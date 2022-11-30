ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
5-Star Freshman Reportedly Transferring From SEC School

Texas A&M is in jeopardy of losing freshman cornerback Denver Harris this offseason. According to On3, the former five-star recruit has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Harris played in five games for the Aggies this season. He had 14 total tackles and three passes defended. Earlier this season, Texas A&M...
Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools

Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
ESPN Reportedly Makes Unfortunate Bowl Game Decision

There are now only 40 college football bowl games scheduled. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, ESPN is canceling the Frisco Football Classic. Not enough teams qualified for a bowl game by winning six games this season. Introduced last year, Miami Redhawks earned a 27-14 victory over the...
Top Big 12 Assistant Coach Has Reportedly Been Fired

All of the Big 12 head coaches managed to retain their jobs this year. But the same can't be said for all of the top assistants. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts has been dismissed from his position. Rittenberg noted that Roberts was "a longtime mentor" of Bears head coach Dave Aranda.
Greg Sankey comments on Hugh Freeze's return to SEC

Hugh Freeze undoubtedly caused some headaches for Greg Sankey when he was at Ole Miss. But the SEC commissioner is ready to move forward now that Freeze has re-entered the conference. Sankey said Thursday during this year's SEC championship press conference that he chatted with Freeze over the phone earlier...
UCF Among Teams Targeting Former Four Star Offensive Lineman

ORLANDO, FL- UCF head coach Gus Malzahn has been very active in both of his cycles with the transfer portal since arriving in Orlando and he isn’t going to slow down in his third cycle either. With recent success at recruiting players from the SEC to join the Knights like Javon Baker, Big Kat Bryant, Kobe Hudson, Lee Hunter, Jarvis Ware, and others it is a clear point of UCF’s transfer strategy. That continues with UCF’s pursuit of former Florida offensive lineman Joshua Braun who entered the portal during midway through this season.
