Renton, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Renton.
The Seattle Christian Schools K-12 basketball team will have a game with Lindbergh High School on November 29, 2022, 17:40:00.
Seattle Christian Schools K-12
Lindbergh High School
November 29, 2022
17:40:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Issaquah High School basketball team will have a game with Hazen High School on November 29, 2022, 17:40:00.
Issaquah High School
Hazen High School
November 29, 2022
17:40:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Seattle Christian Schools K-12 basketball team will have a game with Lindbergh High School on November 29, 2022, 19:15:00.
Seattle Christian Schools K-12
Lindbergh High School
November 29, 2022
19:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Issaquah High School basketball team will have a game with Hazen High School on November 29, 2022, 19:15:00.
Issaquah High School
Hazen High School
November 29, 2022
19:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0