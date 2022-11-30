ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pe Ell, WA

Pe Ell, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Pe Ell.

The Winlock High School basketball team will have a game with Pe Ell High School on November 29, 2022, 17:40:00.

Winlock High School
Pe Ell High School
November 29, 2022
17:40:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Winlock High School basketball team will have a game with Pe Ell High School on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.

Winlock High School
Pe Ell High School
November 29, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Lewis County Coffee Grows With Purchase of The Station in Centralia

Having been in downtown Centralia for nearly a decade, The Station, a coffee bar and bistro, is now owned by the Lewis County Coffee Company. The Station, formerly owned by the DeVaul family, is the seventh shop owned by the company, which currently has five drive-thru locations and one at the Providence Centralia Hospital.
CENTRALIA, WA
rhscommoner.com

New airports proposed to be built in Pierce and Thurston County

The Puget Sound Regional Council is considering potentially erecting up to three airports if aviation trends in western Washington continue to exceed capacity. The potential airports would be bigger than SeaTac International Airport, two in Pierce County and one in Thurston County. The locations are south of Graham near State...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

With Property Revals Out, Lewis County Assessor Explains Property Taxes

They say death and taxes are sure things — not that we’re sure to understand them. Lewis County Assessor Dianne Dorey has spent 47 years working in the assessor’s office and even she recognizes that learning about property taxes tends to bring up more questions than answers. As for death, she’ll leave that to the coroner.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Life Center Presents The Grand Finale of The Singing Christmas Tree

Submitted by Doug Harkness. Life Center proudly presents “The Singing Christmas Tree: The Grand Finale”. Performances will take place at 1717 South Union Avenue in Tacoma between December 9 and 18. The Singing Christmas Tree features a 100+ voice choir singing many favorite songs from the past 60 years. The choir consists of voices from current Life Center members and past alumni of “The Tree”.
TACOMA, WA
thurstontalk.com

Comcast Opens New Xfinity Store in Lacey

Comcast has opened a new Xfinity store in Lacey to meet the needs of its local customers in Thurston County. Located at 4104 Martin Way East, #106, Olympia, the 1,800 square foot store features an interactive design and provides a destination for visitors to experience the complete line of Xfinity products and services – from smart home security solutions to Xfinity Mobile and Supersonic WiFi, which is capable of delivering speeds faster than 1 Gbps, as well as Comcast Business services.
LACEY, WA
KXL

“Triple Whammy” Of Sickness Hitting Clark County

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Clark County is being hit hard by viruses, “Triple whammy here…you know we’ve got COVID and we’ve been seeing for awhile RSV. As well as influenza activity.”. And Public Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick says emergency rooms are starting to be overwhelmed,...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy