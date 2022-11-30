Read full article on original website
Annie Hendricks
3d ago
Convicted of 69 crimes? What happened to 3 strikes you’re out? Oh that’s right Inslee changed that law…
Reply(2)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tri-Cities child molester likely to spend rest of his life in prison. This wasn’t his 1st victim
Here’s how the prosecution got a conviction after a first trial ended in a hung jury.
FOX 11 and 41
Series of Franklin County thefts leads to one in custody
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for victims of thefts across Franklin County from December 2 to come forward now that a suspect is in custody. A vehicle stolen in the morning was seen around where another vehicle theft had occurred, according to...
Pasco Police Officer, shot in the line of duty, returns home
PASCO, Wash. – Members of law enforcement helped escort a Pasco police officer home after he was shot in the line of duty Thursday. Officer Jeremy Jones was sent home today one day after he was hurt while trying to arrest a man in Pasco. The shooting happened Thursday around 1:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Riverview Drive. Officer...
Update: 16-year veteran Pasco officer recovering after being shot making an arrest
The police chief said other officers who responded “likely saved our officer’s life.”
nbcrightnow.com
Man gets 30 years for child molestation in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- Raul Maldonado Pimentel was sentenced in Franklin County Superior Court on December 2 to 30 years in prison for child molestation. Pimentel was on trial for ongoing criminal sexual acts against a minor from 2011 to 2015. A mistrial was declared in Pimentel's case in April of this...
ifiberone.com
DUI suspect accused of driving into MLPD vehicle; arrested after fleeing twice
MOSES LAKE — A 33-year-old DUI suspect is facing a number of charges after Moses Lake police say he drove into a patrol vehicle and fled before being arrested. Blake P. Macri is charged in Grant County District Court with DUI, reckless driving, hit-and-run and obstructing law enforcement. Moses...
Police: Search Underway After Girl Nearly Kidnapped in Walla Walla
(Walla Walla, WA) -- The search is on for a suspect after an 11-year-old girl told Walla Walla Police that a man approached her while she was walking home from an after-class event at Prospect Point School, and tried dragging her off by her hair. This happened Thursday night around 5:30pm off the area near Ransom and Cottonwood Roads. The girl told officers she ran to a nearby home with the suspect chasing her. But after knocking on the home's door, the suspect retreated to a dark colored van and fled. Police said the suspect is said to be a white male, 60 to 70 years old He has short brown hair with blond tips, and sideburns and was wearing a black colored sweatshirt with dark colored blue jeans.
Tri-City Herald
Car thief suspect accused of hitting and killing 73-year-old Pasco woman
A 36-year-old man was wearing a court-ordered tracking device when he allegedly hit an older couple in a stolen car last week. Julius Pulliam was out of jail awaiting trial for allegedly fleeing from police five months ago in another stolen car, according to court documents. As part of his...
wa.gov
Sunnyside couple pleads guilty to insurance fraud in 2017 case
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Andrew M. Rodriguez and Marissa L. Lopez, both of Sunnyside, Wash., pleaded guilty to first degree theft in an insurance fraud case in Yakima County. Rodriguez, 31, and Lopez, 28, were sentenced on October 20, 2022 to 80 hours of community service and ordered to pay $17,022.41 in total restitution. The case was investigated by the Criminal Investigations Unit of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner.
Half of ‘Older’ Gang Duo Captured, Other Still on Loose
Back around November 17th, we reported on a non-typical pair of gang-related suspects sought by Kennewick Police. They did not fit the usual age bracket for this kind of activity. One suspect captured, the other still sought. Kennewick Police are reporting half of the duo, 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, known as...
Fatal Crash Leaves 1 Dead In Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA - The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office reported one person was killed Friday around 8 a.m. following a fatal two vehicle collision at the intersection of Wallula Road and Evans Road in Walla Walla. A Chevy SUV driven by Marco Antonio Estrada Garcia, 30, of Walla Walla...
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla schools ask parents to review "stranger danger" tips after possible attempted abduction
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- After reports of a possible attempted abduction of an 11-year-old girl walking home from school on December 1, the Walla Walla school district posted a "Stranger Danger" checklist for parents to review with their children. For children:. Always tell your parents where you are going and where...
Woman drags boyfriend out of burning Kennewick home. He’s in critical condition
“She was instrumental in helping give him a chance.”
College Place man killed in crash in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. – A College Place man has been identified as the victim who was killed in a crash in Walla Walla County. The crash happened Friday morning around 8 a.m. Authorities said Martin Scott, 73, of College Place, was turning onto Wallula Road from Evans Road. Another vehicle, driven by Marco Estrada Garcia, 30, from Walla Walla,...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Woman arrested for theft and forgery
PENDLETON – Pendleton police expect more arrests will follow after a woman was taken into custody for first-degree theft, first degree forgery, and other charges on Tuesday. Jennifer Marie Reser, 33, was taken into custody in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree on Tuesday. Police Chief Chuck Byram...
ifiberone.com
Bail set at $20K for man who entered Moses Lake High School, threatened to kill student
MOSES LAKE — Bail was set at $20,000 for a man accused of entering Moses Lake High School, armed with a realistic looking BB gun, and threatening to kill a student. Jesus. A. Cervantes, 18, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with felony harassment with threats to kill, fourth-degree assault, possession of a firearm or other dangerous weapon on school facilities and unlawful carrying of handling of a weapon apparently capable of producing bodily harm.
elkhornmediagroup.com
PPD chalks up Pinkham’s 45 arrest
PENDLETON – Ethan A. Pinkham, 38, of Umatilla was arrested for the 45th time by area law enforcement Wednesday. Pendleton Police Chief Charles Byram said the arrests occurred in various jurisdictions throughout the area. It all began with an attempted traffic stop at 9:27 a.m., when Detective Chase Addleman,...
Neighbor’s camera captured deadly Kennewick shooting. Victim wasn’t found for 2 days
Bail is set at $1.5 million.
Vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage to former Kennewick hospital
Benton County had to declare an emergency to quickly secure the buildings.
Man accused of poaching trophy bull elk, plus 12 other deer and elk south of Tri-Cities
He is accused of wasting meat and hunting from a vehicle.
Comments / 10