at Parkway Village school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday, at around 9 a.m., officers responded to a theft from motor vehicle call at Wooddale Middle School. Six victims told officials that their vehicle’s windows were damaged. The school’s principal shared the surveillance footage of the incident with the reporting officer. The footage showed a small black sedan, with chrome […]
Mullen Automotive shows off new electric vehicle model
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Mullen Automotive is scheduled to start producing commercial electric vehicles next year in Tunica County, Mississippi, bringing hundreds of jobs to the region. The company will be producing the vehicles at a newly acquired property in Indiana and produce electric commercial cargo vehicles at its facility in Tunica County, formerly home to Green […]
Yahoo!
FedEx employee dead after 'two-vehicle accident' at World Hub in Memphis
A 48-year-old male FedEx employee died Wednesday after a "two-vehicle accident" at the FedEx World Hub, according to Memphis Police Department and airport officials. Memphis International Airport Public Information Officer Glen Thomas said the Memphis Airport Police Department responded around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday to the Memphis hub where officers were informed two people were transported by paramedics to local hospitals.
Shelby County prepares for severe weather, potential storm damage
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Storms preparations are underway in Shelby County as severe weather is expected to track through the Mid-South today. The severe storms are expected to bring heavy rain, wind damage, and possible tornadoes and large hail. Residents are cautioned to prepare and plan ahead for potential...
localmemphis.com
Carjackings and car thefts: How to protect yourself and your vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), two 14-year-olds and a 16-year-old were arrested late Thursday night. Police said these teenagers lead them on a car chase in a stolen vehicle that they carjacked earlier that day. The victim told police he was sitting in his...
actionnews5.com
FedEx employee killed at hub
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FedEx employee was accidentally killed Wednesday afternoon while on the clock. Memphis police identified the worker as a 48-year-old man. FedEx confirmed the tragedy took place on company property and released the following statement:. The Memphis International Airport (MEM) confirmed that MAPD responded to a...
localmemphis.com
Memphis St. Jude Marathon weather forecast
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Runners from across the country and across the world are coming to Memphis this weekend for the annual St. Jude Marathon. Rain showers will be possible in the Memphis area late Friday night, and a few showers will continue into early Saturday morning. Any rain will...
Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms
This story has been updated to reflect new information provided by officials Thursday afternoon. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. A representative with the Memphis International Airport confirmed that there was a two-vehicle accident at the FedEx Hub. Two people were taken to the […]
localmemphis.com
Traffic clear after fatal morning crash on I-40 westbound near Whitten
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic on I-40 Westbound at Whitten is clear after a fatal morning accident involving a car that ran off the road. One person was killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. One male was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition. Memphis Police...
Fatal wreck shuts down I-240 at Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead Friday morning after a five-vehicle crash on I-240 at Poplar. Police said the wreck happened at 12:30 a.m. Eastbound lanes of I-240 were closed at Poplar, but all lanes were back open by 5:30. The male victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police did not identify him […]
Shots fired on Interstate 240 in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired on Interstate 240 near the Quince Road overpass Thursday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said no one was struck, however, a driver hit a guardrail causing a minor cut. TDOT cameras show the westbound entry ramp is closed and...
Inspectors sounded the alarm on Peppertree walkways months before collapse
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG Investigators recently uncovered records revealing that both the owners of the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven and federal housing regulators knew that walkways, and therefore residents, were at risk long before they collapsed. November marked one year since the taxpayer funded complex was declared a public nuisance because of crime. That nuisance […]
TOSHA investigating employee’s death at FedEx hub in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A FedEx employee has died at a facility in Memphis, according to the company. The incident happened at the FedEx hub on Wednesday. The worker’s death is under investigation. FedEx released the followed statement about the employee’s death:. Thank you for reaching out regarding...
WALA-TV FOX10
Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A FedEx employee has died at a facility in Tennessee this week. WMC reported the employee died while working at a facility in Memphis on Wednesday afternoon. FedEx confirmed the death of one of its team members and released the following statement:. “We can confirm...
Early Dismissals in the Mid-South due to severe weather | Check your school here
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe thunderstorms are possible in the Memphis area later today, with the best chance of strong storms between 4pm and 11pm. Meteorologist say damaging winds, heavy rain, and even tornadoes are possible, especially in Mississippi. Some schools in the area are dismissing early to take precaution...
