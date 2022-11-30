Pe Ell, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Pe Ell.
The Winlock High School basketball team will have a game with Pe Ell High School on November 29, 2022, 17:40:00.
Winlock High School
Pe Ell High School
November 29, 2022
17:40:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Winlock High School basketball team will have a game with Pe Ell High School on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.
Winlock High School
Pe Ell High School
November 29, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
