The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022

Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
FanSided

Best Prop Bets for Broncos vs. Ravens in Week 13 (Should we Actually Back Russell Wilson This Week?)

I wouldn’t exactly say that the Denver Broncos are a fun team to watch play football, but they’re a pretty lucrative team to fade this NFL season. The Broncos offense is abysmal, so we don’t have to just bet against them against the spread or take the under in their games, we can cash in big time fading this terrible team. Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett haven’t figured anything, but gamblers have, so here are some of the best props from this game between the Broncos and Ravens in Baltimore. .
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered

It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools

Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Lions are huge winner with Matthew Stafford going on IR

The Detroit Lions are the biggest beneficiary of their former starting quarterback Matthew Stafford going on injured reserve for the Los Angeles Rams. When you forget them picks, them picks forget about you…. Draft picks were not important when it came to the Los Angeles Rams winning the Super Bowl...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

NFL Week 13 Bold Predictions | Daily Betslip

The playoff push is on in the NFL and there's plenty of room for team's to improve their standing in the competitive AFC. Friday's Daily Betslip crew of Reed Wallach and Donnavan Smoot made their weekly bold predictions for Week 13 of the NFL and each focused on the AFC playoff picture, particularly the path for the Cleveland Browns to get back into the postseason conversation with Deshaun Watson returning from his suspension.
FanSided

10 RB sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 13

With the fantasy football regular season coming to an end, it’s important to start the right guys. Here are several solid running back sleepers for Week 13. It’s crunch time in fantasy football. Hopefully you’re in a position to make a playoff push in the coming weeks. In order to do that, you have to make the right starts, especially at running back and wide receiver. Whether it’s a bye week or injury fill-in, or you’re looking for bargain plays in daily fantasy lineups, here are ten deep running back sleepers.
TENNESSEE STATE
FanSided

Aaron Judge’s new Instagram bio has Giants fans buzzing

The San Francisco Giants are duking it out with the New York Yankees for free agent Aaron Judge. Did Judge leave a hint on his social media?. Fans and the media often put too much emphasis on social media posts, stories and bios. Aaron Judge’s free agency is no different, as fans made the mistake of assuming the star slugger unfollowed the Yankees on Instagram.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Utah HC Kyle Whittingham sends cheeky message to Ryan Day after upsetting USC

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham offered a hilarious message to Ohio State head coach Ryan Day after beating USC to win the Pac-12 in back-to-back seasons. With Utah heading back to the Rose Bowl, Ohio State is probably heading to the College Football Playoff after USC lost to the Utes for the second time this season in the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas on Friday night.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

FanSided

