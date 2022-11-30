Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few monthsMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Christina Motley, Mother of 8, Missing out of San FranciscoQuest for the ForgottenSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco police will use killer robots to assist police with violent suspects like mass shootersVictorSan Francisco, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
San Francisco’s plan to limit traffic stops revised, to be voted on at later dateRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
Related
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Allen Lazard knows exactly why Aaron Rodgers is playing through injury
Aaron Rodgers expects to play against the Chicago Bears despite suffering an injury the previous week, and Allen Lazard knows why he wants to play. After Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a rib injury against the Eagles in Week 12, his game status for Week 13 was unknown.
Jets players rock Mike White shirts ahead of Vikings game
Jets players show how much they support Mike White with custom t-shirts ahead of their game with Minnesota.
Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson was 'hurt' when 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey
MIAMI GARDENS — Running back Jeff Wilson has been everything the club could have hoped for in his first three games with the Dolphins. "True pro," Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith said Thursday. "I mean, he's got an attacking mentality. I mean, just completely locked in." "Jeff is just...
Lakers’ bad luck continues as Friday’s game just became much tougher
The Los Angeles Lakers have not had the most promising start to the 2022-23 season. While the team has played well as of late against bad teams to move the record to a more respectable 8-12, the fact remains that there is plenty to improve on the Lakers. Los Angeles...
Former Eagles quarterback earns his first head-coaching job
Congratulations are in order. Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback G.J. Kinne has found his first Division I head coaching job. He was hired by the Texas State Bobcats, an FBS program that plays its ball in the Sun Belt Conference. If you’re scratching your head ad don’t know who that is,...
3 Best Prop Bets for Commanders vs NY Giants in Week 13
The Washington Commanders have everything to play for in Week 13. While their playoff hopes won’t be crushed with a loss to the New York Giants, a win in East Rutherford would put them in a great position with four games remaining. The Commanders could be without some key...
Bills cater to OBJ’s tastes with gourmet four-course meal during Buffalo visit
Odell Beckham Jr. has a taste for the finer things in life, and the Buffalo Bills did not disappoint in their gourmet four-course menu catering to OBJ. As far as celebrity athletes rank, Odell Beckham Jr. is among the brightest stars, and it goes beyond his incredible play. Yes, he...
Josh Allen smirk says it all about lavish Bills campaign to win over OBJ
With everyone obsessing over where Odell Beckham Jr. will play next, one Buffalo reporter sees the answer to OBJ’s future in a smirk from Josh Allen. There has been endless artistic interpretation over Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, including theories about whether or not da Vinci modeled the portrait after his own likeness.
10 RB sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 13
With the fantasy football regular season coming to an end, it’s important to start the right guys. Here are several solid running back sleepers for Week 13. It’s crunch time in fantasy football. Hopefully you’re in a position to make a playoff push in the coming weeks. In order to do that, you have to make the right starts, especially at running back and wide receiver. Whether it’s a bye week or injury fill-in, or you’re looking for bargain plays in daily fantasy lineups, here are ten deep running back sleepers.
Lincoln Riley’s update on Caleb Williams injury speaks to QB’s warrior mentality
Lincoln Riley provided an injury update on the health of USC star quarterback Caleb Williams. The only thing tougher than Caleb Williams is Lincoln Riley’s Norman Easter Sunday brisket. Although USC’s defense is what let the Trojans down in the Pac-12 Championship Game vs. Utah in Las Vegas on...
Projected College Football Playoff ranking after USC’s Pac-12 title game loss
With the USC Trojans falling short in the Pac-12 Championship Game, the College Football Playoff ranking is set up for potential chaos. What is supposed to happen doesn’t usually end up happening. Coming into Championship Weekend, it looked like the College Football Playoff picture was all but set. USC,...
Former Miami Heat ‘gem’ on the trade block for current team
The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
Kansas State spoils TCU’s perfect season in Big 12 OT thriller: CFB media reacts
Kansas State threw a wrench in TCU’s perfect season by stealing the Big 12 title out from under them, but CFB media has eyes mostly for the playoff debate. You never know what to expect in college football. You can go into championship Saturday expecting games to go chalk all you want, that won’t stop the underdog from flipping the script every once in a while.
Healing Heat again approach point of odd men out, as squeeze play could be looming
The doors over the past month have swung wide open for anyone and everyone on the Miami Heat roster amid the extended absences of Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and the others who have populated the NBA’s daily injury reports. On Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics, Haywood Highsmith matched his career high with 16 points. The game before, there was a critical late 3-pointer by Dru Smith ...
FanSided
298K+
Followers
576K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0