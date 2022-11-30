ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, WA

Arlington, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Arlington.

The Henry M. Jackson High School basketball team will have a game with Arlington High School on November 29, 2022, 17:40:00.

Henry M. Jackson High School
Arlington High School
November 29, 2022
17:40:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Henry M. Jackson High School basketball team will have a game with Arlington High School on November 29, 2022, 19:15:00.

Henry M. Jackson High School
Arlington High School
November 29, 2022
19:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Klahowya Secondary School basketball team will have a game with Port Townsend High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
High school basketball game info.

