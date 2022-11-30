Read full article on original website
HLTH22: Twilio, Healthfirst Launch CDP for Health Plans and Providers
Twilio, the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced the general availability of Twilio Segment for Healthcare & Life Sciences, a HIPAA-eligible customer data platform (CDP) that can improve patients’ experiences and health outcomes by unifying Protected Health Information (PHI) data across their entire care journey.
M&A: Carenet Health Acquires Stericycle Communication Solutions
– Carenet Health, a leading provider of 24/7 and on-demand patient engagement solutions, today announced it has acquired Stericycle Communication Solutions, an industry leader in patient engagement technology and solutions and a service of Stericycle, Inc. The companies’ combined capabilities create the industry’s most comprehensive patient experience platform.
HLTH22: Google Health – MEDITECH Collaboration Advances to Pilot Phase, Early Adopters
– MEDITECH and Google Health today announced that DCH Health System and Mile Bluff Medical Center are early adopters in the pilot phase of their clinical search solution collaboration. – The solution will embed the Google Health search and summarization capabilities to create a longitudinal view of a patient’s health...
Driving Healthcare Operational Efficiency with IoT Sensing as a Service
Amid widespread staffing shortages across the healthcare sector, the need for IoT-enabled digital transformation in hospitals and patient care facilities is increasingly clear. For the first time since 2004, a lack of staffing has overtaken financial volatility as the No. 1 concern among healthcare CEOs in the American College of Healthcare Executives’ annual survey. Meanwhile, from canceled appointments to delayed surgeries, more than half of all U.S. patients report reductions in care quality due to personnel shortages. The problem is even further magnified in rural areas, with rural-based primary healthcare professionals ranking care quality as a greater concern than access to care within their communities.
HLTH22: NuraLogix Researchers Announce the Capability to Assess Type 2 Diabetes and Blood Biomarker Health Issues Using Any Video-Enabled Device
– Researchers at NuraLogix, a global pioneer of contactless health monitoring through its patented Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOI™) technology, have announced that it is adding the ability to perform metabolic and blood biomarker health risk assessments for various chronic conditions to its AnuraTM platform. – As a first for...
3 Reasons the Cloud is Critical for Ensuring Patient-Centered Care
As the healthcare sector embraces value-based care, the patient – not the procedure – is the central focus for providers. But the move to patient-centered care requires several significant deviations from the status quo. For example, more personalized treatment is required through information sharing and collaborative decision-making among...
Included Health Launches All-Included Care™
– Included Health, a digital health company integrating navigation and virtual care unveiled the All-Included Care platform at HLTH22 in Las Vegas, Nevada. – All-Included Care is a new kind of healthcare service that guides and delivers high-quality, in-network care for every health journey, from simple to complex. – By...
HLTH22: Bamboo Health Launches Real-Time Care Intelligence Platform
– Today at HLTH, Bamboo Health unveils its new Real-Time Care Intelligence™ platform and Smart Signals™ care coordination network to drive whole person care across the spectrum of physical, behavioral and social health needs. – The network improves more than 1 billion patient encounters a year across more...
HLTH22: Maven Clinic Secures $90M to Advance End-to-End Family Care Platform
– Maven Clinic, the largest virtual clinic in women’s and family health, today announced that it has raised a $90 million Series E funding round led by General Catalyst, with participation from CVS Health Ventures, La Famiglia, and Intermountain Ventures, as well as existing investors Sequoia, Oak HC/FT, Icon Ventures, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Lux Capital. This brings Maven’s total funding to $300 million and highlights the growing demand for women’s and family health services globally.
HLTH22: LG Launches Virtual Care Solution with Amwell to Address Hospital Workforce Shortages
– Global innovator LG Electronics announced its first joint solution with digital healthcare enablement leader Amwell®, designed to expand the boundaries of digital health innovation and address a major issue faced by hospitals across the country – workforce shortages. – Showcased at HLTH 2022, a Carepoint™ TV Kit,...
HLTH22: Rimidi Launches New Respiratory Module to Deliver Better Treatment
– Rimidi launches its new Respiratory Module through integration with Teva Pharmaceuticals’ digital inhalers that be integrated into healthcare provider workflows, enhancing respiratory care and population health management. – This new module allows providers to comprehend the full picture of the patient’s disease status both in the clinic and...
Notable Survey: 61% of Patients Skip Medical Appointments, Due to Scheduling Hassles
– Notable, the leading intelligent automation company for healthcare, today announced the results of a new patient survey, highlighting that legacy digital solutions and manual workflows limit patients’ ability to access care. – 61% of patients surveyed said that they skipped going to the doctor in the past year...
Provider Burnout Has Leveled Out in 2022; Staffing Shortages Rises, KLAS Reports
– Value-based care (VBC) has been established as a priority among healthcare organizations and payers as participants have gained more experience in managing their quality metrics and contracts, ultimately realizing returns on their investments. – For their latest report, KLAS talked to 54 healthcare executives—including CEOs, CFOs, CIOs, CMIOs, COOs,...
care.ai Secures $27M for AI-Powered Smart Patient Rooms
Care.ai, a Orlando, FL-based first and only AI-powered ambient monitoring platform in healthcare raises $27M in funding from Crescent Cove Advisors. – The company plans to use the funding to accelerate growth and scale deployments of the industry’s first smart care facility platform throughout the U.S. AI-Powered Smart Patient...
Suki Releases Mini-Doc on Physician Burnout Challenges and Solutions
– Suki, a voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology company for healthcare, announced the release of a mini-documentary that features the real-life challenge of a family physician facing burnout and how a voice assistant helped alleviate the negative impact of administrative burden. – “From Burnout to Balance” is an intimate view...
Improving Patient Access to Med Services Named Top Priority for Health Systems
– Improving patient access to medical services remains a top priority for U.S. health systems as they grapple with economic uncertainty and the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has altered patient behavior, according to a new report from the Center for Connected Medicine (CCM) and KLAS Research. –...
Spot AI Closes $40M for AI-Powered Camera System for Hospitals
– Today, Spot AI closed a $40M Series B funding round to help individuals in the healthcare system and front lines of a hospital make better decisions around security, workforce safety, and process efficiency. – Leveraging cutting edge AI chip technology built into the Spot AI platform, users can easily...
CHIME/symplr Report Reveals Hospital Exec Priorities and 2023 Initiatives
– symplr, a provider of enterprise healthcare operations software, has announced the findings of its 2022 symplr Compass Survey. – The research captured sentiments from decision makers at top U.S. health systems to obtain insights about healthcare operations technology at their organizations, including effectiveness, challenges, and areas of opportunity. The results are published in the 2022 symplr Compass Survey Report, “From Disparate to Dynamic: Opportunities and Challenges in U.S. Healthcare Operations.”
ConcertAI Names Ronan Brown as its First COO
– ConcertAI, which provides AI SaaS and real-world data tech solutions for oncology research and trials, today announced the appointment of Ronan Brown as its first COO. – In his new role as COO, Brown will oversee and enhance day-to-day operations across the company, globally, to assure the quality, performance, and seamless functionality of the company’s solutions as the ConcertAI continues it high growth.
HLTH22: Nuance and NVIDIA Bring Medical Imaging AI Models Directly into Clinical Settings
– Peter Durlach, Chief Strategy Officer at Nuance Communications, announced on-stage at HLTH a partnership with NVIDIA that will put artificial intelligence (AI)-based diagnostics tools directly in the hands of radiologists and other clinicians at scale for the first time. – The partnership will enable the validation, deployment, and evaluation...
