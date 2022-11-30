Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
PK: A Wild Two Weeks Goes From Despair To Elation For Utah Football
LAS VEGAS – From despair to elation and then swallowed up in once-thought-unimaginable joy, the Utah football program has run through the gamut of emotions over the last two weeks. In the end, or the bottom line to quote one of coach Kyle Whittingham’s favorite phrases, all that matters...
kslsports.com
After Championship Win, Utes Are Rose Bowl Bound
LAS VEGAS- The Utah Utes are Pac-12 Champions once again, which means they are also Rose Bowl bound. Against all odds No. 12 Utah up-ended No. 4 USC, stamping their ticket to the Granddaddy of them All while simultaneously ruining the Trojans’ hopes of going to the College Football Playoff.
kslsports.com
Utah Fans Celebrate Moment of Loudness At Pac-12 Championship
LAS VEGAS – Utah fans celebrate tradition of “Moment of Loudness” heading into the fourth quarter as they look for their second straight Pac-12 title. The conference title game between the No. 11 Utes and No. 4 Trojans took place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Friday, December 2.
kslsports.com
Rising Finds Parks For 57 Yards, Go-Ahead TD In Pac-12 Championship Game
LAS VEGAS – Cameron Rising and Money Parks exploded for a 57-yard connection to give the Utah Utes their first lead against the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The conference title game between the No. 11 Utes and No. 4 Trojans took place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Friday, December 2.
kslsports.com
Utah’s Thomas Yassmin Breaks First For Big TD Against USC In Pac-12 Title Game
LAS VEGAS – Utah tight end Thomas Yassmin would not be stopped as he made his way down the field for a big touchdown during the Pac-12 Championship Game against the USC Trojans. The conference title game between the No. 11 Utes and No. 4 Trojans took place at...
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Upset By South Dakota At Vivint Arena
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU basketball suffers a shocking 69-68 loss to South Dakota at Vivint Arena. It’s the first loss at Vivint for BYU since 2007, when they lost to Michigan State. South Dakota got up by as much as 21 points before BYU made a run...
kslsports.com
Instant Reactions To Utah’s Back-To-Back Pac-12 Titles
LAS VEGAS- It’s hard to put into words what this Utah football team just accomplished against USC. They were doubted. They weren’t given a shot. The Trojans were basically already Pac-12 Champions, already on their way to the College Football Playoff with the Heisman Trophy in hand. Until they weren’t. Utah beat the socks off a USC team that in the days leading up to the game had “already won” in their quest to be back-to-back Pac-12 Title holders.
What did Tommy Lloyd say after Utah?
Utah defeated Arizona 81-66 on Thursday night, but Tommy Lloyd believes the Wildcats will be able to recover nicely. “I’m going to give Utah a ton of credit,” Lloyd said. “They were the better team tonight and we came out, I don’t know if we were fat and happy or had the Maui hangover, but whatever it was it wasn’t right and it wasn’t good enough. We have great dudes and we’re a high character program, so we’re going to bounce back from this for sure.”
kslsports.com
Hubert Forces Turnover, Jackson Ices Pac-12 Title As Utah Surges
LAS VEGAS – RJ Hubert and Ja’Quinden Jackson combined to put the finishing touches on the Utes second consecutive Pac-12 title victory. The conference title game between the No. 11 Utes and No. 4 Trojans took place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Friday, December 2.
kslsports.com
Dominant Second Half Allows No. 11 Utah To Pull Away In Pac-12 Championship
LAS VEGAS – The No. 11 Utah Utes upset the No. 4 USC Trojans to win their second straight Pac-12 Conference Championship and earn a spot in the Rose Bowl Game. The conference title game between the Utes and Trojans is taking place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Friday, December 2.
kslsports.com
Cam Rising Passes Alex Smith On Utah’s Career Passing Yards List
LAS VEGAS – Cam Rising passed Utes legend Alex Smith on the program’s all-time passing yards list during Utah’s first possession of the Pac-12 Championship Game. The conference title game between the No. 11 Utes and No. 4 Trojans took place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Friday, December 2.
kslsports.com
Runnin’ Utes Go Wire-To-Wire, Hand No. 4 Arizona First Loss
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah men’s basketball team went wire-to-wire in an upset of the No. 4 team in the country, the Arizona Wildcats. The Utes hosted the Wildcats at the Huntsman Center for their Pac-12 Conference opener on Thursday, December 1. Utah defeated Arizona, 81-66. The...
kslsports.com
Rising, Dixon Help Utes Tie Trojans Before Halftime Of Pac-12 Title Game
LAS VEGAS – Cam Rising connected with Jaylen Dixon to help the Utah Utes tie the game before halftime of the Pac-12 Championship Game against the USC Trojans. The conference title game between the No. 11 Utes and No. 4 Trojans took place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Friday, December 2.
kslsports.com
Ja’Quinden Jackson Bursts For TD Against USC In Pac-12 Championship Game
LAS VEGAS – Utah running back Ja’Quinden Jackson powered his way into the end zone for the Utes’ first touchdown against the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The conference title game between the No. 11 Utes and No. 4 Trojans took place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Friday, December 2.
kslsports.com
Put Respect On His Name, Kyle Whittingham Is One Of The Best Coaches In The Game
LAS VEGAS- It’s time we start putting respect on head Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham’s name. Sure, everyone in Utah is aware of what Whittingham brings to the table, but it needs to be more of a conversation on a national scale because he’s truly one of the best in the game.
kslsports.com
Urban Meyer, FOX TV Crew Make Pac-12 Championship Game Picks
LAS VEGAS – Former Utah head coach Urban Meyer and the rest of FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff crew made their picks for the winner of the Pac-12 Conference Championship Game between the Utes and USC Trojans. The conference title game between the No. 11 Utes and No. 4...
kslsports.com
Utah, USC Have A Lot To Gain, Lose In Pac-12 Rematch
LAS VEGAS- No. 11 Utah and No. 4 USC have a lot to gain and a lot to lose tonight in their Pac-12 Championship rematch. For the Utes, they have a chance to repeat as Pac-12 Champions and go to the Rose Bowl after perhaps not being as dominating as they were projected to be before the season kicked off.
Utes fans who want Rose Bowl tickets need to act fast
Utes fans who missed their shot to see their favorite team battle in the Rose Bowl Game in January are getting a surprise second chance.
kslsports.com
Pac-12 Championship Game – No. 11 Utah vs. No. 4 USC: Live Updates, Analysis, More
LAS VEGAS – The Pac-12 Championship Game is here and features a top-15 matchup between the No. 11 Utah Utes and the College Football Playoff-hopeful No. 4 USC Trojans. The conference title game between the Utes and Trojans is taking place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Friday, December 2.
kslsports.com
Three Things To Watch: No. 11 Utah Vs. No. 4 USC Pac-12 Championship Edition
LAS VEGAS- The stage is set for what could perhaps be an epic rematch of one of the better games in the Pac-12 this past season. No. 11 Utah and No. 4 USC will meet up once more, this time in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship Game. The stakes...
