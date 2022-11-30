ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man arrested after fighting with NYPD officers, tossing one like ‘a rag doll’

By Patrick Reilly
 3 days ago

A man who fought with two NYPD officers trying to stop him from blocking traffic at a Brooklyn intersection was arrested Tuesday, police said.

Zayan Shar, 21, was charged with assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct over the caught-on-camera scuffle Friday afternoon at Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue in South Midwood near Brooklyn College, according to the NYPD.

Shar ignored the officers’ orders to leave the intersection and started fighting with the pair after they tried to arrest him, cops said.

The video of the incident shows the suspect throwing one of the cops down in the middle of the road.

Police said the officer who was shoved to the ground was also punched in the face and had swelling and bruising. The other officer wasn’t hurt.

Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD sergeant and adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, had told The Post police appear to be afraid to use any type of force on the job because of New York City policies.

Zayan Shar, 21, of Staten Island, was arrested on Tuesday.

“I’ve seen a number of viral videos that show the same thing — NYPD cops trying to take a sole suspect into custody and can’t do it because of all the rules imposed against them,” said Giacalone.

Giacalone said the officers were lucky.

“It could have ended very badly for them. Forget about the embarrassed part, I’m talking dead,” he said. “That kid could have done anything he wanted. He tossed that one cop like they were a rag doll.”

Mr. Twister
3d ago

Couple of decades ago skinny 21 year old would ended up in the morgue. Cops wouldn’t hesitate for a minute back than. Today things are changed, and so is the department policies. Frankly, I wouldn’t want to be a cop in NYPD nowadays because you’re initially limited in your ability to defend yourself even in hopeless situations.

Reeny Love
3d ago

this is why the NY is out of Control . cops can't fo there job .Thanks to these Liberals politicians .Be safe Brothers n Sisters Blue DO your job the best you can .Safety Is First Always ...

brazilflight brazilflight
3d ago

These youth need to stop fighting with the police, many times during these event's. thing's go very sour for them quickly or worse.

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

