ORLANDO, FL- UCF head coach Gus Malzahn has been very active in both of his cycles with the transfer portal since arriving in Orlando and he isn’t going to slow down in his third cycle either. With recent success at recruiting players from the SEC to join the Knights like Javon Baker, Big Kat Bryant, Kobe Hudson, Lee Hunter, Jarvis Ware, and others it is a clear point of UCF’s transfer strategy. That continues with UCF’s pursuit of former Florida offensive lineman Joshua Braun who entered the portal during midway through this season.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO