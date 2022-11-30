ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Mike Muscala (finger) listed as available on Thunder's Saturday injury report

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Mike Muscala (finger) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Muscala is expected to make his return after he was forced to miss five games with a fractured left pinkie. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 179.3 minutes this season, Muscala is averaging 0.99 FanDuel...
Milwaukee's Brook Lopez (rest) questionable on Saturday

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (rest) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Lopez's status is currently in limbo for rest purposes after he played 31 minutes in the first game of their back-to-back. Expect Bobby Portis to see more minutes if Lopez is ruled out. Lopez's current...
Bucks rule out Khris Middleton (conditioning) on Saturday

Milwaukee Bucks guard/ forward Khris Middleton (conditioning) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Middleton will be held out on Saturday after he logged 26 minutes in his season debut. Expect Grayson Allen to see a boost in usage versus Charlotte. Allen's current projection includes 19.0 points,...
Clippers rule out Kawhi Leonard (ankle) on Saturday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Leonard will miss his sixth straight game with an ankle sprain. Expect Amir Coffey to play more minutes versus a Kings' team ranked 23rd in defensive rating. Coffey's current projection includes 6.5 points,...
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) available for Thunder on Saturday

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) is available for Saturday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After sitting out one game with a hip contusion, Gilgeous-Alexander is on track to return. In 34.8 expected minutes, our models project Gilgeous-Alexander to score 45.7 FanDuel points. Gilgeous-Alexander's Saturday projection includes 25.7 points,...
Nuggets' Jamal Murray (quad) available on Friday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (quad) is available for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Murray has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hawks on Friday. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against Atlanta. Murray's Friday projection includes 19.4 points, 4.0 rebounds,...
Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) ruled out on Friday

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (shoulder) will not play in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Young will sit out at home after experiencing right shoulder soreness. Expect Dejounte Murray to play an increased offensive role on Friday night. Murray's projection includes 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.
Juwan Johnson (ankle) ruled out for Saints' Week 13 matchup

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle) is ruled out for Week 13's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Johnson will not be available after the Saints' tight end was a non-participant in all of New Orleans' practices with an ankle injury. Expect Adam Trautman to see more snaps versus a Tampa Bay defense allowing 11.5 FanDuel points per game to his position.
Jalen Johnson (ankle) starting for Hawks Friday in place of injured John Collins

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson will start Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Johnson, originally listed questionable due to right ankle soreness, has received the green light to take the court. With all of the injuries facing the team, he'll also immediately start. Our models project Johnson...
Herbert Jones (ankle) remains out for Pelicans on Sunday

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Jones will miss his second straight game with a left ankle injury. Expect Dyson Daniels to play an increased role against a Nuggets' team allowing a 114.1 defensive rating. Daniels' current Sunday...
Brandon Ingram (toe) ruled out Sunday for New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Ingram is still dealing with his toe injury, and as a result, the team will hold him out of action once again to close out the weekend. In 15 games this season,...
Philadelphia's Tobias Harris (illness) active on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (illness) will play in Friday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Harris will suit up on Friday night despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 35.3 expected minutes, our models project Harris to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 15.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and...
Heat starting Jimmy Butler (knee) in Friday's lineup, Max Strus to bench

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is starting in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler will make his 14th start this season after he missed seven games with knee soreness. In 34.8 minutes, numberFire's models project Butler to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Butler's projection includes 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds,...
Charlotte's Theo Maledon playing second unit role on Friday night

Charlotte Hornets guard Theo Maledon is not starting in Friday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Maledon will come off Charlotte's bench after Terry Rozier was named Friday's starter. In 22.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Maledon to record 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.
New Orleans' Dyson Daniels starting for Herbert Jones (ankle) on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels is starting in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Daniels will make his first start this season after Herbert Jones was held out with an ankle injury. In 27.1 expected minutes, our models project Daniels to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Daniels' Friday projection...
Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) active for Friday's game versus Nuggets

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) will play in Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Bogdanovic will make his season debut after he was sidelined while he was recovering from right knee surgery. In 26.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bogdanovic to score 25.2 FanDuel points. Bogdanovic's projection includes 14.6...
Jarrett Culver starting for Hawks Friday in place of injured Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks guard Jarrett Culver will start Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Trae Young has been ruled out of action to kick off the weekend due to right shoulder soreness. In his absence, Culver will draw a start in the backcourt. Our models project Culver for...
