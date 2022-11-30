Man arrested after fighting with NYPD officers, tossing one like ‘a rag doll’

A man who fought with two NYPD officers trying to stop him from blocking traffic at a Brooklyn intersection was arrested Tuesday, police said.

Zayan Shar, 21, was charged with assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct over the caught-on-camera scuffle Friday afternoon at Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue in South Midwood near Brooklyn College, according to the NYPD.

Shar ignored the officers’ orders to leave the intersection and started fighting with the pair after they tried to arrest him, cops said.

The video of the incident shows the suspect throwing one of the cops down in the middle of the road.

Police said the officer who was shoved to the ground was also punched in the face and had swelling and bruising. The other officer wasn’t hurt.

Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD sergeant and adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, had told The Post police appear to be afraid to use any type of force on the job because of New York City policies.

Zayan Shar, 21, of Staten Island, was arrested on Tuesday.

“I’ve seen a number of viral videos that show the same thing — NYPD cops trying to take a sole suspect into custody and can’t do it because of all the rules imposed against them,” said Giacalone.

Giacalone said the officers were lucky.

“It could have ended very badly for them. Forget about the embarrassed part, I’m talking dead,” he said. “That kid could have done anything he wanted. He tossed that one cop like they were a rag doll.”