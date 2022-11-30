ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills’ Von Miller Expects to Return From Knee Injury vs. Jets in Week 14

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dsI8C_0jRoGlpC00

Buffalo’s star linebacker discussed his health and expected return date Tuesday on his podcast.

Bills linebacker Von Miller revealed Tuesday that he suffered damage to the meniscus in his right knee in his team’s win over the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

Despite the injury, Miller said on The VonCast that he aims to return to the field for the Bills’ Week 14 home game against the Jets on Dec. 11. That would mean Miller would miss Thursday’s Week 13 game against the Patriots.

“The news is not the best of news. It’s definitely not the worst of news,” Miller said on his podcast . “It’s kind of like in the middle. … I do have some lateral meniscus damage. It’s gonna have to be addressed. I do feel like I can play through that.

“Just going to wait a little bit, wait a little bit, let the swelling go down for about seven to 10 days. And hopefully right before the Jets game, I will be back.”

Miller’s statement comes after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the linebacker would be out indefinitely. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport previously reported that Miller would have surgery to fix the injury. However, judging from Miller’s statement on Tuesday, it appears he intends to wait to undergo surgery until the conclusion of the 2022 season.

The two-time Super Bowl champion injured his knee on a play in the second quarter of the game when he attempted to sack Detroit quarterback Jared Goff. Instead of getting to Goff, Miller twisted his knee on the turf and fell to the ground. The 33-year-old did not return to the game and was taken to the locker room.

Through 11 games this season, the three-time First-Team All-Pro has recorded eight sacks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen gains attention beyond the 716

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has gained national attention through commercials, earning the second top selling jersey on the NFL's website, and even through acts of kindness. Allen has even had signs make it all the way to "Patriot Territory" during election time. His jersey...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to insane Patriots stat after ugly Bills loss

The New England Patriots came into Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Bills with a huge chance to make a statement in the AFC East. Instead, they came out extremely flat offensively and suffered an embarrassing 24-10 loss, which has been a troubling trend against Buffalo as of late. This...
WETM 18 News

Bills legend Cornelius Bennett talks current Buffalo team

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Buffalo Bills legend was in Hornell for a great cause. Five-time NFL Pro Bowl linebacker Cornelius Bennett was a recent guest of honor at The 47th Annual Hornell Sports Night. A night dedicated to raising money for The Special Olympics and local sports groups, Bennett gave a memorable speech about […]
HORNELL, NY
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022

Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

113K+
Followers
44K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy