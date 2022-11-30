New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle) is ruled out for Week 13's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Johnson will not be available after the Saints' tight end was a non-participant in all of New Orleans' practices with an ankle injury. Expect Adam Trautman to see more snaps versus a Tampa Bay defense allowing 11.5 FanDuel points per game to his position.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO