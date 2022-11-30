Arlington, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Arlington.
The Henry M. Jackson High School basketball team will have a game with Arlington High School on November 29, 2022, 17:40:00.
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Henry M. Jackson High School basketball team will have a game with Arlington High School on November 29, 2022, 19:15:00.
Varsity Boys Basketball
