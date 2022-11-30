Read full article on original website
Happiness Is Magic! ✨ w/ Blue (Official Clip) Blue's Big City Adventure Movie | Blue's Clues & You!
Happiness Is Magic! ✨ w/ Blue (Official Clip) Blue's Big City Adventure Movie | Blue's Clues & You!. Josh and Blue make it just in time for their audition with Rainbow Puppy thanks to getting some help from Steve and Joe! Sing along to "Happiness is Magic" an official clip from Blue’s Big City Adventure that you can now stream on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com.
Blue Plays Hide & Seek with a Reindeer! ✨ w/ Josh | Blue's Clues & You!
Blue Plays Hide & Seek with a Reindeer! ✨ w/ Josh | Blue's Clues & You!. Blue and Josh are enjoying the snow and help Comet the reindeer find his reindeer friends Dancer, Prancer, and Dasher just in time for their magical flight with Santa Claus!. Stream Blue's Big...
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
'Rattled & Red-Faced': Prince Harry Upset With His & Meghan Markle's Slip In Status After Being Shunned By Hollywood's Elite
Panicked Prince Harry's dream move to America with wife Meghan Markle has become a real-life nightmare — because he went from being the toast of England to the bottom of the Hollywood social circuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Harry was so excited to move to California and assume he'd be...
David Archuleta Had A Brilliant Response To The Haters Who Walked Out Of His Show For Mentioning He's Queer
"If a few dozen people walk out, but there are others staying who need to know they’re not alone in this journey. It’s worth it to me."
William and Kate seek to end US trip on positive note after turbulent week
Prince’s Earthshot prize ceremony will round off week in which royal family has again faced accusations of institutional racism
Ryan Eggold & Isaiah Mustafa Board Amazon’s Alex Cross Series
Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam) and Isaiah Mustafa (It: Chapter 2) will star opposite Aldis Hodge in Amazon’s Alex Cross series, Cross, in series regular roles. Eggold will play Ed Ramsey, whose humble Midwest roots are the core of his irresistible charm, but he’s got elbows sharp enough to carve out space in the elite social and political circles of D.C. and New York. Ramsey is described as smooth, well-connected and devious; he also can be physically imposing when he needs to be and has some very dark secrets. While initially a fan of Cross, Ramsey soon becomes a formidable adversary. RELATED: 2022...
How to Stream 'Reindeer In Here' for FREE on Paramount+
Reindeer In Here is now streaming on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Get ready for a North Pole adventure with Blizz the reindeer in the new special Reindeer In Here!. Blizz wants to show Santa that his original inventions can make Christmas even better. Theo, a lonely 10-year-old boy,...
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Movie Teaser Trailer! | Nickelodeon
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Movie Teaser Trailer! | Nickelodeon. Power is PRIMAL. Watch the new teaser trailer for Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, in theatres June 9, 2023. Catch FULL EPISODES of Transformers: EarthSpark exclusively on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Are you ready to meet a new...
Atlee Pine Series Based On David Baldacci’s Books In Works At Amazon With Writer Aeysha Carr
EXCLUSIVE: Bestselling author David Baldacci’s Atlee Pine book series is headed to television. Amazon Studios is developing an untitled drama series based on the novels. Written and executive produced by Aeysha Carr (Government Cheese), it follows exceptional FBI agent Atlee Pine as she finds herself at a crossroads in her life and career and she has to go back and solve the one case that has shaped her entire existence — the disappearance of her twin sister thirty years ago. Also executive producing are 3 Arts’ Erwin Stoff (The Serpent Queen, Julia) and Oly Obst (The Resident). A Lionsgate Television and...
The Smurfs Take On Web3 | The Smurfs Society | Planet Smurf
Follow the Smurfs on their next big adventure to make the world bluer! thesmurfssociety.com. The Smurfs are leveraging NFTs to create a community that takes meaningful action for the planet. The next big adventure for our blue friends is taking them where no Smurf has gone before… the blockchain! The...
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
‘Shrinking’: Harrison Ford & Jason Segal Comedy Series Releases First Teaser (VIDEO)
Harrison Ford will be starring in one of his first major television roles alongside Jason Segel in Apple TV+‘s upcoming comedy, Shrinking, set to premiere with the first two episodes on Friday, January 27, 2023. The streamer revealed the first teaser (watch below) for the series, which follows a...
PAW Patrol Rescue World - The Mighty Pups ROCKY, CHASE & SKYE Adventure Gameplay
PAW Patrol Rescue World - The Mighty Pups ROCKY, CHASE & SKYE Adventure Gameplay. Harold Humdinger has invaded the place with his teenybots but Rocky and Skye will use their Mighty Pup powers to stop them all!. It’s time to use your Mighty power!. PAW Patrol fans can stream...
Monster High Mysteries Ep 3: Lagoona Investigates A Mysterious Sound! | Monster High
Monster High Mysteries Ep 3: Lagoona Investigates A Mysterious Sound! | Monster High. Lagoona and Draculaura search the school for clues - everywhere from the casketball courts to the pipes! They meet up with Clawdeen and Frankie when they all hear a mysterious sound to investigate. Someone or something is hiding in the closet - what is it!?
George Stephanopulos & Ali Wentworth Launch BedBy8 Production Company, Set ‘Let’s Not Do This Again’ & ‘Intelligence’ As First Projects
EXCLUSIVE: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have launched BedBy8, a production company focused on scripted television projects, limited series and documentaries. Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Alyssa Mastromonaco serves as President of the company. BedBy8 already has two projects in development at 20th Television. The first is Let’s Not Do That Again, based on Grant Ginder’s book, with Jenni Konner attached to write and executive produce, which has has been set up at Hulu. The second is Intelligence, a dark comedy based on the book by Susan Hasler, with JJ Philbin & David Feeney writing and executive producing. Husband-and-wife duo Stephanopoulos...
She Barely Noticed Me! • 🎵 Official Smurfs Music Remix 🎶 • Hefty and Smurfette
She Barely Noticed Me! • 🎵 Official Smurfs Music Remix 🎶 • Hefty and Smurfette. Stream a mountain of entertainment with Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon and Paramount Ink ‘The Smurfs’ Multi-Movie Deal, Announce Season Two Pickup!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit,...
Tad The Explorer: The Mummy Adventure | Paramount Pictures New Zealand
Tad The Explorer: The Mummy Adventure | Paramount Pictures New Zealand. Tad accidentally unleashes an ancient spell, endangering the lives of his friends Mummy, Jeff, and Belzoni. With everyone against him and only helped by Sara, he sets off on an adventure to end the Curse of the Mummy. Coming...
James Maslow's Bloopers From Big Time Rush Are Too Good 😭 NickRewind
James Maslow's Bloopers From Big Time Rush Are Too Good 😭 NickRewind. James Diamond wasn't just the "pretty" boy of Big Time Rush, but had some pretty funny bloopers! (Unlike that pun might have been... 💀) Check out the funniest bloopers featuring James Maslow from Big Time Rush!
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for December 1, 2022 | Nickelodeon
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for December 1, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television series has been created for children and family's to laugh and enjoy together.
