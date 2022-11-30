ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

After Championship Win, Utes Are Rose Bowl Bound

LAS VEGAS- The Utah Utes are Pac-12 Champions once again, which means they are also Rose Bowl bound. Against all odds No. 12 Utah up-ended No. 4 USC, stamping their ticket to the Granddaddy of them All while simultaneously ruining the Trojans’ hopes of going to the College Football Playoff.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Fans Celebrate Moment of Loudness At Pac-12 Championship

LAS VEGAS – Utah fans celebrate tradition of “Moment of Loudness” heading into the fourth quarter as they look for their second straight Pac-12 title. The conference title game between the No. 11 Utes and No. 4 Trojans took place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Friday, December 2.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Rising Finds Parks For 57 Yards, Go-Ahead TD In Pac-12 Championship Game

LAS VEGAS – Cameron Rising and Money Parks exploded for a 57-yard connection to give the Utah Utes their first lead against the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The conference title game between the No. 11 Utes and No. 4 Trojans took place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Friday, December 2.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball Upset By South Dakota At Vivint Arena

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU basketball suffers a shocking 69-68 loss to South Dakota at Vivint Arena. It’s the first loss at Vivint for BYU since 2007, when they lost to Michigan State. South Dakota got up by as much as 21 points before BYU made a run...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Instant Reactions To Utah’s Back-To-Back Pac-12 Titles

LAS VEGAS- It’s hard to put into words what this Utah football team just accomplished against USC. They were doubted. They weren’t given a shot. The Trojans were basically already Pac-12 Champions, already on their way to the College Football Playoff with the Heisman Trophy in hand. Until they weren’t. Utah beat the socks off a USC team that in the days leading up to the game had “already won” in their quest to be back-to-back Pac-12 Title holders.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after Utah?

Utah defeated Arizona 81-66 on Thursday night, but Tommy Lloyd believes the Wildcats will be able to recover nicely. “I’m going to give Utah a ton of credit,” Lloyd said. “They were the better team tonight and we came out, I don’t know if we were fat and happy or had the Maui hangover, but whatever it was it wasn’t right and it wasn’t good enough. We have great dudes and we’re a high character program, so we’re going to bounce back from this for sure.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Hubert Forces Turnover, Jackson Ices Pac-12 Title As Utah Surges

LAS VEGAS – RJ Hubert and Ja’Quinden Jackson combined to put the finishing touches on the Utes second consecutive Pac-12 title victory. The conference title game between the No. 11 Utes and No. 4 Trojans took place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Friday, December 2.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Dominant Second Half Allows No. 11 Utah To Pull Away In Pac-12 Championship

LAS VEGAS – The No. 11 Utah Utes upset the No. 4 USC Trojans to win their second straight Pac-12 Conference Championship and earn a spot in the Rose Bowl Game. The conference title game between the Utes and Trojans is taking place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Friday, December 2.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kslsports.com

Cam Rising Passes Alex Smith On Utah’s Career Passing Yards List

LAS VEGAS – Cam Rising passed Utes legend Alex Smith on the program’s all-time passing yards list during Utah’s first possession of the Pac-12 Championship Game. The conference title game between the No. 11 Utes and No. 4 Trojans took place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Friday, December 2.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Runnin’ Utes Go Wire-To-Wire, Hand No. 4 Arizona First Loss

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah men’s basketball team went wire-to-wire in an upset of the No. 4 team in the country, the Arizona Wildcats. The Utes hosted the Wildcats at the Huntsman Center for their Pac-12 Conference opener on Thursday, December 1. Utah defeated Arizona, 81-66. The...
TUCSON, AZ
kslsports.com

Rising, Dixon Help Utes Tie Trojans Before Halftime Of Pac-12 Title Game

LAS VEGAS – Cam Rising connected with Jaylen Dixon to help the Utah Utes tie the game before halftime of the Pac-12 Championship Game against the USC Trojans. The conference title game between the No. 11 Utes and No. 4 Trojans took place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Friday, December 2.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Ja’Quinden Jackson Bursts For TD Against USC In Pac-12 Championship Game

LAS VEGAS – Utah running back Ja’Quinden Jackson powered his way into the end zone for the Utes’ first touchdown against the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The conference title game between the No. 11 Utes and No. 4 Trojans took place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Friday, December 2.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kslsports.com

Utah, USC Have A Lot To Gain, Lose In Pac-12 Rematch

LAS VEGAS- No. 11 Utah and No. 4 USC have a lot to gain and a lot to lose tonight in their Pac-12 Championship rematch. For the Utes, they have a chance to repeat as Pac-12 Champions and go to the Rose Bowl after perhaps not being as dominating as they were projected to be before the season kicked off.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy