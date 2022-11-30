Read full article on original website
2news.com
Cannabis Board Announces List of Prospective License Holders for Consumption Lounges
(November 30, 2022) The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board has selected the first applicants to potentially receive a license for consumption lounges. The group held two drawings using a random number selector. 20 licenses were issued and 10 were designated for social equity applicants. 10 more non-social equity applicants were also selected during a random selection event today.
2news.com
School Closures/Delays for December 2
Several schools are closed or delayed for Friday, December 2. All Incline Village schools are on a 2-hour delay within the Washoe County School District. Winter bus stops are in effect. All Storey County District schools are on a snow day dangerous driving conditions. All Douglas County School District schools...
Tired of high housing prices and nightmare traffic? Little-known unelected boards hold the key.
Policy, politics and progressive commentary There is a little secret that Nevada developers and road contractors are using to boost profits at the expense of taxpayers, drivers, prospective home buyers, and the environment, all while fomenting the scourge of high housing prices and traffic problems that plague us. These problems are arguably the most important issues of our time and […] The post Tired of high housing prices and nightmare traffic? Little-known unelected boards hold the key. appeared first on Nevada Current.
Lassen County News
Update on Lassen County Jail escapee — girlfriend now sought
The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office has released more information regarding the search for Angelo Atencio II who escaped from the Lassen County Jail earlier today. According to an updated statement, deputies and detectives are now also seeking Atencio’s girlfriend, Ashly Ward, 33, of Susanville, after determining she assisted in the inmate’s escape.
Lassen County News
LCSO seeks escaped inmate
Lassen County Sheriff’s deputies are searching from an inmate who escaped from the Lassen County Jail. According to a statement from the LCSO, on Friday, Dec. 2, correctional deputies discovered that Angelo Atencio II, 35, had escaped from the facility. The circumstances of his escape are currently under investigation.
KOLO TV Reno
2 inmates shot, killed at Susanville Prison
SUSANVILLE, California (KOLO) - The deaths of two inmates at High Desert State Prison is under investigation after they were fatally shot by two correctional officers while stabbing another inmate. Just before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Frank Nanez and Raul Cuen attacked Anthony Aguilera with manufactured weapons. Staff responded by...
Lassen County News
Lassen High School Daily Bulletin
Are you ready to see some amazing artworks created by LHS Advanced Art students? The Fall Advanced Art Show will have its opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Lassen High Board Room, 1000 Main St. (the district office). The reception is free and includes light refreshments. Come join the artists to view their fabulous works in a gallery setting. Hope to see you there.
Lassen County News
Fair hosts Holiday Craft Fair
The Lassen County Fairgrounds hosts a Holiday Craft Fair from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, according to a Facebook post. Applications may be found at lassencounty.org.
KOLO TV Reno
Escaped inmate helped by girlfriend, police say
LASSEN COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Update at 4:22 p.m.: The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office says Angelo Atencio was assisted in his escape by his girlfriend. Police are now looking for the woman, identified as 33-year-old Ashly Ward of Susanville. They say it was arranged that Ward would pick up...
2news.com
Washoe County Deputies Warn Against Using Dog Valley Road
We have an update on the Washoe County Sheriff's Office warning drivers not to take Dog Valley Road to try to get over the Sierra. Drivers have been taking the road via Verdi after some GPS systems reroute them to there as a way to avoid traffic on I-80 but deputies want to stress this is not a usable alternate route.
Sierra storm warning includes Tahoe, up to 2 feet of snow
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Wednesday stretching into Friday for much of the Sierra, including Lake Tahoe where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow and winds gusting to near 100 mph (160 kph) are expected on the mountain tops.
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Bulletin: Heavy Snow on the Valley Floor Overnight
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect tonight at 10:00p.m., and forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno say that what follows looks to be a very potent winter storm that will make travel difficult here in northeastern California until Friday. The Winter Storm Warning will be in...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Heavy Snow and Gusty Winds Begin This Evening
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning Honey Lake Valley residents to expect heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches here on the valley floor, and 10 to 20 inches west of Highway 395. Winds will be gusting as high as 50mph...
