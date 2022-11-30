Read full article on original website
Local business to donate all earnings to family in need
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Tragedy struck a family last week after a house fire caused them to lose all their belongings. Now, a local coffee shop is going to be donating their earnings to the family. Owner of Peaches and Beaches Espresso, Karyna Rey-Ortiz was scrolling on her Facebook page when...
Circle P Ranch Supply hopes to help pets in need this holiday season
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Circle P Ranch Supply in Odessa is hoping to help local animal rescue groups and shelters this holiday season and is asking for a little help from the community to help care for the animals in need. A Christmas tree in the store is decorated with photos of animals from area shelters […]
Residents unhappy that neighborhood trees will be trimmed at some point
MIDLAND, Texas — We live out in the desert and because of that trees are particularly precious out here. So when residents in a Midland neighborhood heard the city planned on possibly cutting the trees to the curb on their street, it stirred up the hornets' nest. The trees...
Piggin’ in the Permian kicks off at Midland County Horseshoe
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tonight is the first night of the Piggin in The Permian pig show at the Midland County Horseshoe. West Texas kids 18 and younger will be showcasing their pigs tonight. Many of them are dedicated to buying and selling pigs, traveling all across Texas to do so.
'Maybe in Midland-Odessa' gathering public input for potential entertainment district
MIDLAND, Texas — The Facebook page "Maybe In Midland-Odessa" is currently gathering public input and comments regarding a potential entertainment/cultural district in Downtown Midland. The new district would make the downtown area more pedestrian friendly by reducing traffic times and expanding walkways. It would also allow more room to...
Midland resident honored with certificate and appreciation day
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The first day of December became a special day for a Midland resident, to honor him after the time he spent helping the Midland Police Department. Don Mcsparran has been working in the Midland police volunteer program since the 90′s, and now the city of Midland gave him his own appreciation day.
WATCH: Starbright Village in Odessa opens for the holiday season
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Starbright Village in Odessa is officially open to the public for this holiday season. The official lighting commenced at 6:30 P.M. on Thursday night in McKinney Park. Families were able to walk through Starbright Village, take in the sights, and enjoy hot chocolate, courtesy of The Odessa Chuckwagon Gang. On Friday […]
Man accused of stalking ex-wife
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 60-year-old man was arrested earlier this week after his former spouse said he’d come all the way from Florida to stalk her. Roberto Batista Martinez has been charged with stalking. According to an affidavit, on November 30, a 38-year-old woman drove to the Odessa Police Department to ask for help and […]
MHS teen one step closer to realizing firefighter dreams
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland High School senior Spencer Esquibel, 18, is celebrating this week after passing his state firefighter exam- he’s now one step closer to realizing his dream and plans to become a firefighter when he graduates. Esquibel is among a handful of Midland ISD students participating in the Midland College Firefighter Certification Program- […]
Family Promise of Midland helping increasing number of homeless families
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - There has been a rise in homelessness in Midland and Family Promise of Midland is offering help for homeless families. Family Promise is working hard to help the increasing number of homeless families in Midland get back on their feet. “We have a tremendous percentage of...
Miss Cayce’s Wonderland gears up for Jingle Bell Run
MIDLAND Texas (KOSA) - Miss Cayce’s wonderland and junior achievement of midland are teaming up for the nighttime jingle bell run. The 5k event raises money for junior achievement, a nonprofit that helps promote entrepreneurship among young people. If you participate you will also get to run alongside a...
Midlander killed in Thursday evening crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department pf Public Safety has identified a victim killed in a single vehicle rollover crash as 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery, of Midland. Montgomery died at the scene. According to a DPS report, around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, troopers responded to the scene of the crash on SH 158, about […]
Top 5 Badass Restaurants We Desperately Need in Midland/Odessa
We have gotten several new restaurants in the Midland/Odessa area in the past few years like Raising Canes, Torchy's Tacos, and Huddle House, but there are still some restaurants we need to come to the area. 1. Waffle House. This is by far my favorite restaurant to go to when...
Man said he stored stolen truck in South Odessa to use as needed, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly caught driving a stolen vehicle. Zephanian Batie, 23,has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Evading Arrest. According to an affidavit, on November 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department observed a stolen gray Dodge Ram […]
Parade of Lights returns to Downtown Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa will be presenting the 2022 Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. The parade will be accompanied with a market and letters to Santa. Letters to Santa and the market will start at 2 p.m. The market will be held on Texas Ave. between 3rd and 5th Streets and will close at 10 p.m.
Odessa man accused of stealing mattresses from local business
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man has been accused of breaking into a local business and stealing mattresses on multiple occasions. Kolby Slaughter, 27, has been charged with two counts of Burglary of a Building. According to an affidavit, on November 17, the owner of a mattress store on Andrews Highway filed a report with […]
High potential for lead in the water of old West Texas houses could cause serious health problems
WEST ODESSA, Texas — If you drink tap water straight from the sink, you could be drinking water contaminated by lead. When it comes to who may be at risk in West Texas, it really comes down to the age of the house and the subsequent plumbing that might be in it.
Fatal crash in Andrews County on US 385
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, on December 02, 2022, at 07:20 AM, a fatal crash occurred on US 385, 5 miles south of Andrews. Officials determined that Aaron Alfedo-Cordova Bustillos, 24, was traveling southbound on US 385 and veered off the roadway to the east. The driver then oversteered causing the vehicle to roll over multiple times and the passenger, identified as Fabian Tercero, 19, was ejected from the vehicle.
ECISD taking applications for Odessa Pathway to Teaching
ODESSA, Texas — ECISD is reminding the public that applications for the Odessa Pathway to Teaching are open. This alternative certification program is open to anyone with a bachelor's degree or who will earn one by May 2023 who is interested in becoming a certified teacher. No prior experience is needed to apply.
City of Midland to replace pipeline at Hogan Park
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is warning the public about a pipeline replacement project at Hogan Park beginning in December. While the project is ongoing, there will be some road closures needed and some baseball field usage will be impacted. According to the city, Centurion Pipeline will...
