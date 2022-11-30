Read full article on original website
Three charged in Owensboro crime spree; police looking for one more
Detectives from the Owensboro Police Department charged two juveniles and one adult on December 2, in relation to a crime spree in downtown Owensboro. Police say they are searching for another individual involved in the spree with additional charges to follow.
LMPD: 4 killed in alleged murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers are investigating a murder-suicide that killed four people in the Valley Station neighborhood Saturday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., LMPD officers were called to respond to the 4500 block of East Pages Lane on a report of a shooting. In a statement, LMPD said...
Suspect in October homicide arrested, 2nd suspect remains at large
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of two men wanted in the shooting a man who later died has been taken into custody. Louisville Metro police homicide detectives arrested Marshall Murray Jr., 29, of Louisville, at his home this morning. Murray is charged with murder and burglary. Court documents say Murray...
Founder of homeless nonprofit arrested on drug charges in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man, who runs an organization helping the homeless, was arrested for dealing marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms. Clarksville Police officers searched the home of Paul Stensrud on Thursday. The department said it started getting complaints a few months ago but were just recently able...
Father charged with abuse of 2-week-old infant in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested a man accused of abusing his 2-week-old child multiple times while caught on camera. Jurrell Conn, 28, was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, according to an arrest report. Louisville Metro Police officers were called to a home...
Southern Indiana man, woman arrested in drug activity investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post troopers arrested a Clark County man and Washington County woman in connection to a drug activity investigation. State police started investigating in late November after learning about possible drug activity at a residence in Borden. After a search warrant was requested,...
KSP Post 4 Activity Report: Troopers jail 25 impaired drivers, open 40 criminal cases, answer 560 citizen complaints
Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown has released its November Activity Report. According KSP Post 4 Public Affairs Officer Scotty Sharp, troopers and detectives:. Wrote 2,018 citations and arrested 25 impaired drivers. Opened 40 criminal cases, made 315 arrests and served 104 criminal court documents. Cited 588 speeders and...
Cave City woman killed in Goodnight crash
GOODNIGHT, Ky. — Police identified a Cave City woman as the subject who died in a car crash Wednesday afternoon. State police responded to the scene of the crash at the request of the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway. The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. near Goodnight-Hiseville Road.
Kentucky woman arrested for drug trafficking: ‘CLOSED for business’
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Force announced on social media that they arrested a woman on Wednesday in the 400 block of West Second Street.
2 men wanted in October homicide arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two brothers accused of shooting a man in the Russell neighborhood who later died have been taken into custody. Louisville Metro police homicide detectives arrested Marshall Murray Jr., 29, of Louisville, at his home on Thursday morning. Murray is charged with murder and burglary. Marcus Murray,...
4-year-old child seriously injured following southern Indiana head-on crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A 4-year-old child was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning after an early morning crash in Washington County. Indiana State Police was contacted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday to respond to a head-on crash in Pierce Township.
Leitchfield man, his mother charged in kidnapping, rape investigation
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Leitchfield man has been charged with kidnapping and raping a juvenile girl. Michael Logsdon, 26, was charged with first-degree rape and kidnapping a minor and his mother, Tara Embry, 50, was charged with complicity to rape and kidnapping. According to a citation, Logsdon allegedly picked...
Complaints lead to arrest of Hart Co. man accused of being major cocaine, meth dealer. Jailed on 2 bonds totaling $120k.
A Hart County man has been arrested for trafficking in cocaine and methamphetamine and other drugs after police received “numerous drug trafficking complaints,” according to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office, Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force and Kentucky State Police investigation led...
LMPD: 1 person hurt in shooting in Taylor-Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person has been hurt in a shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood Wednesday. Louisville Metro Police said officers were called to the 1300 block of Weyler Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Weyler Avenue is near Oleanda off Taylor Boulevard. When police arrived, they said they found a...
Orange County pursuit ends in cornfield near Crawford County line early Wednesday morning
PAOLI – Early Wednesday morning, Officers with the Paoli Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle on West Main Street that was driving a vehicle with what appeared to be false plates. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and the officer pursued it. The driver, identified...
ISP: Indiana car crash sends child to Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police and detectives are investigating an early morning crash that sent a 4 year old to the hospital. Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, ISP said officers with the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to a head-on crash in southern Indiana. Police said according to initial...
Clarkson woman escapes injury in semi vs. car accident on Anneta Rd.
A Clarkson woman escaped injury after a semi truck vs. passenger car accident on Anneta Road. Thursday evening at 5:00, Grayson County Deputies Caleb Owens, Erik Franklin and Justin Cockerel, the Anneta Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash in the 6500 block of Anneta Road. Upon arriving at...
21-year-old arrested in connection to Phoenix Hill homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in connection to a homicide in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. Montez Anthony, 21, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of murder, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. On Nov. 20,...
Hardin Co. man killed in crash in south Louisville
A Hardin County man has been killed in a crash in south Louisville. Timothy G. Conkin, 61, of Vine Grove, was traveling in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway when he crossed the center line and struck a vehicle, according to The News-Enterprise. He was transported to University of Louisville...
US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives
