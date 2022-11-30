ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Macallan’s Newest Whiskey Is a 77-Year-Old Single Malt That’ll Set You Back a Cool $87,000

By Jonah Flicker
 3 days ago
Scotch distillery The Macallan is famous for two things—making really good sherry cask-matured single malt whisky , and releasing really, really old and expensive bottles of said whisky about once a year. The latest to join this exclusive club is the newest member of the Red Collection, a 77-year-old single malt that is priced at $87,000.

First, it bears repeating—old whisky does not always equal good whisky, but sometimes it actually does. Now, we at Robb Report have not been lucky enough to sample this new whisky, but we do have the details to share with you. The Red Collection is a series of whiskies that is inspired by, you guessed it, the color red and how it’s played a part in the brand’s history—the distillery points to tasting notes for this whisky that are reminiscent of red things like dried fruit and cherry bakewell (a sweet tart), as well as red print on labels and red ribbons used to denote old whisky. This is one of the first ultra-aged releases in the Red Collection, which launched two years ago in 2020. It was distilled in 1945 and bottled at 43.3 percent ABV.

To go along with this release, Spanish artist Javi Aznarez created an animated film and illustrations to show the transition of the Red Collection from the past to the present. “ The Macallan 77 Years Old is an incredible new high-aged guest expression for The Red Collection, which has been crafted from some of the world’s oldest and rarest casks,” said Macallan whisky maker Kirsteen Campbell in a statement. “It is a peerless single malt whisky that has slowly matured over seven extraordinary decades until it reached peak perfection. This exquisite release reveals The Macallan’s legacy of incomparable craftsmanship, knowledge and skills nurtured by The Macallan’s master whisky makers, past and present.”

This new 77-year-old expression stands with other recent extremely old whiskies from The Macallan , including ones aged from 40 to 78 years that are part of the Red Collection. These are still younger than The Reach, an 81-year-old single cask whisky from The Macallan that was released last winter with a price tag of $125,000. An entire set of the Red Collection sold at auction in October, raising money for charity organization City Harvest London.

It’s a good time to be The Macallan, or any maker of rare, collectible whisky, because as we reported recently the market for these bottles has increased in value dramatically over the past year. The Macallan 77 Years Old is obviously an extremely limited release, but will be available at the distillery, from the distillery’s global network of retail partners and at travel retail in select airports starting this month.

Robb Report

Dickel Is Relaunching Its Oldest Whiskey and We Got an Exclusive First Taste

In 2016, Tennessee whiskey brand George Dickel released a 17-year-old expression in small 375-ml bottles, and devoted fans promptly fell in love with it. Six years later, the Cascade Hollow Distilling Co., now under the direction of GM and distiller Nicole Austin, has brought it back. George Dickel 17 Year Old Reserve is now in full-sized 750-ml bottles, and we got a first taste while we chatted with Austin about this new whiskey. There are a whole lot of barrels aging at Cascade Hollow in Tullahoma, TN, and Austin has used these (as well as overseeing distillation of new whiskey) to...
TULLAHOMA, TN
Robb Report

Heaven Hill’s Annual Unicorn Whiskey Is an Innovative Bourbon Blend

The annual Parker’s Heritage Collection whiskey release from Kentucky distillery Heaven Hill changes every year, but one thing remains the same—it is always interesting, and collectors snap up these bottles when they hit the shelves. Details of the 2022 edition were just announced, and it looks like this year will follow suit. Parker’s Heritage Collection is named after the late Heaven Hill master distiller Parker Beam, who worked at the distillery for over half a century before he passed away in 2017. His father, Earl Beam, left his family’s namesake distillery to join Heaven Hill as master distiller in 1946, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
Robb Report

WhistlePig’s Newest Rye Will Let You Pour Whiskey Out of a Glass Pig’s Rump

Fans of WhistlePig whiskey know the origin story of the name, which actually refers to a groundhog based on the high-pitched warning sound it makes. But for those hooked on the porcine connotation of the name, the distillery team sees you and has released a new limited-edition PiggyBank Rye which pours directly from the pork posterior. The WhistlePig PiggyBank bottle is modeled after the Berkshire Bitter Pig decanters that were manufactured in Cincinnati, Ohio in the late 19th century. Each bottle contains 10-year-old rye whiskey sourced from Canada, as opposed to the younger whiskey that is actually being distilled onsite at...
VERMONT STATE
Robb Report

This New Rye Whiskey Is Made Entirely in New York, From Grain to Bottle

Brooklyn distillery Kings County is consistently one of the most interesting craft whiskey makers out there today, whether it’s pissing off the Irish Whiskey Association by producing “Irish style American whiskey” or trying to bring back the good name of American blended whiskey. But the latest Kings County news has to do with rye whiskey, as the distillery is launching a new batch of its Empire Rye along with a barrel-strength version. Empire Rye is a whiskey category that has very specific standards—at least 75 percent of the grain in the mashbill must be grown in New York State, distilled to...
BROOKLYN, NY
Robb Report

Jack Daniel’s Just Dropped a Limited-Release Whiskey Finished With Pecan Wood

Jack Daniel’s could just sit back and watch the money roll in from sales of its classic Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, which happens to be one of the most popular spirits in the world. But the folks at the distillery have been going the extra mile over the past few years and coming up with some interesting limited-edition releases for the whiskey nerds and spirits-curious, including the most recent bottle in the Distillery Series. Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series selection #10 isn’t widely available—you’ll have to travel to the distillery’s White Rabbit Bottle Shop or select retailers in Tennessee to find...
TENNESSEE STATE
The World’s First Solar-Electric Car Just Went Into Production

The Lightyear 0, a solar-powered EV that can go months between battery charges, has finally entered production. The Dutch startup recently announced that it had begun building its boundary-pushing debut vehicle, according to Jalopnik. The 0 isn’t the only solar electric car that’s been in the works, but it is the first to go into production. As automakers rush to release EVs, it can be hard to design one that stands out. That shouldn’t be a problem for the 0, though. The sedan may look like any other premium EV at a glance, but the top of the car, from its hood...
