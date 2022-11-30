ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Renton, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Renton.

The Seattle Christian Schools K-12 basketball team will have a game with Lindbergh High School on November 29, 2022, 17:40:00.

Seattle Christian Schools K-12
Lindbergh High School
November 29, 2022
17:40:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Issaquah High School basketball team will have a game with Hazen High School on November 29, 2022, 17:40:00.

Issaquah High School
Hazen High School
November 29, 2022
17:40:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Seattle Christian Schools K-12 basketball team will have a game with Lindbergh High School on November 29, 2022, 19:15:00.

Seattle Christian Schools K-12
Lindbergh High School
November 29, 2022
19:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Issaquah High School basketball team will have a game with Hazen High School on November 29, 2022, 19:15:00.

Issaquah High School
Hazen High School
November 29, 2022
19:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

