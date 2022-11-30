Read full article on original website
Nimitz eighth grader arrested after a series of snapchat messages
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, an 8th-grade boy at Nimitz Middle School was arrested after he told another student that he was going to go home and get a gun and come back to school and shoot him. This was reported immediately, and it was determined the boy did...
Midland resident honored with certificate and appreciation day
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The first day of December became a special day for a Midland resident, to honor him after the time he spent helping the Midland Police Department. Don Mcsparran has been working in the Midland police volunteer program since the 90′s, and now the city of Midland gave him his own appreciation day.
Piggin’ in the Permian kicks off at Midland County Horseshoe
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tonight is the first night of the Piggin in The Permian pig show at the Midland County Horseshoe. West Texas kids 18 and younger will be showcasing their pigs tonight. Many of them are dedicated to buying and selling pigs, traveling all across Texas to do so.
Man accused of stalking ex-wife
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 60-year-old man was arrested earlier this week after his former spouse said he’d come all the way from Florida to stalk her. Roberto Batista Martinez has been charged with stalking. According to an affidavit, on November 30, a 38-year-old woman drove to the Odessa Police Department to ask for help and […]
Midlander killed in Thursday evening crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department pf Public Safety has identified a victim killed in a single vehicle rollover crash as 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery, of Midland. Montgomery died at the scene. According to a DPS report, around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, troopers responded to the scene of the crash on SH 158, about […]
Midland man ejected from vehicle dies
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Benjamin Montgomery, from Midland was traveling west on SH 158 and for an unknown reason veered across the oncoming traffic lane. According to the Texas DPS crash report, Montgomery then struck a fence and rolled over multiple times. He was ejected during the crash and died.
WATCH: Starbright Village in Odessa opens for the holiday season
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Starbright Village in Odessa is officially open to the public for this holiday season. The official lighting commenced at 6:30 P.M. on Thursday night in McKinney Park. Families were able to walk through Starbright Village, take in the sights, and enjoy hot chocolate, courtesy of The Odessa Chuckwagon Gang.
Odessan accused of damaging unfinished homes for copper wire
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after an undercover investigation into reported break-ins at a home under construction. Justin Allen Sims has been charged with two counts of Burglary and Unlawful Use of a Criminal Instrument. According to an affidavit, on November 23 and 28, officers with the Odessa Police […]
Man said he stored stolen truck in South Odessa to use as needed, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly caught driving a stolen vehicle. Zephanian Batie, 23,has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Evading Arrest. According to an affidavit, on November 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department observed a stolen gray Dodge Ram […]
17-year-old killed in Wednesday night shooting
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that left one person dead. According to a news release, around 5:00 p.m. on November 30, MPD officers and Midland Fire Department EMS responded to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of N Midland Drive after someone called 911 to report […]
Bonham student arrested after threatening to bring gun to school
ODESSA, Texas — Another Odessa student has been arrested for making a threat to a school. According to ECISD, an 8th grader at Bonham Middle School became angry. She then threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot other students. ECISD police arrested the girl and charged her...
Fatal crash in Andrews County on US 385
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, on December 02, 2022, at 07:20 AM, a fatal crash occurred on US 385, 5 miles south of Andrews. Officials determined that Aaron Alfedo-Cordova Bustillos, 24, was traveling southbound on US 385 and veered off the roadway to the east. The driver then oversteered causing the vehicle to roll over multiple times and the passenger, identified as Fabian Tercero, 19, was ejected from the vehicle.
Midland police investigating shooting near intersection of Andrews, Midland Drive
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Midland Drive and Andrews Highway. Multiple viewers have reached out to NewsWest 9 after seeing a heavy police presence near the ReNew Andrews apartments. At this time the MPD representative says the shooting could involve multiple...
Odessa woman sentenced to 20 years for multiple DWI’s
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Bonnie Dessirae Keneson, 38, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for DWI 3rd or more. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s office, Keneson’s sentence was enhanced due to her prior felony convictions. The punishment range, in this case, was 2 to 10...
Local business to donate all earnings to family in need
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Tragedy struck a family last week after a house fire caused them to lose all their belongings. Now, a local coffee shop is going to be donating their earnings to the family. Owner of Peaches and Beaches Espresso, Karyna Rey-Ortiz was scrolling on her Facebook page when...
False 911 calls end in arrest for Odessa woman
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after she allegedly called 911 multiple times and asked for help she didn’t truly need. Myra Ramirez, 37, has been charged with False Report to Induce Emergency Response. According to an affidavit, on November 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a […]
Royse City Woman Indicted For Murder
A Hunt County grand jury indicted Lauren Brooke Bohme, 20, of Royse City, in connection with the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville, on Sept. 30, 2020. She has pleaded not guilty. Jury selection starts Monday in the 196th District Court. A separate defendant, Damien Christian Osborn, 20, of Rockwall, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder involving Rincon’s death.
HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy Girls Varisty defeat Lubbock Westerners
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Legacy rebels defeated the Lubbock Westerners 48-42 in a close contest gaining their second win of the season.
