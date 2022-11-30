Read full article on original website
OKC Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves: Score, live updates
MINNEAPOLIS — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder takes on Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves at 7 p.m. Saturday in Minneapolis. Follow along for live updates and check back after the game for takeaways: How to watch Thunder at Timberwolves ...
numberfire.com
Bucks rule out Khris Middleton (conditioning) on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/ forward Khris Middleton (conditioning) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Middleton will be held out on Saturday after he logged 26 minutes in his season debut. Expect Grayson Allen to see a boost in usage versus Charlotte. Allen's current projection includes 19.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) ruled out for Bucks' Saturday matchup
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo will sit out after he was ruled out with knee soreness. In a matchup versus a Hornets' team ranked 21st in defensive rating, Bobby Portis should play an increased offensive role on Saturday night.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday (knee) out on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Holiday will not be active for the second half of Milwaukee's back-to-back due to a left knee contusion. Expect Jevon Carter to see more playing time on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) active for Lakers' Friday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) will play in Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Davis is available on Friday night after playing through recent back soreness. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Davis to score 49.9 FanDuel points. Davis' Friday projection includes 24.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) active for Friday's game versus Boston
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will play in Friday's contest against the Boston Celtics. Herro will suit up on the road despite dealing with a left ankle sprain. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Herro to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Herro's projection includes 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
New Orleans' Dyson Daniels starting for Herbert Jones (ankle) on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels is starting in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Daniels will make his first start this season after Herbert Jones was held out with an ankle injury. In 27.1 expected minutes, our models project Daniels to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Daniels' Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Brandon Ingram (toe) ruled out Sunday for New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Ingram is still dealing with his toe injury, and as a result, the team will hold him out of action once again to close out the weekend. In 15 games this season,...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) active for Friday's game versus Nuggets
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) will play in Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Bogdanovic will make his season debut after he was sidelined while he was recovering from right knee surgery. In 26.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bogdanovic to score 25.2 FanDuel points. Bogdanovic's projection includes 14.6...
numberfire.com
Jaden McDaniels (illness) not listed on Timberwolves' Saturday injury report
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After missing three games with an illness, McDaniels is on track to return. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project McDaniels to score 25.6 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Herbert Jones (ankle) remains out for Pelicans on Sunday
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Jones will miss his second straight game with a left ankle injury. Expect Dyson Daniels to play an increased role against a Nuggets' team allowing a 114.1 defensive rating. Daniels' current Sunday...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Jimmy Butler (knee) in Friday's lineup, Max Strus to bench
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is starting in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler will make his 14th start this season after he missed seven games with knee soreness. In 34.8 minutes, numberFire's models project Butler to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Butler's projection includes 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Jamal Murray (quad) available on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (quad) is available for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Murray has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hawks on Friday. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against Atlanta. Murray's Friday projection includes 19.4 points, 4.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Goran Dragic (neck) available on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (neck) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dragic has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Suns on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 15.7 minutes against Phoenix. Dragic's Wednesday projection includes 6.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.8...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Lamar Stevens (illness) active and starting on Friday, Mamadi Diakite to bench
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (illness) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Stevens will make his seventh start this season after a three game absence with an illness. In 26.2 expected minutes, our models project Stevens to score 19.2 FanDuel points. Stevens' Friday projection includes 9.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson starting for injured Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson is starting in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Anderson will make the start at the four after Karl-Anthony Towns was ruled out with a right calf strain. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Anderson to score 28.3 FanDuel points. Anderson's projection includes 9.7...
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Jalen Williams for inactive Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams is starting in Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Williams will make his seventh start this season after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was held out with a left hip contusion. In 33.7 expected minutes, our models project Williams to score 28.1 FanDuel points. Williams' projection...
numberfire.com
Nets' Edmond Sumner (glute) will not return on Friday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner (glute) will not return to Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Sumner is dealing with a right glute contusion and will not return to Friday's clash with Toronto. Sumner will finish Friday's game with 8 points in 14 minutes played.
numberfire.com
Jevon Carter playing bench role for Bucks on Friday night
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter is not starting in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Carter will come off the bench after Khris Middle was chosen as Friday's starter. In 24.7 expected minutes, our models project Carter to record 7.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.
numberfire.com
Jalen Johnson (ankle) starting for Hawks Friday in place of injured John Collins
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson will start Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Johnson, originally listed questionable due to right ankle soreness, has received the green light to take the court. With all of the injuries facing the team, he'll also immediately start. Our models project Johnson...
