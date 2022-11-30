Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
5-Star Freshman Reportedly Transferring From SEC School
Texas A&M is in jeopardy of losing freshman cornerback Denver Harris this offseason. According to On3, the former five-star recruit has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Harris played in five games for the Aggies this season. He had 14 total tackles and three passes defended. Earlier this season, Texas A&M...
Report: Sanders Wants ‘Major Say’ in USF Stadium Construction
Multiple schools are interested in hiring the Jackson State head coach.
Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools
Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
ESPN Reportedly Makes Unfortunate Bowl Game Decision
There are now only 40 college football bowl games scheduled. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, ESPN is canceling the Frisco Football Classic. Not enough teams qualified for a bowl game by winning six games this season. Introduced last year, Miami Redhawks earned a 27-14 victory over the...
Another Prominent Quarterback Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal
The transfer portal is starting to fill up with experienced quarterbacks. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Pyne started 10 games for the Fighting Irish this season, completing 64.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,021 yards with 22...
Race for No. 1 Recruiting Class Narrowing in December Ranking
Ahead of the Early Signing Period, the likes of Notre Dame, Texas and Georgia chase Alabama for the nation's top recruiting class.
Tom Herman Announces He's Landed New College Football Job
Tom Herman has accepted a head coaching job with the FAU football program, per ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel. The veteran coach will meet his new team later this afternoon. Herman has been out of a coaching job since 2021 when he served as an offensive analyst for the...
SEC Five-Star Recruit Plans To Enter Transfer Portal
College football's transfer portal was busy this week. With the regular season coming to a close, hundreds of college athletes have made the decision to change programs in search for a fresh start. Tunmise Adeleye, a former five-star Texas A&M recruit, has reportedly joined the growing ...
Report: Liberty targeting 1 candidate to replace Hugh Freeze
Liberty is searching for a new head coach after Hugh Freeze left for the Auburn job, and it would appear they have a specific replacement in mind. Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell has become the focus of Liberty’s search, John Brice of FootballScoop.com reports. ESPN’s Pete Thamel was...
Rhule makes six Husker hires official: 'These are high-energy men'
There were no surprises to those who have been tracking Matt Rhule's possible coaching hires closely, but you can write their names in pen now. The new Husker head coach made official six new hires on Thursday morning. In a press release Rhule named five of his 10 full-time assistant...
Top Big 12 Assistant Coach Has Reportedly Been Fired
All of the Big 12 head coaches managed to retain their jobs this year. But the same can't be said for all of the top assistants. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts has been dismissed from his position. Rittenberg noted that Roberts was "a longtime mentor" of Bears head coach Dave Aranda.
HBCU football games with highest attendance
The top ten attended games of the year. The post HBCU football games with highest attendance appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
What does TCU loss mean for Ohio State, Alabama’s College Football Playoff hopes?
TCU falling for the first time this season in the Big 12 Championship Game vs. Kansas State could impact Ohio State and potentially Alabama’s chances of making it into the College Football Playoff. And then there were only two undefeated teams left in major college football…. Despite a valiant...
High school football scores, Week 15 in Tampa Bay
Clearwater Central Catholic 34, Jacksonville University Christian 29. Clearwater Central Catholic vs. Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna, 7 p.m.
Former Miami Heat ‘gem’ on the trade block for current team
The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
Greg Sankey comments on Hugh Freeze's return to SEC
Hugh Freeze undoubtedly caused some headaches for Greg Sankey when he was at Ole Miss. But the SEC commissioner is ready to move forward now that Freeze has re-entered the conference. Sankey said Thursday during this year's SEC championship press conference that he chatted with Freeze over the phone earlier...
A 12-Team Playoff Comes With One Big Concern For Nick Saban: All Things CW
"I’m in favor of having a 12-team playoff as long as we don’t make the players play too many games."
UCF Among Teams Targeting Former Four Star Offensive Lineman
ORLANDO, FL- UCF head coach Gus Malzahn has been very active in both of his cycles with the transfer portal since arriving in Orlando and he isn’t going to slow down in his third cycle either. With recent success at recruiting players from the SEC to join the Knights like Javon Baker, Big Kat Bryant, Kobe Hudson, Lee Hunter, Jarvis Ware, and others it is a clear point of UCF’s transfer strategy. That continues with UCF’s pursuit of former Florida offensive lineman Joshua Braun who entered the portal during midway through this season.
Special FanDuel and DraftKings Maryland Promo Codes: Get $600 Guaranteed This Week Only
With sports betting officially live in Maryland, you’ve got $600 guaranteed waiting for you from sensational promos at three different sportsbooks. Get ready for a BIG win to kick off December. Here’s how each offer works and what to do:. FanDuel Promo Code Maryland. If you bet $5...
