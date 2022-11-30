Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022
Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
Eagles activate Jordan Davis, Gardner-Johnson lands on injured reserve
As expected the Philadelphia Eagles shuffled their roster some on Saturday ahead of their Week 13 home date with the Tennessee Titans. Also as expected, Jordan Davis has been activated from the injured reserve. He’s available to play on Sunday. The Birds can most certainly use his help with all-world running back Derrick Henry coming to town.
Josh Allen smirk says it all about lavish Bills campaign to win over OBJ
With everyone obsessing over where Odell Beckham Jr. will play next, one Buffalo reporter sees the answer to OBJ’s future in a smirk from Josh Allen. There has been endless artistic interpretation over Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, including theories about whether or not da Vinci modeled the portrait after his own likeness.
Best Prop Bets for Broncos vs. Ravens in Week 13 (Should we Actually Back Russell Wilson This Week?)
I wouldn’t exactly say that the Denver Broncos are a fun team to watch play football, but they’re a pretty lucrative team to fade this NFL season. The Broncos offense is abysmal, so we don’t have to just bet against them against the spread or take the under in their games, we can cash in big time fading this terrible team. Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett haven’t figured anything, but gamblers have, so here are some of the best props from this game between the Broncos and Ravens in Baltimore. .
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered
It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools
Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
Elizabeth Blackburn Updates Bengals Fans With Impressive On- and Off-Field Numbers
Cincinnati is entering the home stretch of its schedule with four upcoming home games.
Kansas State spoils TCU’s perfect season in Big 12 OT thriller: CFB media reacts
Kansas State threw a wrench in TCU’s perfect season by stealing the Big 12 title out from under them, but CFB media has eyes mostly for the playoff debate. You never know what to expect in college football. You can go into championship Saturday expecting games to go chalk all you want, that won’t stop the underdog from flipping the script every once in a while.
Lions are huge winner with Matthew Stafford going on IR
The Detroit Lions are the biggest beneficiary of their former starting quarterback Matthew Stafford going on injured reserve for the Los Angeles Rams. When you forget them picks, them picks forget about you…. Draft picks were not important when it came to the Los Angeles Rams winning the Super Bowl...
Patrick Mahomes explains why Travis Kelce could never be an NFL quarterback
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes explains exactly why putting Travis Kelce in the pocket could have him acting out of pocket. Being a truly great quarterback in the NFL takes more than mechanics and talent. Traits such as leadership, confidence, quick-thinking and patience are a few common denominators in every Hall of Fame career.
NFL Week 13 Bold Predictions | Daily Betslip
The playoff push is on in the NFL and there's plenty of room for team's to improve their standing in the competitive AFC. Friday's Daily Betslip crew of Reed Wallach and Donnavan Smoot made their weekly bold predictions for Week 13 of the NFL and each focused on the AFC playoff picture, particularly the path for the Cleveland Browns to get back into the postseason conversation with Deshaun Watson returning from his suspension.
10 RB sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 13
With the fantasy football regular season coming to an end, it’s important to start the right guys. Here are several solid running back sleepers for Week 13. It’s crunch time in fantasy football. Hopefully you’re in a position to make a playoff push in the coming weeks. In order to do that, you have to make the right starts, especially at running back and wide receiver. Whether it’s a bye week or injury fill-in, or you’re looking for bargain plays in daily fantasy lineups, here are ten deep running back sleepers.
Lincoln Riley’s update on Caleb Williams injury speaks to QB’s warrior mentality
Lincoln Riley provided an injury update on the health of USC star quarterback Caleb Williams. The only thing tougher than Caleb Williams is Lincoln Riley’s Norman Easter Sunday brisket. Although USC’s defense is what let the Trojans down in the Pac-12 Championship Game vs. Utah in Las Vegas on...
Former Miami Heat ‘gem’ on the trade block for current team
The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
The Atlanta Falcons could stick it to the Steelers by doing this…
53, the number of picks between the first and second quarterbacks taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. The first team was the Steelers at pick 20, while the second was the Atlanta Falcons at pick 74. The Steelers took Kenny Pickett while the Falcons took Desmond Ridder. One is a...
Aaron Judge’s new Instagram bio has Giants fans buzzing
The San Francisco Giants are duking it out with the New York Yankees for free agent Aaron Judge. Did Judge leave a hint on his social media?. Fans and the media often put too much emphasis on social media posts, stories and bios. Aaron Judge’s free agency is no different, as fans made the mistake of assuming the star slugger unfollowed the Yankees on Instagram.
Kings vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick for Saturday, December 3rd (Back Kings' Offense In Los Angeles)
The Sacramento Kings, a.k.a. The Beam Team, travel to Los Angeles today to take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Sacramento ended a three-game losing streak its last time out, beating the Indiana Pacers, 137-114. High-scoring has been the main identity of the Kings this season, and they’ll try to do...
Special FanDuel and DraftKings Maryland Promo Codes: Get $600 Guaranteed This Week Only
With sports betting officially live in Maryland, you’ve got $600 guaranteed waiting for you from sensational promos at three different sportsbooks. Get ready for a BIG win to kick off December. Here’s how each offer works and what to do:. FanDuel Promo Code Maryland. If you bet $5...
Utah HC Kyle Whittingham sends cheeky message to Ryan Day after upsetting USC
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham offered a hilarious message to Ohio State head coach Ryan Day after beating USC to win the Pac-12 in back-to-back seasons. With Utah heading back to the Rose Bowl, Ohio State is probably heading to the College Football Playoff after USC lost to the Utes for the second time this season in the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas on Friday night.
