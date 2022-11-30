ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Annie Hendricks
3d ago

Convicted of 69 crimes? What happened to 3 strikes you’re out? Oh that’s right Inslee changed that law…

FOX 11 and 41

Series of Franklin County thefts leads to one in custody

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for victims of thefts across Franklin County from December 2 to come forward now that a suspect is in custody. A vehicle stolen in the morning was seen around where another vehicle theft had occurred, according to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man gets 30 years for child molestation in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- Raul Maldonado Pimentel was sentenced in Franklin County Superior Court on December 2 to 30 years in prison for child molestation. Pimentel was on trial for ongoing criminal sexual acts against a minor from 2011 to 2015. A mistrial was declared in Pimentel's case in April of this...
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Police: Search Underway After Girl Nearly Kidnapped in Walla Walla

(Walla Walla, WA) -- The search is on for a suspect after an 11-year-old girl told Walla Walla Police that a man approached her while she was walking home from an after-class event at Prospect Point School, and tried dragging her off by her hair. This happened Thursday night around 5:30pm off the area near Ransom and Cottonwood Roads. The girl told officers she ran to a nearby home with the suspect chasing her. But after knocking on the home's door, the suspect retreated to a dark colored van and fled. Police said the suspect is said to be a white male, 60 to 70 years old He has short brown hair with blond tips, and sideburns and was wearing a black colored sweatshirt with dark colored blue jeans.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Tri-City Herald

Car thief suspect accused of hitting and killing 73-year-old Pasco woman

A 36-year-old man was wearing a court-ordered tracking device when he allegedly hit an older couple in a stolen car last week. Julius Pulliam was out of jail awaiting trial for allegedly fleeing from police five months ago in another stolen car, according to court documents. As part of his...
PASCO, WA
wa.gov

Sunnyside couple pleads guilty to insurance fraud in 2017 case

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Andrew M. Rodriguez and Marissa L. Lopez, both of Sunnyside, Wash., pleaded guilty to first degree theft in an insurance fraud case in Yakima County. Rodriguez, 31, and Lopez, 28, were sentenced on October 20, 2022 to 80 hours of community service and ordered to pay $17,022.41 in total restitution. The case was investigated by the Criminal Investigations Unit of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Big Country News

Fatal Crash Leaves 1 Dead In Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA - The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office reported one person was killed Friday around 8 a.m. following a fatal two vehicle collision at the intersection of Wallula Road and Evans Road in Walla Walla. A Chevy SUV driven by Marco Antonio Estrada Garcia, 30, of Walla Walla...
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Woman arrested for theft and forgery

PENDLETON – Pendleton police expect more arrests will follow after a woman was taken into custody for first-degree theft, first degree forgery, and other charges on Tuesday. Jennifer Marie Reser, 33, was taken into custody in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree on Tuesday. Police Chief Chuck Byram...
PENDLETON, OR
ifiberone.com

Bail set at $20K for man who entered Moses Lake High School, threatened to kill student

MOSES LAKE — Bail was set at $20,000 for a man accused of entering Moses Lake High School, armed with a realistic looking BB gun, and threatening to kill a student. Jesus. A. Cervantes, 18, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with felony harassment with threats to kill, fourth-degree assault, possession of a firearm or other dangerous weapon on school facilities and unlawful carrying of handling of a weapon apparently capable of producing bodily harm.
MOSES LAKE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

PPD chalks up Pinkham’s 45 arrest

PENDLETON – Ethan A. Pinkham, 38, of Umatilla was arrested for the 45th time by area law enforcement Wednesday. Pendleton Police Chief Charles Byram said the arrests occurred in various jurisdictions throughout the area. It all began with an attempted traffic stop at 9:27 a.m., when Detective Chase Addleman,...
PENDLETON, OR

