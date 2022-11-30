ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
10 RB sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 13

With the fantasy football regular season coming to an end, it’s important to start the right guys. Here are several solid running back sleepers for Week 13. It’s crunch time in fantasy football. Hopefully you’re in a position to make a playoff push in the coming weeks. In order to do that, you have to make the right starts, especially at running back and wide receiver. Whether it’s a bye week or injury fill-in, or you’re looking for bargain plays in daily fantasy lineups, here are ten deep running back sleepers.
TENNESSEE STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Healing Heat again approach point of odd men out, as squeeze play could be looming

The doors over the past month have swung wide open for anyone and everyone on the Miami Heat roster amid the extended absences of Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and the others who have populated the NBA’s daily injury reports. On Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics, Haywood Highsmith matched his career high with 16 points. The game before, there was a critical late 3-pointer by Dru Smith ...
MIAMI, FL
