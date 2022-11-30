ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

cbs7.com

Local business to donate all earnings to family in need

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Tragedy struck a family last week after a house fire caused them to lose all their belongings. Now, a local coffee shop is going to be donating their earnings to the family. Owner of Peaches and Beaches Espresso, Karyna Rey-Ortiz was scrolling on her Facebook page when...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland resident honored with certificate and appreciation day

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The first day of December became a special day for a Midland resident, to honor him after the time he spent helping the Midland Police Department. Don Mcsparran has been working in the Midland police volunteer program since the 90′s, and now the city of Midland gave him his own appreciation day.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

WATCH: Starbright Village in Odessa opens for the holiday season

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Starbright Village in Odessa is officially open to the public for this holiday season. The official lighting commenced at 6:30 P.M. on Thursday night in McKinney Park. Families were able to walk through Starbright Village, take in the sights, and enjoy hot chocolate, courtesy of The Odessa Chuckwagon Gang. On Friday […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of stalking ex-wife

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 60-year-old man was arrested earlier this week after his former spouse said he’d come all the way from Florida to stalk her. Roberto Batista Martinez has been charged with stalking.  According to an affidavit, on November 30, a 38-year-old woman drove to the Odessa Police Department to ask for help and […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MHS teen one step closer to realizing firefighter dreams

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland High School senior Spencer Esquibel, 18, is celebrating this week after passing his state firefighter exam- he’s now one step closer to realizing his dream and plans to become a firefighter when he graduates.  Esquibel is among a handful of Midland ISD students participating in the Midland College Firefighter Certification Program- […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Family Promise of Midland helping increasing number of homeless families

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - There has been a rise in homelessness in Midland and Family Promise of Midland is offering help for homeless families. Family Promise is working hard to help the increasing number of homeless families in Midland get back on their feet. “We have a tremendous percentage of...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Miss Cayce’s Wonderland gears up for Jingle Bell Run

MIDLAND Texas (KOSA) - Miss Cayce’s wonderland and junior achievement of midland are teaming up for the nighttime jingle bell run. The 5k event raises money for junior achievement, a nonprofit that helps promote entrepreneurship among young people. If you participate you will also get to run alongside a...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander killed in Thursday evening crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department pf Public Safety has identified a victim killed in a single vehicle rollover crash as 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery, of Midland. Montgomery died at the scene.  According to a DPS report, around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, troopers responded to the scene of the crash on SH 158, about […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Parade of Lights returns to Downtown Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa will be presenting the 2022 Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. The parade will be accompanied with a market and letters to Santa. Letters to Santa and the market will start at 2 p.m. The market will be held on Texas Ave. between 3rd and 5th Streets and will close at 10 p.m.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man accused of stealing mattresses from local business

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man has been accused of breaking into a local business and stealing mattresses on multiple occasions. Kolby Slaughter, 27, has been charged with two counts of Burglary of a Building.  According to an affidavit, on November 17, the owner of a mattress store on Andrews Highway filed a report with […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Fatal crash in Andrews County on US 385

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, on December 02, 2022, at 07:20 AM, a fatal crash occurred on US 385, 5 miles south of Andrews. Officials determined that Aaron Alfedo-Cordova Bustillos, 24, was traveling southbound on US 385 and veered off the roadway to the east. The driver then oversteered causing the vehicle to roll over multiple times and the passenger, identified as Fabian Tercero, 19, was ejected from the vehicle.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

ECISD taking applications for Odessa Pathway to Teaching

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD is reminding the public that applications for the Odessa Pathway to Teaching are open. This alternative certification program is open to anyone with a bachelor's degree or who will earn one by May 2023 who is interested in becoming a certified teacher. No prior experience is needed to apply.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland to replace pipeline at Hogan Park

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is warning the public about a pipeline replacement project at Hogan Park beginning in December. While the project is ongoing, there will be some road closures needed and some baseball field usage will be impacted. According to the city, Centurion Pipeline will...
MIDLAND, TX

